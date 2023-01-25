I Am A Colombian Artist And I Create Original Paintings Turning Barcodes Into Trees (17 Pics)

My name is Camila Echavarría and I am a Colombian artist. The jungle and nature of my native country – Colombia – have had a significant impact on my work. My artistic reflections have been deeply influenced by plants of significant importance to my region, such as Ceibas, Wax Palms, Guayacanes, Yarumos and Heliconias.

My hands shake except when I am painting. That is why I state that my works make the impossible possible. I create unthinkable and unimaginable creations that merge opposite concepts.

Guayacan barcode forest, acrylic-canvas

Barcode forest, acrylic-canvas

Tropical flower barcode, acrylic-canvas

Wax palm tree, acrylic-canvas

Paradise flower barcode, acrylic-canvas

Wax palm tree and Yarumo tree

Ceiba barcode forest

Yarumos and wax palm

Tryptic – wood over wood/wood over concrete/wood over canvas