6Kviews
This Photographer Has Spent The Last Dozen Years Working With And Photographing The People Living In Coney Island (20 Pics)
6Kviews
All About Photo is pleased to present 'Coney Island Beyond the Boardwalk' by Steve Hoffman. The curator for this month's show is Sandrine Hermand-Grisel.
Part of the exclusive online showroom developed by All About Photo, this exhibition is on view for the month of July and August 2022 and includes twenty photographs from the series 'Coney Island Beyond the Boardwalk'.
Artist statement: "Coney Island Beyond the boardwalk is the title of this project. I am a documentary photographer who has spent the last dozen years working with and photographing the people that live in the housing projects on Coney Island. I mainly like to record people in their homes and places of worship. I give each person a copy of their picture. When I started this project, I worked with film and would come in on Saturday morning with a group of pictures, and people would line up at the basketball court on 24th Street to see if I had their photo. Many times, a mother or a sister would say 'that's my brother' or 'my grandma' and I would give them the picture. The projects are like one enormous family. Everyone knows everyone else. Even though I now work with digital, I still take photos to give out. My greatest thrill is to go to someone's apartment and see my photos hanging on the wall."
More info: all-about-photo.com | twitter.com | stevehoffmanphotography.com
This post may include affiliate links.
Untitled
Here's what Steve Hoffman wrote about himself: "In the summer of 1990, I started to use my camera. Up to that point, I only used it on vacations and holidays. That summer, I began to work in Manhattan and would take the Long Island Railroad into the city."
"The number of homeless people I saw in Penn Station and on the street was amazing. After several months, I realized that I wanted to do something. I joined an organization called Coalition for the Homeless and would drive a truck with several other volunteers and distribute food at certain locations in lower Manhattan. After a while, I began to take my camera with me on Thursday nights and with their permission began to photograph the people that we were helping."
Untitled
"I had photographed her sister and she saw the pictures and liked them and asked if I would photograph her."
A Mother's Love
"I was photographing a basketball tournament and I just turned around and saw this and just had to take a picture."
"It wasn't easy to get permission, many of the people were very hesitant. I learned a lesson that would help in later projects. It takes a very long time to develop trust in the people you want to capture and it can't be rushed. Later, I would give each person I photographed a copy of their picture as a way to say thank you. I had never had any real experience in photography so the pictures I was taking were not very good. I became frustrated with the images, so I decided to take some courses at the International Center for Photography both in the use of the camera and in developing and printing pictures. In school and college, I focused on science and history and never really had any interest in the arts. This was a completely new experience for me and I was enjoying it."
Snuggling Together
"This is as good as it gets."
Mother And Daughter
"I began going to galleries and museums to look at photographs to see what good pictures were like. I began to see things in a different way and my work was beginning to improve. I now consider photography to be a very important part of my life."
Halloween
"It's a day when things can get a little wild."
The Bird Lady Of The Projects
"She cares for over 10 different birds in her small apartment."
Making Dinner
"This woman comes from East Africa and is making a traditional meal."
Wedding Picture On The Wall
"She has lived in this apartment for over 25 years. She and her husband have been married for over 40 years."
Untitled
Untitled
Untitled
"I have asked this woman many times if I could photograph her. She always refused. This time I got lucky."
It's a beautiful picture, but...no means no. You probably should have left her alone after the first time..
A Home Of Her Own
"She had just gotten this new big screen TV."
I think she may have to move her chair back a little...
A View From The Bedroom
"The amusement park is really a world away."
Untitled
"I photographed her waiting for a friend to take her to church."
Untitled
Untitled
Untitled
Smoking indoors? I didn't realise that this was still a thing !! ....
Very thought provoking photos. I’m sitting here this morning with my coffee provoked by thoughts of NYC, it’s varied communities, memories of growing up and living in seaside towns, and the beauty of black & white photography. Coney Island is 2 miles away from my front door, I could walk Bedford Ave. to there in about four hours — but not in this July heat!
I enjoyed seeing these people live humble lives and be happy doing so. You did very good work here
Very thought provoking photos. I’m sitting here this morning with my coffee provoked by thoughts of NYC, it’s varied communities, memories of growing up and living in seaside towns, and the beauty of black & white photography. Coney Island is 2 miles away from my front door, I could walk Bedford Ave. to there in about four hours — but not in this July heat!
I enjoyed seeing these people live humble lives and be happy doing so. You did very good work here