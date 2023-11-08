At the same time, there are a huge number of people who can rightfully be called 'culinary muggles', who have either not mastered the great art of prepping delicious food at all, or only by a fraction of a percent. And often such people become sources of true kitchen disasters - the kind to which this viral thread in the AskReddit community is dedicated, a selection of the best stories from which Bored Panda brings to your attention today.

We all love (with fairly rare exceptions) to eat, and not just eat, but eat some really tasty food. That is why cooks have almost always been perceived as incredibly important people in human history, and skilled chefs - as real wizards. And you must admit that a good cook, performing sacred acts at the stove, has the quality of a probable Hogwarts professor!

#1 My sister made guacamole but used broccoli.



It was beyond terrible.

#2 I once had a roommate take a sponge from the kitchen, clean the bathroom with it, then put it back in the kitchen sink. When I asked him why he put the sponge back in the kitchen, he said because that's where he'd found it. I wanted to burn down the entire house. And it's a good thing I noticed at all. Edit: there was a hair in the sponge.

#3 I’ll fess up. This one was me. I had been working loong days and was very tired. I got up and poured a bowl of cereal. Then I poured some milk into my glass and some orange juice over the cereal. I didn’t have any money so I sucked it up and ate it.

Horace Slughorn, the Potions professor from the Harry Potter books, liked to say that the ability to brew potions is an innate talent, and no amount of books or training will make you equal to a true genius. Well, when we read some of the stories collected in this list, we only see how right the wise old professor was. And from a culinary point of view, too. If you are not destined to become an outstanding cook, no amount of effort will probably help. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 Guy grabs 2 pound container of ground turkey, takes the wrapping off and puts it on the hot grill.



There were no additional steps taken.

#5 My friends former roommate, bless his heart, was not culinarily inclined. Put the jar of pasta sauce in with the boiling water and noodles.

#6 I had a roommate who would deep fry eggs



I walked into the kitchen and there was a quart pot of oil with a cracked egg undulating in it.



I later asked her about it. Because it was weird and also because maybe I didn't know?



No. She thought you fried an egg like you fried a piece of chicken.

“Modern cooking, if we do not take into account the most exquisite examples of 'haute cuisine,' is moving towards simplification, standardization and optimization of dishes,” Roman Sardarian, a chef from Odessa, Ukraine, whom Bored Panda asked for a comment here, sincerely believes. “By optimization, I mean a certain set of standard actions and ingredients, with the help of which you can quite simply and quickly prepare a truly tasty and even outstanding meal. Even if you have never studied culinary skills.” ADVERTISEMENT “On the other hand, any cook can have, let’s say, a bad day when everything gets out of hand, the oil burns, water spills in the wrong places and at the wrong time, and at the most inopportune moment you forget to remove the frying pan from the heat. This is life. But someone can, through their own carelessness or neglect, time after time become the source of disasters in the kitchen, and this also happens. Well, modern civilization with its fast food and food delivery industry really makes life a lot easier - it's true," Roman is petty much sure.

#7 I read a story years ago in 'Reader's Digest' about a young wife who wanted to observe every step of how her mom prepared Thanksgiving dinner so that she could do it the following year. The next year, the young wife prepared Thanksgiving with her mom nearby her.



Everything went fine, but the mom had one question: 'Why did you place your dish-drying rack over the turkey as it thawed in the sink???' and the daughter explained: 'Because that's how you thawed your turkey,' and the mom replied: 'Yes, but you don't have a cat!'

#8 God bless my Mom, and her mac and cheese. Layers of elbow macaroni, slices of american cheese, a few tablespoons of flour, and a splash of milk. Repeat. She would stick it in the oven for 45 mins, and I would bite into ... gobs of flour. I swore for years I hated mac and cheese, until I realized, it wasn't supposed to have gobs of flour...

#9 It can't be the worst thing I've seen, but after browning ground meat, my mother would have us rinse it off in a colander under running water, to get rid of grease. RIP our plumbing and dinner.

Well, I myself have an old friend - an excellent person, smart and brilliantly educated, an excellent conversationalist and employee - but he never even knew how to heat a frozen pizza in the oven. Sandwiches and chocolate bars were a real salvation for him at one time - and in recent years he has been calmly ordering food at home, and feels quite great. At least the kitchen for him has ceased to be something that causes instant panic...

#10 When I was in high school, my mom and I were absolutely famished leaving a late-evening rehearsal for our community band. We called my dad and older sister to make dinner since it was about a 30 minute drive home, there were no drive-throughs on the way and our house was too far out in the boonies to get anything delivered. “Sure, no problem, we’ll have it waiting for you when you get home!” they said…



They had decided to make a boxed creamy pasta, but realized after the noodles were already cooked that the milk had gone bad. So they replaced it…with **french vanilla coffee creamer**. For some reason, they thought it was OK because the creamer was sugar free. It was not OK. We each had about one bite and threw the rest of our plates in the garbage. I think we ended up having canned soup for dinner that night 😂

#11 My ex Sister In Law made Curry Chicken with Sweet Coconut Cream for BEVERAGES. not the canned stuff



I couldnt stand her. She always told me, "I have expensive tastes"



One year for xmas I got her and her hubby a 2 cup $27 bottle of Extra Virgin Olive Oil and $15 bottle of Balsamic from Williams Sonoma.



About 2 yrs later we were sitting in my house chatting and she nonchalantly mentions, "oh someone got us Olive Oil one year and it was RANCID so we threw it out! Dumb ***** had never had really good olive oil and her expensive tastes didnt know what it tasted like. Im so glad I never have to see her again

#12 My super drunk roommate came out of his bedroom while I was heating up some food at midnight. He opened the fridge door and then pulled his pants down and started p**ing and then I screamed. He woke up from his daze and ran to the bathroom. I am an amazing roommate and friend so I cleaned up his mess. I asked him about it the next day and he said he didn't want to talk about it, but he's not going to drink for a long time. He venmo'd me $100 for cleaning and he's been sober for the last 6 months.

And yet, it’s probably worth envying the incredible tenacity of some people who, time after time, despite all the culinary failures, still pick up a chef’s knife, heat up the stove... and thereby give rise to more and more new stories in collections similar to this one. And there are actually lots of similar tales. So now please feel free to scroll this list to the end, and if you have ever faced or witnessed something similar, just share your own tale in the comments as well. And let it be as instructive as it is funny.

#13 When I was a kid, one of my friend’s moms made a sardine lasagna. It was a traumatic experience.

#14 Was helping a friend prep for dinner, I was given the task of dicing an onion. I was using my usual method of slicing down half an onion and then making perpendicular cuts for a medium dice. He takes the knife out of my hand and goes, no my moms friend says just do it like this. He proceeds to chop violently and erratically at the onion until chaotic lumps of alum lay strewn about in various sizes and shapes. I dunno what’s wrong with his friend’s mom, but I have never and will never chop onions like that. I haven’t offered to help him cook since.

#15 i once walked into the back of a french bistro on a slow night and one cook was swinging a trussed, raw cornish hen around his head and the other cook was fending him off with each of his arms fully sheathed in a large baguette. i laughed so hard i cried, that night.

#16 My nephew tried to use plastic shopping bags as oven mitts.

#17 When I was 18, I started working at a restaurant. One night during closing duties, I dumped some water into the empty broaster so I could scrub it. Except I forgot to close the drain valve, and the water went straight into the bucket of hot oil that was still sitting underneath it! The following chaos of an oil/ water volcano preceded to cover the ENTIRE kitchen. It took about 3 hours to mop everything up.

#18 We had one egg left that we were going to use for dinner. Unfortunately, my wife's brain farted and she cracked the egg into the compost and put the shell in the bowl. She was very embarrassed and we had a good laugh.



Then there was the time my coworker needed to defrost some bread in a rush so he put three whole loaves of sliced bread into the steamer, bags and all. This is the same person who seasoned taco meat with dried oregano--and ONLY dried oregano. The residents were not impressed.

#19 My older sisters would always take a piece of cooked spaghetti and fling it at the ceiling. If it stuck it was done. I never knew if the spaghetti noodle eventually fell down or if they used a broomstick to knock it down, but it always magically disappeared by the next day. I also made it a priority to learn how to make pasta al dente because I was tired of overcooked noodles.

#20 My mother used to regularly put her keys and/or wallet in the fridge when she’d come home tired. Frequently enough that the fridge was the first place I’d look if she couldn’t find her keys or wallet.

#21 I saw a video on Reddit or Pinterest of a woman washing her chicken in a sink with Bleach and a couple drops of Dawn dish soap. She said her Mother and Grandmother both cleaned their chicken this way.

#22 Hospital cafeteria. Cheese burger. Guy grabs a frozen patty. Puts a cheese slice on it right away. Okay. Let's it sit for 30 sec, burger still frozen solid. Flips it, cheese down. Acts like this is a normal f*****g thing that normal humans with normal heads that think normal thoughts would normally f*****g do. Not normal dude, not f*****g normal.

#23 My mom was raised that most vegetables, except potatoes, were given to farm animals as feed. She was appalled when my dad cooked carrots and insisted on nightly green salads. She also only used the white part of a scallion, and cut of the leafy parts of romaine. (She sounds here like a hick…she wasn’t…)

#24 My mother once made us a turkey, broccoli and Swiss cheese PIZZA. I was 13 at the time. I’m now 53. We still talk about it.

#25 During my freshman year, my room mate put a frozen pizza in the oven with the plastic on. She thought it was like a popcorn bag and the pizza will steam.

#26 I had prepped most of dinner knowing I would get home late for work. Was planning mushroom soup as part of the dinner, with nice mushrooms from the farmers market. I left detailed instructions for my husband to finish the soup. My husband is a gadget guy-if he can buy a gadget to do it, he will. I am the opposite. I feel like the time I save using most gadgets in the kitchen is used up by cleaning all the parts of said gadgets, so I’d rather just do things by hand. So I told my husband to slice the mushrooms before sautéing them for soup. He gets out the food processor, and using the s-blade, or pureeing blade, proceeds to absolutely destroy those mushrooms into a paste. I get home as he’s trying to make soup with mushroom paste. I mean, for a creamy soup it might have worked, but not for what we were making. It looked like gruel. He couldn’t figure out what he did wrong.

#27 My grandpa’s wife served us tacos with UNSEASONED ground beef that she rinsed in cold water before serving. Flavorless hell, she didn’t want the extra calories of grease or spices

#28 My mother-in-law is not known for her cooking, but even so, I was shocked to discover she cuts *everything* with kitchen shears. Vegetables, chicken, whatever. She does not use knives unless she's using a steak knife to eat. While she cleans everything properly and doesn't ever "double dip", I still find it very upsetting.



My dad and I both love frozen bananas in smoothies. Sometimes we just throw banana in a blender with a little milk, maybe some peanut butter, and call it a meal. My mom hates bananas. Years ago, my dad came home with what must have been 40 bananas. Found them at the end of the day at a farmers market where the guy wanted to offload them, so he sold them all for like, $6 or something. My mom, trying to be helpful, froze them all for us, except she didn't peel them first. She froze every single banana, peel and all, in an individual ziplock bag. I think my dad took the time to peel each frozen banana and eventually used them all up, but what an inconvenience.



My brother bought a very fancy new grill and invited people over to test it out/show it off. He apparently had never grilled before, and subsequently burned every single burger, steak, and vegetable he touched. He then figured out his mistake(s) and went to throw on the shrimp he had been marinating, which looked very bizarre and unappetizing as he brought them out to prep. Turns out he doesn't like white wine, so he marinated them in oil, herbs, garlic, and merlot. I don't think I ate that night.

#29 In college I saw a girl cooking a chicken breast in the shared kitchen in a Teflon pan. She decided to cut it while it was still cooking in the pan. Not only was she scraping the s**t out of the pan with the knife, she was cutting too close to her silicone tongs and shredding tiny little slices of it into her chicken.

#30 Putting food and oil in a frying pan at the same time they turned the stove on

#31 Years ago, went over to friends' house for dinner. We sat around for an hour or so chatting, now it's getting late and we are quite hungry, then the wife said she guessed they should start getting dinner together and gets up AND TAKES SOME CHICKEN PARTS OUT OF THE FREEZER

#32 I knew a family that made all their famous spaghetti with plain ketchup. That was the family’s favorite. You go over there and they pull out the noodles and pour ketchup over it.

#33 when i wsa a kid (probably younger than 10), i watched my mom pour cold water into a glass or ceramic roasting pan that she had a roast in and had just pulled out of the oven. the pan shattered and we had to order pizza. no idea to this day what she was trying to accomplish. apparently is a core memory re: my mom's terrible cooking...

#34 This was in the kitchen of our motor home. Hubs and the kids took a big summer adventure to Alaska. Most nights they ate out but sometimes when they found an RV park, they decided to take turns making dinner. All the kids can cook, because Mom made sure of that, but Hubs never cooks and doesn’t want to know how. But the kids decided everyone would participate.



Dad’s night he opened a can of Ranch Style beans, dumped them into a pan, added a can of undrained tuna and dumped that into the same pan. Heated them up on the stove and served them on a paper plate. Runny, oily beany tuna on a thin paper plate. “Hey kids, dinners’ ready!”



🫣😬🤢

🤢



After that Dad got pulled off the rotation. Even the dog wouldn’t touch it!



I’ve heard this story many times and told it a lot too. That combo still grosses me out. So glad I had to skip that trip! 🤓



Edit word

#35 I grew up rinsing pasta, starting food in a cold pan- all sorts of things. I’ve read and learned a lot, but some days I just crave a pot of “doctored” Kraft macaroni and cheese the way my mom made it- a whole lot of milk and two slices of Kraft American cheese added. Basically artificial cheese soup with macaroni noodles.

#36 Microwaved dry pasta without water and complained it was underdone and crunchy.

#37 I caught my roommate shaking dry herbs into the boiling pasta water. I confronted him at the time because it was so absurd to me that it would even cross his mind but immediately felt bad. He was genuinely trying out different things on his own, i should've celebrated his trial.

#38 A girl in my uni dorm almost burned the place down because she tried to boil a potato (her words) - what she actually do was put a large, unwashed and unpeeled whole potato in a dry pot, put the lid on it, put it on high on the stove top, then left to go watch movies in her room while it cooked. She was bloody lucky that me and a mate were in the adjacent common room. We caught the smoke and whipped it off the heat, she was completely dumbfounded that she’d done something wrong. The potato was half raw and half charcoal 💀

#39 I texted my boyfriend to throw some chicken breasts, cream of chicken soup, and some broth and seasoning into the crock pot as an easy meal for me since I was sickish and at school all day. I got home that night and one of the seasonings he threw in was cinnamon. It’s all you could taste. Bland chicken with some strong cinnamon from the cabinet. The taste still scars me.

#40 Urgh! My husband used rinse off the pasta after he cooked it. I hated that. I finally convinced him to stop doing that.



Most ridiculous thing: My father who was "OCD" like to have ketchup in a special squeeze bottle (this was in the days before all ketchup came in squeeze bottles) so, in order to fill up the squeeze bottle, he placed the ketchup bottle upside down on the squeeze bottle in order to fill it up and left it. After a few minutes, the whole thing fell over and ketchup went every where.

#41 Watched a friend of mine in 8th grade attempt to make mac and cheese for us. I gave her a few minutes to realize her mistake and once seeing that she wasn’t going to, asked her how she plans on boiling the water with no water in the pot. Lol she just put the pot on the stove and turned it on high. Her parents overheard me from the living room and jokingly called to pray for her 😂

#42 A family member tried to make cheesecake for a family dinner. They didn't have sugar so they used cornstarch instead. Nobody enjoyed the cheesecake that night.

#43 Quiche with a graham cracker crust

#44 Kendall Jenner cutting that cucumber. Absolutely absurd in the worst way.

#45 My old roommate decided to treat myself and our other roommate to a steak dinner. He “marinated” three giant ribeyes in JAMESON (Irish whiskey). Literally nothing else was in the “marinade”. He then dumped the steaks and all the liquid into a flaming hot cast iron skillet. There was so much whiskey in the skillet that is essentially boiled the steaks. Well done boiled whiskey flavored steal. It was atrocious.