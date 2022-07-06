All About Photo is pleased to present 'Coney Island Beyond the Boardwalk' by Steve Hoffman. The curator for this month's show is Sandrine Hermand-Grisel.

Part of the exclusive online showroom developed by All About Photo, this exhibition is on view for the month of July and August 2022 and includes twenty photographs from the series 'Coney Island Beyond the Boardwalk'.

Artist statement: "Coney Island Beyond the boardwalk is the title of this project. I am a documentary photographer who has spent the last dozen years working with and photographing the people that live in the housing projects on Coney Island. I mainly like to record people in their homes and places of worship. I give each person a copy of their picture. When I started this project, I worked with film and would come in on Saturday morning with a group of pictures, and people would line up at the basketball court on 24th Street to see if I had their photo. Many times, a mother or a sister would say 'that's my brother' or 'my grandma' and I would give them the picture. The projects are like one enormous family. Everyone knows everyone else. Even though I now work with digital, I still take photos to give out. My greatest thrill is to go to someone's apartment and see my photos hanging on the wall."

More info: all-about-photo.com | twitter.com | stevehoffmanphotography.com