The Power Of Photography: 66 Winning Images Announced By The 1839 Awards 2024
In 1839, photography as "the medium was first made widely available to the public," hence the name of the 1839 Photography Awards. To honor great photographers who use it as an art form, the 1839 Awards have announced the winners of this year's competition in various categories.
Both professionals and non-professionals can participate, however, in the list down below, we shared the winners submitted only by the pros. Before an elite group of judges gives their verdict, people can vote for their favorite images as well, earning the photographers the People's Vote Award.
So, without further ado, we invite you to explore photography through the lens of art that can manifest in breathtaking landscapes, intimate portraits, captivating minimalism, and much more.
"Tiger" By Sofia Lopez Mañan
Awards: 2nd Place, Overall Contest Winner and Gold, Animals.
"Tiger standing on a bed in Buenos Aires, Argentina. This image is part of the project " The Book of Nature" that explores the concept of 'Nature' as a manmade construction."
"Unsupervised" By Alexandrena Parker
Awards: 1st Place, Overall Contest Winner; Gold, Storytelling; Gold, Conceptual; Bronze, People.
"The sight of children engaged in unsupervised play, left to their own devices in the streets, has become increasingly rare.
Set in outback Australia, the scenes weave together the past and present, symbolising the relationship between the landscape and the timeless essence of childhood."
"Gitano" By Arianna Angelini
Awards: Gold, People.
"I met him once, trying to find my way
The solitude of the highlands was what I sought
Unbidden, he sat beside me on a log one day
As I was caught up with some restless thought"
"Eye On The Prize" By Vince Burton
Awards: 3rd Place, Overall Contest Winner and Silver, Nature.
"A wild barn owl photographed as it focuses on its prey."
"Insects The Little Strangers" By Pedro Luis Ajuriaguerra Saiz
Awards: Silver, Animals.
"Thanks to Macrophotography we can discover and appreciate details
that are hidden from us. In the project that I show you "Insects the
little strangers" I have photographed different insects giving them
great prominence and showing their singular beauty."
"Spaghetti Stylist" By Yuliy Vasilev
Awards: Gold, Still Life.
"Sky Blue" By Robyn Finlayson
Awards: Gold, Nature.
"Tiger Motel" By Paul Fuentes
Awards: Bronze, Conceptual.
"With a fascination for wild animals, especially big cats, and classic cars, it all came together.
Tiger Motel, is a joyful scene of a tiger on top of a classic car in front of a Californian motel."
"Frosted Fern" By John Lauritsen
Awards: Bronze, Minimalism.
"Free" By Mohamed Mahdy
Awards: Silver, Photojournalism and Honorable Mention, Storytelling.
"A boy jumping from the bridge into the canal of El-Max Fishing village, Alexandria, Egypt. Before demolition, every fisherman had his boat and equipment parked in front of his house. Residents used to call this canal the Middle East Venice, as it resembled the beauty and vibes of Italian Venice."
"Riders Of The Volcano" By Mahendra Bakle
Awards: Silver, Travel.
""The Horsemen of Bromo," epitomize a rich cultural legacy amidst Mount Bromo's breathtaking landscape. are custodians of tradition, they provide visitors an immersive journey, blending vibrant customs with deep-rooted rituals, offering rides and a profound encounter with the region's heritage."
"Nations Of The Atlantic" By Kim Lang
Awards: Gold, Travel.
"Nations of the Atlantic explores the ocean as a vessel to connect cultures, and focusses on the universal experience of places that rely on the sea for their everyday lives. It shifts the attention to small island nations, often overlooked in the greater discussion of climate change."
"Miami Pool" By David Behar
Awards: Gold, Minimalism.
"Leaning over the balcony of my aunt's Miami Beach apartment I noticed a woman in red going for a swim, so I went back for my camera."
"How To Train Your Dragon" By Leo Kwok
Awards: Gold, Event and People’s Vote Award, Event.
"Showered by molten, firework-like sparks, people in Meizhou, China perform a fire dragon dance to celebrate the Lantern Festival on the first full moon of the Lunar Calendar. This celebration was performed over 200 years ago and was listed as an Intangible Cultural Heritage in China in 2008."
"Monument Valley" By Linda Chaussee
Awards: Gold, Film/Analog.
"This image explores the theme of duality using the window to separate the world as it is and the world that is created.
Made with a Mamiya 7II and Portra 400 film."
"Unreal Atmosphere" By Alexandre Bès
Awards: Bronze, Animals.
"Lake “Magadi” which means “soda” in Swahili bears its name very well, since it contains a unique concentration of caustic soda, produced naturally by the transformation of sediments in contact with runoff water and molten lava under the lake."
"Sorrel And White ( The Horses Of Kurdistan )" By Armin Abdehou
Awards: People’s Vote Award, Animals.
"Creating a color contrast in nature, with the empathy and love play of two enamored horses. On the heights of the SHIRIN mountains in the Barzan region of Kurdistan, during a cold winter, the warm meeting of these two horses brought spring back to nature."
"Ferry Series" By Linda Chaussee
Awards: Gold, Film/Analog.
"Made with Rolleiflex 2.9F and Portra 400."
"Twenty Years After The Siege" By Alex Elena
Awards: Bronze, Landscapes.
"For the first time since the war, I returned to Sarajevo. The fog was disappearing and it was bitter cold. Smoke was rising from the chimneys and the sun was hiding behind the clouds. A stunning view with many layers. The many layers that represent the soul of the city."
"Kukeri" By Aron Klein
Awards: Bronze, Travel.
"“Kukeri” is a portrait of Bulgaria’s ancient pagan rituals performed in the countries remote mountain regions.
The annual arcane rituals intended to dispel the evil spirits which might otherwise bring ill fortune to their community."
"Amazon - The Green's End" By Betina Samaia
Awards: People’s Vote Award, Conceptual and Honorable Mention, Conceptual.
"In the early 2000s, I sought solace in the Amazon's depths, capturing its solitude and stark beauty. With an infrared camera, I unveiled hidden hues, a poetic denunciation of deforestation's toll. These photos, echo nature's plea for preservation."
"The Price Of Freedom" By Lenka Klicperová
Awards: Gold, Photojournalism.
"Ukraine has been defending itself against Russian aggression for two years. Thousands of soldiers and civilians are paying a terrible price for their freedom. But they are still fighting."
"Dark Beauty" By Robyn Finlayson
Awards: Gold, Landscapes.
"In late 2020 a wildfire broke out on World Heritage listed K’gari, the world’s largest sand island. It swept through more than 87,000 hectares or almost half the island. It burned for more than 2 months. During this time I discovered an unexpected and alluring beauty amongst the devastation."
"Ppe Portraits- Luminosity, Colour, B&w" By Sarah Cusack
Awards: Gold, Other.
"Digital photograms of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). Provides protection from infectious particles but not from varying psycho-emotional states over time. Light shines through PPE, a digital process allows an inverse of colour and luminosity while maintaining a likeness to medical imaging."
"Far Above Dam" By Zili Zhang
Awards: Gold, Minimalism.
"Glen Canyon Dam, which holds the 2nd largest reservoir in the U.S. Because of climate changes, the water level dropped to less than 40%. A worker operating on a bed of algae. Look how small a human is compared to the scale of the structure, yet observe the immense impact we made on our environment."
"Untitled" By Robyn Finlayson
Awards: Gold, AI.
"The Vessel" By Hannah Laycock
Awards: Silver, Conceptual.
"Constructing self-portraits and documenting her environment, Laycock explores the experience of living in a human body. The artist, who lives with Multiple Sclerosis, uses visual strategies to communicate where the limitations of language fail. Reflecting experiences of transition, loss, and illness."
"Hindu Devotees Praying In Fasting Ceremony" By Shafayet Hossain Apollo
Awards: Silver, Event.
"In the evening, Hindu devotees pray with especial butter-lamps and foods in the Baba Loknath temple during the fasting and lighting of lamps ceremony known as ‘Rakher Upobash’ in Samibag, Dhaka, Bangladesh. The fasters will break fasting by eating when all the lamps burn out."
"Cloudscapes" By Daniel Agra
Awards: Silver, Other.
"The stuff dreams are made of, they are the imaginary of the sky with its disfigured, tumultuous and scattered past, , a canvas to see more beyond a limitless horizon, and thus magic makes an eternity out of nothing, becoming the eye of the soul."
"Art Of Glass" By Chantel King
Awards: Bronze, Other.
"What makes us vulnerable? For me, it is showing your true self. We’re told showing vulnerability can be a sign of weakness, but I wanted to showcase that it's a sign of strength, we constantly hide behind a mask. I shot through the glass to give this illusion, yet the model’s pose is strong."
"Sewing The Fishing Net" By Ty Pham
Awards: Bronze, People.
"The fishing women are sewing the net when their husband still fishing in the sea. Vinh Hy Bay, Ninh Thuan province, Vietnam."
"M" By Scarlett Coten
Awards: Gold, Storytelling.
"M brings together three series that explore from the Mediterranean basin to Trump's America, and France, contemporary masculinities and the determination to express who one really is. The challenge is of introducing into the collective imagination these singular yet shared experiences."
"Playfield" By Bragi Thor Josefsson
Awards: Gold, Architecture.
"One, Two, Three" By Zili Zhang
Awards: Bronze, Minimalism and People’s Vote Award, Minimalism.
"It looks like one canoe, but actually two; It looks like only two people, but don't miss a small dog is also on board. Lastly, there are three birds floating on the water."
"Cyanea Capillata" By Alexander Semenov
Awards: Silver, Nature.
"A Different Kind Of Nebula" By Tamra M. Gentry
Awards: Bronze, Nature.
"This image is part of the interior of a rock from Indonesia that measures 1.5 inches square. The stunning natural colors and ethereal, wispy mineral formations resemble nebulae in outer space."
"Spilt Milk" By Cara (Caroline) Hodge
Awards: Silver, People.
"Child Portrait."
"Banhô" By Bruno Kelly
Awards: Bronze, Photojournalism.
"A couple is seen bathing in the waters of the Rio Negro, to cool off, during a very hot afternoon in the Brazilian Amazon near Manaus, Amazonas, Brazil."
"Destiny Church" By Matteo Redaelli
Awards: Bronze, Travel.
"In this image is possible to appreciate this church, Destiny Church located in New Zealand, during midnight. The sky is into Dark Sky Reserve and it's possible to see the length of the galaxy from a complete extension. The church built in 1935 appears in Heritage New Zealand."
"The Octopus" By Markus Erk
Awards: Bronze, Event.
"A long time exposure captures the movements of the octopus carnival ride at the Central States Fair in Rapid City, South Dakota.'
"Ponte Della Costituzione, Venice" By Jeroen Den Uijl
Awards: Bronze, Architecture.
"A photo out a serie about Venice, this is Calatrava's bridge in Venice where old meets new."
"Francesca Pompei-Red Snake" By Francesca Pompei
Awards: People’s Vote Award, Architecture and Honorable Mention, Architecture.
"Staircase in the Stadtcasino, Basel, Switzerland"
"Identity" By Elena Raceala
Awards: Bronze, Conceptual.
"Ever since I discovered photography, I have been fascinated by surrealism, by the mystery beyond us and beyond the moment, by "nothing is what it seems". My project is inspired by the artworks of René Magritte.
And the question that grinds me is "If I become like you, how will you ever know me?""
"India - Memories Of What I Have Never Seen" By Betina Samaia
Awards: Silver, Conceptual.
"Childhood dreams of parental letters, filled with tales of distant lands, echoed in my journey to India. Amid serene pathways, my modified camera captured dreamlike scenes, mirroring Bhagavad Gita's illustrations. Divine encounters unfolded, blending magic with photography."
"Foogy Morning In Sydney" By Franz Scheurer
Awards: People’s Vote Award, Landscapes.
"Hasselblad X1d II + Carl Zeiss Tele Tessar f8/500mm"
"Knowledge" By Edie Fogel
Awards: Bronze, Other.
"The Nature of Being Series."
"Bondi Haze" By Nicky Ryan
Awards: People’s Vote Award, Other and Nominee, Other.
"Wanderlust" By Steven Jackson
Awards: People’s Vote Award, People and Honorable Mention, People.
"This work touches on our desire to explore and see the mysteries of the world. Not knowing where the road may take you but being open to all opportunities it may bring. (shot on media format Kodak film)"
"Bows And Ruffles" By Irene Baque De Puig
Awards: Silver, Storytelling.
"Three girls dressed in traditional Oaxacan dress in Teotitlán del Valle."
"Tous Saint" By Vladim Vilain
Awards: Silver, Conceptual.
"Toussaint Louverture named himself after Papa Legba, an important figure in Haitian vodou culture.
Toussaint aspired to enlightenment and paved the way for the Haitian revolution. All the representations of him that exist in the world have been imagined, and this image is one of them."
"Domestic Witch (Self-Portrait)" By Henriette Van Gasteren
Awards: People’s Vote Award, Storytelling.
"Domestic Witch (self-portrait) from the series: Domestic Goddess."
"Blue" By Daniel Holfeld
Awards: Silver, Minimalism and Silver, Architecture.
"This photo was taken at La Muralla Roja by architect Ricardo Bofill and was shot using natural daylight. Influenced by iconic blues like Picasso’s and Majorelle blue, the colours hold deep significance in the artist's palette, offering clarity and intense emotional impact."
"Preparing For The Winter" By Thanos Palaskos
Awards: Silver, Film/Analog and People’s Vote Award, Film/Analog.
"'Every year I have to renew the white paint, at some places I even have to paint twice. I am 82 years old now and have been doing this with my father since I was a child. My children have moved to the big cities and I'm afraid that no one will take care of it after I die', says Giorgos."
"Mi Amiga Virginia" By Mariana Pacho Lopez
Awards: Bronze, Film/Analog.
"Analog 35mm color photography."
"Saguaro Storm" By Erin Cahill
Awards: Silver, Landscapes.
"A single exposure shot from a storm in the Saguaro desert."
"Diamond Dust" By Xuan-Hui Ng
Awards: Silver, Nature.
"Diamond dust are ice crystals that form in the air when temperatures are extremely low. As global warming advances, we are seeing less of this magical phenomenon. I hope my images can prompt people to be kinder towards the environment so that they will not be a mere record of their once brilliance."
"Icelandic Aurora Color Dance" By Jan-Tore Oevrevik
Awards: People’s Vote Award, Nature and Honorable Mention, Nature.
"Experience the mesmerizing beauty of the Icelandic skies through 'Icelandic Aurora Color Dance'. This series captures the Aurora Borealis in its full, vibrant glory, weaving a visual symphony of purples, greens, and reds across the Nordic heavens."
"Neow" By Peter Nitsch
Awards: Silver, Other.
"The photograph is part of the NEOW series of more than 60 photographs exploring loneliness in a large city - quiet, empty, unexplainably radiant, as if it‘s in the neon light that we have any hope of finding understanding."
"Rilka Ann Out On The Fields" By Anne Helene Gjelstad
Awards: People’s Vote Award, Photojournalism and Honorable Mention, Photojournalism.
"I saw her out on the fields on a cold Easter day. From her broken hands and her poor home, you can tell that Rilka Ann had a harsh, demanding life. She also had the softest cheeks. From my project ‘Big Heart, Strong Hands’, published in 2020 by Dewi Lewis Publishing."