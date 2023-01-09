40 Of The Worst Cooking Fails Shared In This Online Group
Over two thousand years ago, the great Roman philosopher Seneca said "To err is human", and with this phrase in particular immortalized his name. Now we don’t know exactly on what occasion the legendary thinker put it this way, so we can only guess. Here is one of these guesses - given that in Seneca's notes a lot of attention is paid to delicious food, it is quite possible that the philosopher was simply upset by some unsuccessful dish, his own or someone else's cooking.
Yes, we all make mistakes, including when we cook something. Cooking is like art - an extra drop of sauce or oil, and now a new ingenious recipe is ready. However, it is much more likely that because of this very extra drop, something really disgusting will come to light, which will forever ruin your culinary reputation, even in your own eyes.
It is believed that the key to a successful stand-up is funny jokes about yourself, because people like irony. This is probably the main reason for the popularity of the Reddit community under the self-explanatory name "Cooking Fails", where there are already more than five hundred people sharing images of their self-created cooking disasters, accompanying them with some witty comments.
So Bored Panda has put together a selection of the funniest, most unexpected and absolutely incredible food fails for your own enjoyment, so please feel free to scroll this list to the very end, mark the submissions you like best - and the next time after failing at the stove, rather than being angry with yourself, just remember this post, and it will definitely help you perceive everything through the prism of humor. Bon appétit (but not exactly)!
More info: Reddit
This post may include affiliate links.
Just Learned The Hard Way That Curcuma + Hot Water + Rice Noodles = Satan's Pasta. I Shrieked
I Dropped The Cheesecake While Unmolding It
Expectation vs. Reality
Guess What This Was...🥲
I Tried To Make A Churro, But I Made Chookies
Macaroon Gone Wild
Pesto? More Like Pestoh No! Tried Making Homemade Pesto And It Turned Out More Like Avocado
Só Im not a cheff by any means, but last time i checked pesto is preety much a liquid, that guacamole.....
Cooking A Egg With Worcestershire Sauce. Ended Up Making Dog Turds
This looks exactly like my old cat's throw up. I miss you, Blackie Sue, but I don't miss cleaning up after you tried to eat my plants.
A Friend Writes: "Apparently I Bought A Brining Bag Instead Of A Baking Bag"
Yummy Glass
My Mom Cooked Some Eggs In The Oven At 400f For 30 Minutes, And The Top Was Almost Plastic In Texture, With A Dry, Hard Centre
There is a reason egg timers don't go to 30 minutes LOL
Tried Making A Mug Cake
Pickled Avocado. Good Lord It's Bad
My First Attempt At Making Crepes. I Added Ice Cream, Nutella, And Bananas
I Baked A Cake
The One On The Right Is My Friends Christmas Cake. The Left One Is My Absolute Failure Of A Cake
I Somehow Managed To Fail At Cooking Pop-Tarts!
When Your Coworker Put Too Much Hot Sauce In The Mixer Lol
Carrot Cake - It Doesn’t Just Look Bad , It Also Tastes Bad
Someone Bakes These Cupcakes For Our Pta Halloween Party.... Something Just “Semen”ed A Little Off
I Tried
My “Alfredo Sauce”
I Tried To Make A Mug Cake. Something Somewhere Went Horribly Wrong And It Exploded In My Microwave
A Second Away From Blending My Soup And I Dropped It
Y'all Know That Bread Machine?? Well, I'm Not Sure Why, I Didn't Work This Time
Homemade Marshmallows
Forgot The Toast In The Panini Press :(
We Tried Making Cookie But This Happened... Tastes Pretty Good Though
That looks like old roast beef that was left in the fridge
My Mother In Law Served This For Lunch. Luckily I Was At The Park With My Son And Warned Not To Return
Batter Stuck On A Non Stick Pan
Me And My Sister Made Some Flan. I Discovered I Don’t Like Flan
My Grandma Tried Making Bread Using A Slow Cooker Epic Fail
OMG, I can almost feel the knife losing it's tip .... don't eat it you'll lose teeth.
My First Attempt At Making A French Omelette. And Down Into The Trash It Goes :)
Try To Make Cauliflower Pizza They Said. It Will Be Fun They Said. Yes, It Fell Off The Baking Pan Into The Oven Crack 😩
Swiss Charred
I Tried Making A BBQ Pizza Because I Was Really Hungry. Tastes So Bad I Literally Regurgitated The First Bite
Don’t Put The Rice Vinegar And Sugar In Your Boiling Pot Of Rice To Speed Up Making Sushi Rice
Lunchables Pizza. Bone Apple Tea
I Tried Making Cookies-
I could forgive someone for accidentally leaving out pretty much any ingredient EXCEPT for the flour. How did you manage that?