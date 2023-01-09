Over two thousand years ago, the great Roman philosopher Seneca said "To err is human", and with this phrase in particular immortalized his name. Now we don’t know exactly on what occasion the legendary thinker put it this way, so we can only guess. Here is one of these guesses - given that in Seneca's notes a lot of attention is paid to delicious food, it is quite possible that the philosopher was simply upset by some unsuccessful dish, his own or someone else's cooking.

Yes, we all make mistakes, including when we cook something. Cooking is like art - an extra drop of sauce or oil, and now a new ingenious recipe is ready. However, it is much more likely that because of this very extra drop, something really disgusting will come to light, which will forever ruin your culinary reputation, even in your own eyes.

It is believed that the key to a successful stand-up is funny jokes about yourself, because people like irony. This is probably the main reason for the popularity of the Reddit community under the self-explanatory name "Cooking Fails", where there are already more than five hundred people sharing images of their self-created cooking disasters, accompanying them with some witty comments.

So Bored Panda has put together a selection of the funniest, most unexpected and absolutely incredible food fails for your own enjoyment, so please feel free to scroll this list to the very end, mark the submissions you like best - and the next time after failing at the stove, rather than being angry with yourself, just remember this post, and it will definitely help you perceive everything through the prism of humor. Bon appétit (but not exactly)!

More info: Reddit