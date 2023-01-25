Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
BoredPanda

I Am A Colombian Artist And I Create Original Paintings Turning Barcodes Into Trees (17 Pics)
Camila Echavarria
Community member

My name is Camila Echavarría and I am a Colombian artist. The jungle and nature of my native country – Colombia – have had a significant impact on my work. My artistic reflections have been deeply influenced by plants of significant importance to my region, such as Ceibas, Wax Palms, Guayacanes, Yarumos and Heliconias.

My hands shake except when I am painting. That is why I state that my works make the impossible possible. I create unthinkable and unimaginable creations that merge opposite concepts.

More info: Instagram | camilae.com

Guayacan barcode forest, acrylic-canvas

Barcode forest, acrylic-canvas

Tropical flower barcode, acrylic-canvas

Wax palm tree, acrylic-canvas

Paradise flower barcode, acrylic-canvas

Wax palm tree and Yarumo tree

Ceiba barcode forest

Yarumos and wax palm

Tryptic – wood over wood/wood over concrete/wood over canvas

Camila Echavarria
Camila Echavarria
Author, Community member

Gabrielė Malukaitė 🇺🇦
Gabrielė Malukaitė 🇺🇦
Roman Spruce
Roman Spruce
Community Member
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is really cool! What made you pick barcodes as your medium of choice? That sounds like a really interesting story

