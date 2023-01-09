Over two thousand years ago, the great Roman philosopher Seneca said "To err is human", and with this phrase in particular immortalized his name. Now we don’t know exactly on what occasion the legendary thinker put it this way, so we can only guess. Here is one of these guesses - given that in Seneca's notes a lot of attention is paid to delicious food, it is quite possible that the philosopher was simply upset by some unsuccessful dish, his own or someone else's cooking.

Yes, we all make mistakes, including when we cook something. Cooking is like art - an extra drop of sauce or oil, and now a new ingenious recipe is ready. However, it is much more likely that because of this very extra drop, something really disgusting will come to light, which will forever ruin your culinary reputation, even in your own eyes.

It is believed that the key to a successful stand-up is funny jokes about yourself, because people like irony. This is probably the main reason for the popularity of the Reddit community under the self-explanatory name "Cooking Fails", where there are already more than five hundred people sharing images of their self-created cooking disasters, accompanying them with some witty comments.

So Bored Panda has put together a selection of the funniest, most unexpected and absolutely incredible food fails for your own enjoyment, so please feel free to scroll this list to the very end, mark the submissions you like best - and the next time after failing at the stove, rather than being angry with yourself, just remember this post, and it will definitely help you perceive everything through the prism of humor. Bon appétit (but not exactly)!

#1

Just Learned The Hard Way That Curcuma + Hot Water + Rice Noodles = Satan's Pasta. I Shrieked

u/AnaBabyGoth Report

Arik
Arik
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

looks amazing though

#2

I Dropped The Cheesecake While Unmolding It

u/[deleted] Report

Alexia
Alexia
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh, this is painful to watch

#3

Expectation vs. Reality

u/HomewardPrefect65 Report

Just Mer
Just Mer
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How I wish my life was VS how my life is

#4

Guess What This Was...🥲

u/PositivelyHopefull Report

#5

I Tried To Make A Churro, But I Made Chookies

u/[deleted] Report

Just Mer
Just Mer
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would still eat them ngl

#6

Macaroon Gone Wild

u/Pinkguabao Report

Just Mer
Just Mer
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They are a lil cute tho :3

#7

Pesto? More Like Pestoh No! Tried Making Homemade Pesto And It Turned Out More Like Avocado

u/rvp0209 Report

Paulo Freitas
Paulo Freitas
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Só Im not a cheff by any means, but last time i checked pesto is preety much a liquid, that guacamole.....

#8

Cooking A Egg With Worcestershire Sauce. Ended Up Making Dog Turds

u/EstablishmentCute990 Report

fair_weather_rose
fair_weather_rose
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This looks exactly like my old cat's throw up. I miss you, Blackie Sue, but I don't miss cleaning up after you tried to eat my plants.

#9

A Friend Writes: "Apparently I Bought A Brining Bag Instead Of A Baking Bag"

u/jesseburns Report

ArodTheHorrible
ArodTheHorrible
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oof... I'm curious how it got this far, though?

#10

Yummy Glass

u/jac5423 Report

Serenity Now!
Serenity Now!
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Gives a whole new meaning to inner cleansing.

#11

My Mom Cooked Some Eggs In The Oven At 400f For 30 Minutes, And The Top Was Almost Plastic In Texture, With A Dry, Hard Centre

u/IronTemplar26 Report

ArodTheHorrible
ArodTheHorrible
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There is a reason egg timers don't go to 30 minutes LOL

#12

Tried Making A Mug Cake

u/Shadowblade6709 Report

#13

Pickled Avocado. Good Lord It's Bad

u/_Erindera_ Report

Just Mer
Just Mer
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

why. It may sound good...but why.

#14

My First Attempt At Making Crepes. I Added Ice Cream, Nutella, And Bananas

u/jessica65t6 Report

#15

I Baked A Cake

u/Dyna_ Report

M O'Connell
M O'Connell
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looking to leave Egypt in a hurry?

#16

The One On The Right Is My Friends Christmas Cake. The Left One Is My Absolute Failure Of A Cake

u/lawandorder05 Report

#17

I Somehow Managed To Fail At Cooking Pop-Tarts!

u/Just-some-teen1 Report

Avery Reed
Avery Reed
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Thats when you have truly failed at life

#18

When Your Coworker Put Too Much Hot Sauce In The Mixer Lol

u/CynicalCyanideKiss Report

#19

Carrot Cake - It Doesn’t Just Look Bad , It Also Tastes Bad

u/sabineooooo Report

#20

Someone Bakes These Cupcakes For Our Pta Halloween Party.... Something Just “Semen”ed A Little Off

u/piper2010cameron Report

#21

I Tried

u/I-Dont-Care1324 Report

#22

My “Alfredo Sauce”

u/AzraelAAOD Report

#23

I Tried To Make A Mug Cake. Something Somewhere Went Horribly Wrong And It Exploded In My Microwave

u/[deleted] Report

Just Mer
Just Mer
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm sorry but i'm just focusing on the face. He needs help like rn!

#24

A Second Away From Blending My Soup And I Dropped It

u/SincerelySinning Report

#25

Y'all Know That Bread Machine?? Well, I'm Not Sure Why, I Didn't Work This Time

u/lagreciacamacho Report

#26

Homemade Marshmallows

u/TruReyito Report

#27

Forgot The Toast In The Panini Press :(

u/potatojuice32 Report

steaky
steaky
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That is an impressive kind of black.

#28

We Tried Making Cookie But This Happened... Tastes Pretty Good Though

u/zanexex Report

Grudge-holding Treefrog
Grudge-holding Treefrog
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That looks like old roast beef that was left in the fridge

#29

My Mother In Law Served This For Lunch. Luckily I Was At The Park With My Son And Warned Not To Return

u/DirtyThi3f Report

Just Mer
Just Mer
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I feel like she did not approve of this marriage thing

#30

Batter Stuck On A Non Stick Pan

u/The_curious_one_here Report

#31

Me And My Sister Made Some Flan. I Discovered I Don’t Like Flan

u/markiplier-obsessed Report

#32

My Grandma Tried Making Bread Using A Slow Cooker Epic Fail

u/90s-man2 Report

Hugh Cookson
Hugh Cookson
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

OMG, I can almost feel the knife losing it's tip .... don't eat it you'll lose teeth.

#33

My First Attempt At Making A French Omelette. And Down Into The Trash It Goes :)

u/[deleted] Report

#34

Try To Make Cauliflower Pizza They Said. It Will Be Fun They Said. Yes, It Fell Off The Baking Pan Into The Oven Crack 😩

u/Kannazhaga Report

#35

Swiss Charred

u/Ironikka Report

#36

I Tried Making A BBQ Pizza Because I Was Really Hungry. Tastes So Bad I Literally Regurgitated The First Bite

u/Pbfman Report

#37

Don’t Put The Rice Vinegar And Sugar In Your Boiling Pot Of Rice To Speed Up Making Sushi Rice

u/emergencyrayy Report

ArodTheHorrible
ArodTheHorrible
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well said, though IDK why it had to be said

#38

Lunchables Pizza. Bone Apple Tea

u/bastard57 Report

#39

I Tried Making Cookies-

u/Softest_Boyo_ Report

M O'Connell
M O'Connell
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I could forgive someone for accidentally leaving out pretty much any ingredient EXCEPT for the flour. How did you manage that?

#40

My 12yo Made French Toast For The First Time This Morning

u/thor421 Report

Serenity Now!
Serenity Now!
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Lol. Everyone's first attempt at French Toast.

