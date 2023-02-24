It would be really hard to escape the influence of American culture if you tried, especially in Western countries. It feels like the media is saturated with American life, starting from cartoons and going on to high school-set TV series, Hollywood movies, sitcoms, drama shows, YouTube channels, and everything in between.

#1

Non-Americans Share The Things They Find The Most Confusing About The US (38 Answers) Why tax is not included in the price tag?

Baffles me how sales taxes vary not only from state to state but often from one area in a state to another in the same state

#2

Non-Americans Share The Things They Find The Most Confusing About The US (38 Answers) 10 vacation days a year. There’s life outside of work.

I get 8 weeks paid leave per year. 10 days is criminal

#3

Non-Americans Share The Things They Find The Most Confusing About The US (38 Answers) How people seem to be liberal or conservative and will support their side no matter what bad decisions they're making. In Ireland we frequently change allegiance in terms of political parties and support the ones that are doing the most for the people at that time- we are person centred, not party centred. I could never understand this about America.

I also don’t understand that in America you are party centred, yet they still have to elect a candidate. Most other countries trust the party to put forward their best candidate, and will then vote accordingly. Not subject the people to months of campaigns just to elect one person who will then go on to another round of campaigning. What a waste of time and money.

#4

Non-Americans Share The Things They Find The Most Confusing About The US (38 Answers) MM/DD/YYYY.

The bane of computer programmers and Excel users worldwide

#5

Non-Americans Share The Things They Find The Most Confusing About The US (38 Answers) Healthcare and higher education prices. Isn’t having healthy and educated population is what society would benefit from the most?

But they dont want the society to benefit.

#6

Non-Americans Share The Things They Find The Most Confusing About The US (38 Answers) Why everything is just SO damn supersized.

My first time in America I went to get ice coffee from Dunkin Donuts, I ordered a large and my friend is like… Are you sure you want large? Yeah no biggie, in the UK a large is not overwhelming I feel so I was expecting the same kinda thing. Oh my god it was like a god damn bucket of coffee. I think maybe a small would have been equivalent to a UK large, lesson swiftly learnt.

Remember: Small is Medium, Medium is Large and Large is Jumbo

#7

Non-Americans Share The Things They Find The Most Confusing About The US (38 Answers) What is up with Homeowner Associations? Why would you pay to let a nosy neighbour (neighbor sorry) dictate what you can and can not do on your own property? I understand living in an apartment block and paying maintenance fees etc, but in a suburban home?

American here. I don't understand it either, that's why I don't belong to one

#8

Non-Americans Share The Things They Find The Most Confusing About The US (38 Answers) So, why do you buy politicians' merchandise? Shirts, caps, banners, stickers, etc. They're public servants, not rockstars. Also, usually the more boring they are, the better.

You'll notice, though, that our country's liberals aren't walking around with Biden hats on or waving Biden flags. Because we're not part of an insane cult that believes up is down.

#9

Non-Americans Share The Things They Find The Most Confusing About The US (38 Answers) The Americans are genuinely friendly and kind, whenever I travelled there I had great experiences. We often see the bizzare side of your vast nation on tv etc. but your average American is a pleasure to meet.

I do find it odd that service industry workers aren’t payed appropriately - tipping really stresses me out as I know it’s not just a bonus for great service. Also, you lot deserve better healthcare.

Yes very friendly warm and big hearted 🥰

#10

Non-Americans Share The Things They Find The Most Confusing About The US (38 Answers) Why is that one Kansas, but the other one is not Arkansas? America explain. What do u mean its aRkAnSaW???

Isn't one named for the Kaw people and the other the Quapaw people in different Algonquian languages? That is what I have heard anyway.

#11

Non-Americans Share The Things They Find The Most Confusing About The US (38 Answers) The weird obsession with race and heritage.

America isn't called "the melting pot" for no reason. I am Native American, and my ancestors were told to comply and worst of all assimilate. The US government tried to commit genocide of Native Americans. My particular tribal family did not go on the Trail of Tears, and were labeled outlaws at their own peril. You're damn right I'm proud they stuck up for themselves. I'm proud of it because they tried to obliterate it.

#12

Non-Americans Share The Things They Find The Most Confusing About The US (38 Answers) The fact that workers have to file their own taxes, even though the government knows how much everyone owes. But they won’t tell you. They make you do complicated calculations based on a set of ever-evolving rules to figure it out. And then they fine you if you’re wrong.

Taxes are like math tests for adults for the math that they weren’t even taught in school.

#13

Non-Americans Share The Things They Find The Most Confusing About The US (38 Answers) Lobbying - that’s bribing.

#14

Non-Americans Share The Things They Find The Most Confusing About The US (38 Answers) The amount off National Parks! My dream came true in 2017 to make an RV trip southwest off USA. Yosemite blew my mind away.

National parks of the US and the public library system are two of many great things about the US(for me).

#15

Non-Americans Share The Things They Find The Most Confusing About The US (38 Answers) The culture of just... Talking to people, strangers you dont know and just up and start a conversation with them or join a conversation.

Im British, and we go through great lenghs to not talk to people, let alone opening up and pouring our hearts out to a random person.

I have had some great conversations with strangers. I have also learned a lot. For example, when I was young, I was buying my own groceries for the first time and had no idea how to pick out a cabbage. An elderly lady just up and told me how to do it. It worked!

#16

Non-Americans Share The Things They Find The Most Confusing About The US (38 Answers) Valet parking. Why would I want some stranger messing with my car? I can park my own car, thank you very much.

I would be the worst, most evil valet attendant. "Ahh nice Audi, be a shame if someone were to eat, this day old tuna fish sandwich in here..." Sorry if you own an Audi and you aren't a horrible person. Just consider buying a new car.

#17

Non-Americans Share The Things They Find The Most Confusing About The US (38 Answers) Why do public restrooms include a small opening between the doors that allows passersby to see you when you're taking a p**s?

Always needed so in crime dramas the cop can look to see where the crook is and bust down the door

#18

Non-Americans Share The Things They Find The Most Confusing About The US (38 Answers) Shoes indoors.

It is *intensely* weird. It must result either in dirtier floors, or a need for more frequent cleaning and there does not seem to be a good reason.

The climate varies widely across the US. Shoes may be for warmth in some areas. In the summer, my family roams around barefooted, indoors and out.

#19

Non-Americans Share The Things They Find The Most Confusing About The US (38 Answers) The tipping culture is so foreign to me, I would be so scared to make a mistake or not tipping enough if I ever go to America, because it's not something which is common here in Denmark.

The tipping culture needs to go.

#20

Non-Americans Share The Things They Find The Most Confusing About The US (38 Answers) The amount of sugar in everything. It's so very very much.

#21

Non-Americans Share The Things They Find The Most Confusing About The US (38 Answers) Why most of the shower heads are glued to the wall. How on earth do you wash your t**ts.

"Most" is an odd statement. In apartments and hotels, sometimes yes. They don't want you messing with them. In our homes? We have handheld showerheads.

#22

Non-Americans Share The Things They Find The Most Confusing About The US (38 Answers) Pledging allegiance. To me that's just silly. i love my country but I would never expect or be expected to stand and salute the flag in school (or is that just the movies).

Nationalism. A colleague that grew up in Russia told me when she was in school the greatest honor given to students was to get to stand in statue to a portrait of Lenin.

#23

Non-Americans Share The Things They Find The Most Confusing About The US (38 Answers) I'm american and I still don't understand why 5280 feet is a mile.

The mile is a British imperial unit. We once belonged to Britain.

#24

There's a lot. But I visited the US for the first time in December, and one thing that stood out to me: billboards. All along the highway. Billboards everywhere. Most of them for scummy looking lawyers. Why this?

#25

Non-Americans Share The Things They Find The Most Confusing About The US (38 Answers) How ready people are to sue.

See the one about the scummy lawyer billboards. There's your answer.

#26

Non-Americans Share The Things They Find The Most Confusing About The US (38 Answers) Scottish person here but the work/always available for work culture. Minimal vacation time, minimal maternity/paternity leave and the fact you can pretty much just be let go. It makes me sad to think about it!

But I do love that you guys cram so much in to your time off - you guys love a road trip!

#27

I’m American but I’ve worked with a lot of people who aren’t. The one thing they always wonder is why Americans are so obsessed with the NFL. They think it’s a boring sport. They explained “you wait for 30 seconds, they hike the ball, you get about 5-10 seconds of action, then you wait another 30 seconds, another 5-10 seconds of action, then commercial break”

American here, and I agree with them. Not to mention its basically just men.

#28

Non-Americans Share The Things They Find The Most Confusing About The US (38 Answers) How you have to share a room with some complete rando when you go to college.

You can request a roommate if you have one in mind, but some people attend school hundreds or even thousands of miles away from home and don't know anyone there yet. Your college typically has you fill out some basic information so the likelihood of a good combination increases, sort of like a dating app, but for a roommate.

#29

Why your toilets have so much water in them? Just came back from a holiday there, very deep. Just seemed wasteful of water in some places I've heard with drought conditions before.

Also, the gap in public toilet doors as well. I've heard people mention before on reddit, but didn't realise until experiencing it. Never seen that gap anywhere else in the world I've been.

THE WATER THING. I have been saying this forever!! In Australia the toilets are only so full of they are completely clogged and flushed. Like why???

#30

Waiting like eight weeks after your elections until the new guy comes into power is pretty damn weird.

Well, having elections was a pretty new idea when we started doing it too.

#31

Why do Americans put their TVs so high up the wall? I understand that sometimes it’s because there’s a fireplace below where it should be, but how do they even watch the TV without straining their necks?

Balances out craning your neck to look down at your phone all day.

#32

WHY IS THERE NO EAST VIRGINIA???

Because East of Virginia is the Atlantic Ocean

#33

American high schools. Growing up watching American media made my perception of high school so distorted. Apparently at some point in one's late teens to mid-twenties, you're still attending school, but you're also dating on a pretty serious basis and have a car and a job (not to mention a fairly dedicated sports career), and if you're really driven you might also be in a band and tutor while managing the yearbook, school newspaper, and local Shakespeare production. And you still find another two hours to spend lunch with your friends at the mall!

I am sure this is just in the movies and shows. Plus no one looks like that in High School.

#34

College and even high school sports. One of the last times I was in the US I passed a high school. Their football field looked like a university stadium — complete with lights, stands, logos, and advertising. My Canadian high school had football too but nobody cared about it other than the team and the players’ families.

#35

Non-Americans Share The Things They Find The Most Confusing About The US (38 Answers) My mom is from Moscow during the Soviet Era, and she is confused why there is no teacher-student hierarchy. She thinks it's weird when teachers participate in school plays or speak to students informally.

She also DOES NOT GET pajama day. To her, it's just the weirdest thing in the world. In Russia, there is an important distinction between "clothes for home" and "clothes for outside". They have a concept of "home clothes", like your cozy or ugly clothes, that you are supposed to change into after school or work. At bedtime, you change out of your "home clothes" into pajamas. As a result, pajamas, for both adults and children, are considered extra-extra private in Russia. My mom perceives pajama day as something extreme like wearing only undergarments to school. That's how private pajamas are considered to be in Russia!

I have many students from the Ukraine. We have certain morale boosting events at school to make things fun, but students are not required to participate. Not all of the American students participate. As for how we speak to students, I am always respectful, and I speak in a way I think they will best understand.

#36

Non-Americans Share The Things They Find The Most Confusing About The US (38 Answers) Housing codes, and why all your front gardens are just grass, and identical.

Once again, TV standards much? I mean, sure, Mcmansions are similar, but we decorate and landscape here. In the house I grew up in it was so pretty... I was devastated when my mom sold it and they tore all the pretty flowers up. I guess it was "too much work" to take care of. :c

#37

Why so many parents just kick their kids out at 18 and if they get in financial trouble in early 20s say “you’re on your own.”

I think that’s all over the world, depends on the parents and not where you live.

#38

There’s like 50000 kids in your high schools???

That's an exaggeration. The largest in the whole country is 45,000. They are big though. Especially West of the Mississippi.

