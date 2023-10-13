ADVERTISEMENT

Every one of us has cooked food at least a few times during our lives. And it doesn’t matter if your cooking was just making ramen from a store-bought pack or making a complicated meal from scratch. It’s still cooking in some capacity. 

And a lot of us have committed some cooking sins. Some of us even did it knowingly. Recently, Reddit users in a thread on the community r/Cooking shared what cooking sins they commit knowingly and shamelessly. Let’s take a look. 

More info: Reddit

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

This Online Thread Has People Sharing The 'Cooking Sins' They Hold Onto (41 Answers) I use salted butter and don't add salt in baking recipes. My desserts/baked goods always end up perfectly, slightly salted.

BrewskiBehb , Monserrat Soldú Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
pernillewinkel avatar
Pernille.
Pernille.
Community Member
17 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Where I come from unsalted butter is very uncommon so I have always used salted for baking. And every French recipe I have for cakes says to add a pinch of salt if using unsalted butter.

Vote comment up
7
7points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

This Online Thread Has People Sharing The 'Cooking Sins' They Hold Onto (41 Answers) I scrape the bowl like I’m held at gunpoint. Those heathens on Food Network and their half a**ed wasteful scraping make my blood boil. I’m sorry we can’t all live in the Hamptons and be so rushed that we throw away half the brownie batter Ina, you selfish b+<£.

HouseMouseMidWest , Nguyen Dang Hoang Nhu Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
laura_ketteridge avatar
arthbach
arthbach
Community Member
14 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My husband and children complained when I bought a new spatula. It cleaned the baking bowls TOO well, and they weren't getting any of the uncooked mixture. (I live in a place where this is safe for non-immunocompromised people to eat).

Vote comment up
7
7points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

This Online Thread Has People Sharing The 'Cooking Sins' They Hold Onto (41 Answers) I break my spaghetti in half like a mf champion and never regretted doing so

punica_granatum_ , Karolina Kołodziejczak Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
bbbrohamer avatar
SonicAlchemy
SonicAlchemy
Community Member
16 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

At home, not a sin, personal preference. In a professional kitchen, definitely a sin. Would ruin the integrity of the plating, appearance, what you're advertising on the menu and the dish in general.

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#4

This Online Thread Has People Sharing The 'Cooking Sins' They Hold Onto (41 Answers) Using a teaspoon to scoop out some spices, then putting it back into the drawer because it was spotless.

cuteblackcat_AIM , Alex Moliski Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

This Online Thread Has People Sharing The 'Cooking Sins' They Hold Onto (41 Answers) I let my meat defrost on the counter, and if I pay enough attention I´'ll put it in the fridge when its defrosted, but sometimes I totally forget about it and it comes to room temp. My family is still alive.

Lentilfairy , Victoria Shes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
pernillewinkel avatar
Pernille.
Pernille.
Community Member
16 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have learned that meat shouldn't be too cold before frying so it is probably ok.

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#6

This Online Thread Has People Sharing The 'Cooking Sins' They Hold Onto (41 Answers) I make, and eat, raw cookie dough. With eggs. Best treat. Never been sick

CoffeeKween19 , Pam Menegakis Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#7

This Online Thread Has People Sharing The 'Cooking Sins' They Hold Onto (41 Answers) I don't do "mise en place"




It's more like a mess in place, but as long as the food turns out good, I'm okay with that lol

Gikie , Rudy Issa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

This Online Thread Has People Sharing The 'Cooking Sins' They Hold Onto (41 Answers) I use my chef’s knife for everything. All my other knives are just there to look pretty.

pitfall1984 , Kevin Doran Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
bbbrohamer avatar
SonicAlchemy
SonicAlchemy
Community Member
17 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not a sin, pretty common practice, especially with home cooks. I'm a career chef so I do have a serrated, boning, pairing, Japanese santoku for split cuts, slicer, etc. but my chef's knife is definitely what I use the most.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

This Online Thread Has People Sharing The 'Cooking Sins' They Hold Onto (41 Answers) Sometimes, I salt the water *before* it is boiling.

Whatiatefordinner , Yan Krukau Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
bbbrohamer avatar
SonicAlchemy
SonicAlchemy
Community Member
16 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It technically doesn't matter when you add the salt when it comes to seasoning water for boiling pasta, etc. The water temperature doesn't change the salt content or make it dissolve any sooner or later, as long as it's done before adding the food.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#10

This Online Thread Has People Sharing The 'Cooking Sins' They Hold Onto (41 Answers) To actually answer the question rather than dragging OP, I don't care about making sure everything I'm chopping is the same size. Who the hell cares. I'm only cooking for my household, and it's not like I'm hacking food apart like an animal, so everything still cooks in roughly the same amount of time.

I also overcook pasta a little. I don't like it al dente.

d4n4scu11y__ , cottonbro studio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

This Online Thread Has People Sharing The 'Cooking Sins' They Hold Onto (41 Answers) My cast iron is seasoned properly so it gets a quick hand wash with soap and rinsed and then dried completely. It will get touch up seasoning when needed. The hysteria is so unnecessary.

knaimoli619 , Klaus Nielsen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

This Online Thread Has People Sharing The 'Cooking Sins' They Hold Onto (41 Answers) I'll put ketchup on hotdogs and brats. I don't care what others think. I like it.

IHaveTouretts , mali maeder Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
blue1steven avatar
Donkey boi
Donkey boi
Community Member
14 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For me, it depends on he sausage quality. High quality = no condiments. Low quality = Nose melting amounts Colemans English Mustard.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#13

This Online Thread Has People Sharing The 'Cooking Sins' They Hold Onto (41 Answers) I rinse my mushrooms. Ain't nobody got time for carefully wiping off the soil.

dopadelic , Pixabay Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
bbbrohamer avatar
SonicAlchemy
SonicAlchemy
Community Member
16 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A quick rinse is ok but mushrooms absorb moisture like a sponge so they definitely shouldn't be soaked or submerged for long. As long as they're dry before cooking or adding to a recipe it's cool.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

This Online Thread Has People Sharing The 'Cooking Sins' They Hold Onto (41 Answers) I remove shrimp tails before cooking. Apparently you’re not supposed to but the tails are disgusting

Gold_Attorney_925 , Elle Hughes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

This Online Thread Has People Sharing The 'Cooking Sins' They Hold Onto (41 Answers) My chef mother taught me NEVER to cut lettuce, only to rip. Ripping the lettuce and then rinsing/washing was my job every night before dinner, and I loathed it. Now, I only cut my lettuce with a knife, I refuse to rip it lol

ServiceFinal952 , Jonathan Borba Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
bbbrohamer avatar
SonicAlchemy
SonicAlchemy
Community Member
16 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'd have to go against mama on that one, too. Ripping lettuce by hand can damage and bruise the leaf and would look like s**t on any professional plate. Kale is the one exception I'd make as massaging and breaking it down by hand is beneficial. Other than that, no, use your knife and soak/wash it in ice water.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#16

This Online Thread Has People Sharing The 'Cooking Sins' They Hold Onto (41 Answers) I sometime use store bought chicken stock or bouillon cubes.

I know! I'm sorry!! It's just... sometimes my stuff is still frozen!!

RecipesAndDiving , Akshay Chauhan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

This Online Thread Has People Sharing The 'Cooking Sins' They Hold Onto (41 Answers) I don't curl my fingers when cutting things. I've been cooking for 50 years and have only cut myself a few times and usually not when slicing. I feel I get a better grip not curling.

00Lisa00 , Kristina Snowasp Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

I cook with butter more than oils. It tastes better. Not as healthy, but it’s worth it to me!

MP2382 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
austinl avatar
Austin L
Austin L
Community Member
3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You can take it a step further if you cook it down into ghee: excellent flavor, higher smoke point, and longer shelf life.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#19

This Online Thread Has People Sharing The 'Cooking Sins' They Hold Onto (41 Answers) 🫣 You can cook rice on the stovetop just like you would in a rice cooker. No need to do it pasta style lol. You'd just need to adjust the water to rice ratio and let it go.

I don't taste as I cook. I just season with my eyes.

evelinisantini , VD Photography Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

This Online Thread Has People Sharing The 'Cooking Sins' They Hold Onto (41 Answers) I crowd the pan with mushrooms. I know they taste better if you cook them in batches and let them really brown, but who has time for that?

I also don’t rinse my rice. I usually cook jasmine though and I’ve heard it’s less starchy and you might not need to….but idk if that’s true.

Hummingbird021 , Mateusz Feliksik Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
carolinegannon avatar
Mabelbabel
Mabelbabel
Community Member
13 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I only rinse long grain rice if I'm doing over-night rice for stir-fry. If its going to be eaten immediately after cooking, I don't bother with rinsing.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#21

This Online Thread Has People Sharing The 'Cooking Sins' They Hold Onto (41 Answers) I put my knives in the dishwasher

foodishlove , Castorly Stock Castorly Stock Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
jhenrymiller avatar
JMil
JMil
Community Member
6 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have my "good knives" which never go in the dishwasher and my "meh knives" that I put in the dishwasher (used for easier to cut food and non-meticulous needs). Still sharpen all of them once in a while.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#22

This Online Thread Has People Sharing The 'Cooking Sins' They Hold Onto (41 Answers) I overcook my eggs, eggs over-hard and scrambled over high heat until they are rubber. It’s probably mostly just because that’s how my mom prepared them and it’s nostalgia. I know how to properly cook an egg and that they are supposed to be at least somewhat runny. I will also never cook them that way.

The-Gah , Megha Mangal Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#23

This Online Thread Has People Sharing The 'Cooking Sins' They Hold Onto (41 Answers) I put pots, pans, and ovenware in the dishwasher.

Also, I don't normally wash my cutting board if I just cut veggies on it. I just wipe it off with a towel.

unofficialsubscriber , RDNE Stock project Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
bbbrohamer avatar
SonicAlchemy
SonicAlchemy
Community Member
15 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Vegetables can still be dirty with soil, pesticides and other bacteria. Wash the damn cutting board, that's just lazy.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#24

This Online Thread Has People Sharing The 'Cooking Sins' They Hold Onto (41 Answers) I don’t dice onions the proper way (keeping the root end attached). I cut off both ends, slice one way, then the other. I know it’s supposedly easier, but I don’t like doing it that way.

-make-it-so- , mali maeder Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
fredneobob90 avatar
Huddo's sister
Huddo's sister
Community Member
12 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

One good thing about not being able to eat onion any more is not having to muck around with this!

Vote comment up
-1
-1point
Vote comment down
reply
#25

This Online Thread Has People Sharing The 'Cooking Sins' They Hold Onto (41 Answers) Using dry measuring cups for liquids.

Noninvasive_ , Los Muertos Crew Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
arindown-art avatar
Lil Miss Hobbit
Lil Miss Hobbit
Community Member
10 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wait...there are people who use the proper ones? Haha, I just use the same measuring cups for the whole recipe.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#26

This Online Thread Has People Sharing The 'Cooking Sins' They Hold Onto (41 Answers) I use both chicken and seafood in my gumbo, and sometimes only let the roux go to a dirty blonde before continuing to make it 😭

vapidly_millennial , jenvit keiwalinsarid Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
bbbrohamer avatar
SonicAlchemy
SonicAlchemy
Community Member
16 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Flour needs to be fully cooked In a roux regardless of the end of result or personal preference. Don't want to make anyone sick and it can happen. That is all on this one.

Vote comment up
-1
-1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#27

This Online Thread Has People Sharing The 'Cooking Sins' They Hold Onto (41 Answers) Idk if a sin but i was a microplane for grated parm and a potato peeler for shaved. Screw a cheese grater!

UpOnLeosBed , Go to Akshay Chauhan's profile Akshay Chauhan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
bbbrohamer avatar
SonicAlchemy
SonicAlchemy
Community Member
16 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Microplane is the name of the company, not the tool. They're all graters.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
#28

I crowd the pan 🤷🏾‍♀️

QueenKeen714 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

This Online Thread Has People Sharing The 'Cooking Sins' They Hold Onto (41 Answers) I do a lot of ribs in my smoker, and I usually do 'em until they fall off the bone. Spare me all the mumbo jumbo about how the 3-2-1 method is c**p, or that "fall off the bone" ribs are overcooked, that's how my wife likes them, I don't mind them tender like that either, and that's just the way I'm doing them, if you don't like it, buy your own smoker.

ywgflyer , Julia Filirovska Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
bbbrohamer avatar
SonicAlchemy
SonicAlchemy
Community Member
16 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No sin here. Fall off the bone is what you should always aim for when it comes to ribs. You should never have to tear at a rib to get the meat off. That's undercooked and obnoxious.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
#30

This Online Thread Has People Sharing The 'Cooking Sins' They Hold Onto (41 Answers) I'll keep bread in the refrigerator. Especially for grilled cheese where it'll be reheated in butter anyway.

thephillee , solod_sha solod_sha Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
sophiacruz_1 avatar
Mini grizzly
Mini grizzly
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Omg that's the 3rd comment on this topic. And this one I do too. It's for toasties. If it's works it's works. :D

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#31

I know it's unconventional, but I love the slightly sticky texture of rice cooked like pasta!

Lola-Whitis Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Unless it’s going to stay in a dish uncooked, I rarely bother with fresh garlic these days. It’s good enough for weeknight cooking when I mostly just want to make something fast but decent. I chop and freeze onions and buy canned beans for the same reason.

I take a lot of shortcuts like that due to health issues, honestly. Reducing the number of steps until done is helpful in getting myself to actually cook.

Alaylaria Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
carolinegannon avatar
Mabelbabel
Mabelbabel
Community Member
13 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We eat a lot of garlic in our house-I make a batch of garlic puree for convenience (3 bulbs of garlic, peel the cloves, put in a mini blender, add a bit of oil-I use rice bran-blend until porridgy). It only takes a few minutes and keeps in the fridge for a couple of weeks. It tastes smoother and less harsh this way.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#33

As someone who’s eaten a lot of rice my whole life, and despite my family even owning one for a bit, rice cookers are not necessary.

Also we used our cast iron pan basically like any other one with almost zero special treatment and it’s still going strong. Didn’t even know what seasoning was until college.

mierecat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

My secret ingredient is msg.

rubitbasteitsmokeit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

This Online Thread Has People Sharing The 'Cooking Sins' They Hold Onto (41 Answers) When I bake I don't weigh anything, and just scoop up the flour in the measuring cup. I know it packs down, but whatever. My cookies always come out great anyway.

Square-Ad-464 , Ron Lach Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
blue1steven avatar
Donkey boi
Donkey boi
Community Member
14 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My mam does this and there seriously isn't a better baker in the county. She's an artist that's been doing it for so long she can see the weight, whether it 0.5g or 25kg.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
See Also on Bored Panda
#36

I turn things up to high to make them cook faster

punk_possums Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

This Online Thread Has People Sharing The 'Cooking Sins' They Hold Onto (41 Answers) I use a garlic press. Sorry, not sorry.

Key_Piccolo_2187 , Eva Bronzini Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
pernillewinkel avatar
Pernille.
Pernille.
Community Member
16 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can never find mine, I just smash the garlic with the blade of my knife, and then hack at it for a bit.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#38

I eat my Spaghetti Os cold out of the can instead of cooking them

M3ad0w5 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

I use steak knives to cut cheese.

I hate those cheese slicers that are solid metal with a hole in them. And the metal thread ones, while nice, all the ones I’ve tried break after a few months. If I got a nice one that I could trust to last longer than a year, I might change my ways.

Moonjinx4 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
skyrender avatar
Sky Render
Sky Render
Community Member
10 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I use steak knives for all cutting, honestly. Mostly because every "good" knife has a right-handed bias built in that is a big problem for a sinistral like me! Left-handed bias blades should not be so hard to find, nor so expensive, damn it!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#40

I made homemade jambalaya a bunch of times until I really had it down, then decided that except for special occasions, it's generally not worth the effort to make from scratch. So these days I'm back to starting from a box of Zataran's and doctoring it up.

edubkendo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#41

Our week night salads are usually just torn lettuce tossed in my favorite store bought dressing (Garlic Expression). If I am putting time into making a main dish, I am often too lazy to make up a real salad but do want to get those leafy green into my family’s bodies.

I would never serve this to guests of course. I make fancier salads when having people over or if I am bringing one to someone’s house.

Admirable-Location24 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
pernillewinkel avatar
Pernille.
Pernille.
Community Member
16 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ripped salad, and a bit of olive oil, lemon juice, or vinegar, and salt and peber is my daily salad. Who wants to be chopping for ages.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!