I Am A Colombian Artist And I Create Original Paintings Turning Barcodes Into Trees (17 Pics)
My name is Camila Echavarría and I am a Colombian artist. The jungle and nature of my native country – Colombia – have had a significant impact on my work. My artistic reflections have been deeply influenced by plants of significant importance to my region, such as Ceibas, Wax Palms, Guayacanes, Yarumos and Heliconias.
My hands shake except when I am painting. That is why I state that my works make the impossible possible. I create unthinkable and unimaginable creations that merge opposite concepts.
More info: Instagram | camilae.com
This is really cool! What made you pick barcodes as your medium of choice? That sounds like a really interesting story
