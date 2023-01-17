Scroll down to check out the best answers siphoned from the now-viral AskReddit thread, and while you're at it, upvote, comment, and share this article with your hard-working friends and family because they might have war stories to tell in the comment section below.

Yep, AskReddit's been at it again, this time populating the internet aetherwaves with stories of corporate secrets that should not have gotten out into the vast world because the vast world (or at least the people who matter) might or might not approve. And what company wants to risk that?!

Person on Reddit : [2 seconds after the clause expires] So, what's a company secret you can share now that you don't work there?

You : [sign an employment contract that has the "you can't disclose any corporate secrets to 3rd parties" clause in it].

#1 Used to work at a graphic design firm. All our Adobe software was pirated.

#2 If you don't hear music when you're supposedly on hold, the operator simply muted their mic and can still hear you. I've heard interesting and damning things while they thought I couldn't hear them.

#3 I worked as a dog groomer for a summer, we gave your dog a treat even if they weren't good.

#4 Your luggage at an airport isn’t really handled with care.

#5 I used to work surveillance at a casino. From something like 3 stories high ceiling, we could zoom in on money on the table games and read the serial numbers of the bills. We could see the pips on the dice. Policy was to not look down blouses.

#6 Arby's manager replaced the expiration stickers on the bread with new ones. I guess so the bread would last longer that way. I threw out 100+ pitas with green fuzz on them after checking the manager's work.

#7 Hotels do not typically have security, maintenance or housekeeping on staff 24/7. Once housekeeping finishes cleaning all the rooms, the entire staff leaves except for one front desk employee.

#8 One of our best restaurant in my town is locally famous and everyone goes there. They say everything is homemade. The thing they are famous for is the hot beef sandwiches… with “homemade” potatoes and gravy… and the fish fry. The fish fry they also have during the week listed as an entree called the cod platter.



It is instant Sysco brown gravy mix and instant Sysco mashed potatoes… the cod is only fresh and fried on Fridays. If you order it during the week it is frozen breaded Sysco “fish fillets” aka a blend of random fish shaped into a stick. 💀

#9 Movie theaters don’t make money off the tickets - they make money off the food and drinks. Despite this, 99.9% of theater staff give less than zero s***s if you sneak food in. All we ask is that you’re subtle enough that we don’t get yelled at by the 0.1% who cared.

#10 Maple sap can be trucked in from other states and where it’s turned from sap to syrup decides on the state it comes from, not the location of the trees.

#11 Ice machines are disgusting inside, full of slime.

#12 When I worked at a godiva store we would turn expired chocolate bars into sample pieces.

#13 They are out of business now, but in the early 90s I worked at Radio Shack for a year and a half. When people would return an item because it didn't work, the manager of the store would just box it back up and sell it again as if it were new. When I asked him about it he said, "Hopefully they will return it to a different store."



I nearly got fired when I refused to sell a guy a walkie talkie CB radio that I knew didn't work. The guy was on his way out for a hunting trip and was buying three of these for him and his friends. We had two and the third was the broken one. In front of the customer, I told the manager that one didn't work and I had tested it. The guy was happy I told him, we arranged for him to get the last one he needed at a different store and off he went. The manager was livid with me and nearly fired me. I'm sorry, I'm not sending people out into the forest with gear I know doesn't work.



Hilariously, a few months later the manager was caught stealing from the store and got fired.



#14 Worked in insurance, hundreds of people have access to your SSN with no security clearance or background check.

#15 Inbound call center - the “We are currently experiencing an unusually high call volume” message is permanent. They just didn’t staff adequately.

#16 Worked at a major cable/ISP and there 4 billing cycles. They upgraded the billing system, but did something wrong, and all but the current cycle got a late charge. But instead of fixing it immediately, we were told to credit their account if the customer called in.



I did the math, and for the size of our city, and the 3/4 of people wrongly charged, it was over a million USD. Most people just pay their bill and don't look to close.

#17 The "secret ingredient" of Jimmy John's tuna salad is soy sauce!



Edit: Kikkoman soy sauce specifically.

#18 The difference between the high quality deli meat sold at M&S and the regular deli meat sold in other grocery stores is that we changed the label. We would literally stop the production line, wait for the guy who ran the label machine to swap them out and then start it back up again.

#19 I worked for a large construction company and the sales guys would intentionally omit items from contracts because they received incentives for what would then become a “change order”.



Me: “You forgot to include any framing in this contract”

Sales weasel: “oh, I guess it’s a change order then.”



*customer cries*

#20 I worked for a restoration company. One time an elderly woman called them to clean her house. She was a hoarder or there had been a fire. I can’t remember. Anyway, the company charged $57,000 for the work to be done, but in actuality they couldn’t even get the charges to add up to $20k. She couldn’t file this on her insurance. There are other examples of gross overcharging, but this is the worst I know of that wasn’t on the large loss side.



The lesson here, if you have water, fire, mold, or hoarder damage and call in a company to clean it up, go through every line item on the invoice. Every single one.

#21 In the United States. One company's bread and butter was simply reboxing and relabling computer monitors from China to make it seem like they were from the company and made/assembled in some way by them.

#22 The stain protector is only useful if you actually file a claim. It isn't a magic f*****g potion.



Most furniture companies sell some sort of stain protector as an add on. People buy it, thinking it has some magic ability to prevent stains over the life of a piece of upholstery, then, five years later, spill some Kool-Aid on that s**t, and the stain doesn't come out.



With most of these protectors, there's a warranty claim process that will get you a new sofa (or a new set, if your sofa pattern isn't made anymore), but nobody ever files a claim.



That's the gimmick. The company is counting on you not actually holding them to the deal that they made you, and virtually nobody does.

#23 I'm 90% sure a company I worked for was importing product from China, repacking it and selling it as made in USA. I. E. Blending it with the product we did make in the US.

#24 Olive Garden breadsticks are just Franz brand breadsticks, garlic salt, and butter.



ETA: It's margarine, not butter. I forgot there is a difference :p

#25 I used to work for a rural ISP. We had one access point with 13 customers, but only 12 IP addresses provisioned. This means only 12 out of 13 people could be online at any one time.



Anytime a customer called from that service area, we'd login and reboot the tower's radios, kicking everyone offline to force DHCP renewals. It always meant whomever was calling in was able to get an IP and get online, but we *knew* that if all 13 customers wanted to be online at once, we wouldn't be able to service them.



I brought it up with management, but they deemed it too expensive to address. I explained that it made us look like a fly-by-night shady as hell outfit. Since it was a rural ISP, I knew I'm not just talking to 1 person either, I'm talking to him, his wife, dog, kids, priest and 5 buddies from the coffee shop. Make a bad impression on one person and you might as well take out an ad in their local paper calling the whole town a******s.



I handed out a lot of free month's of service working there and would often make the point credits aren't revenue for justifiability angry customers.



Edits to answer the questions:-Not Nortel, Comcast, Frontier nor the one you're about to ask, but they are good guesses.-Yes it would have been an easy fix, but the GM was an accountant AND cheap.-This was one of our APs. We had 10000 customers, not 13. Some APs (access points) had 80 subscribers connected to it, some had fewer. The larger APs were properly provisioned with more than enough addresses, this was a one off tower but it was always Our Shame.



Edit2: The ISP no longer exists.

#26 If you go to an Event that has "Event Security" ask them for better seats, or be really nice to them they might bring you something special. I work at a Hockey Rink we give nice people pucks, pins and let them go down to the front to see the players.

#27 I worked at a candy bagging warehouse like the crappy .99 gas station candy where we would even make trail mix by hand. Tons of sweat would drip into the mix because we would be in a 100f plus room with little ventilation. Also my boss was a hunter so a quarter of the warehouse was dedicated to his taxidermy treasure room. F*****g smelt like s**t in the summer but he was so proud of himself.



Edit: Also should add that if the expiration dates were bad we would use nail polish remover to take the date off.

#28 Worked at Best Buy 20 years ago. Employee discount was 5% over cost and I needed a new printer. Decided to splurge on the gold plated USB printer cable that we sold for $40. Rang up $1.78.

#29 Work in IT.



Everyone pretty much openly admitted our software was held together by the digital equivalent of duct tape and chicken wire.

#30 I’ve worked at Petco and Petsmart and both are pretty terrible. I was a groomer so I had things like benefits, but the amount of people who would try to hide injuries to a pet was shameful, including upper management. They are mostly groomers trained by groomers trained by Petco and Petsmart. If you want a mass produced grooms by people who hardly care then it’s fine to go there. But in my experience (at least in a big city) they care less than other groomers. It’s also lucky if you get half the services you paid for, and none of them work like they claim.

#31 Right around the same time a major retailer had its largest warehouse burn down, it fired a huge number of its store managers under the guise that their stores were experiencing unusually high theft rates of 2 million+ after its annual shrinkage report.



They fired my store manager and tried to tell me that we had a near 3 million dollar shrinkage. I spent 12 hours with a full crew of salaried managers trying to locate the missing items within the store. I'm talking full blown arcade machines, furniture, etc. We found nothing outside of a display the counting crew missed.



The warehouse was burned down within a week or two of this.



They're still filling in some of these store management spots.

#32 Your warranty service part that took eight months actually arrived three weeks after they paid the invoice. They didn't even order it for seven months.



They told you it was manufacturing delays and supply chain issues but in reality they couldn't afford to pay their bills and had to pick and choose which orders to place. You weren't a priority. They were just really bad at budgeting and damage control.

#33 Buses due for MOT (a certificate of road worthiness in the UK) would have their faulty parts switched out from a working part from another bus, then swapped back afterwards. Common practice.



Also, I'm no germophobe but there's no way in hell I'd eat on public transport. They really aren't clean.

#34 I used to work at the front desk of an hotel.



More often than not if we tell you we're fully booked when you try to make a reservation, we actually are.



Buuuut.... Sometimes it's just b******t we make up because we got a bad vibe from you.



We get blamed if we accept a booking from a person who then trashed the room, or was just all around annoying/rude to the staff.



It's not all hotels I worked at that do this, but some do.

#35 I worked in the seafood industry for many years. Two things immediately come to mind.



First, don't ever buy the per-marinaded cuts of fish that are sometimes for sale at the counter. Those are cuts that are about to turn bad, or already have, and the marinade is only there to mask the poor quality and smell.



Second, more of just an FYI, but a lot of the fresh lobster meat you see is made up at least partly from dead and dying lobsters. Tanks and crates are checked daily (sometimes more frequently during the summer months) and the lobsters that croaked overnight are cooked and shucked for their meat. If you see a lot of straight tails, steer clear.

#36 Worked at an isp,we lied to customers daily about speeds and delivery times,we sold internet in stations we knew where full,and dsl is just garbage dont had a single customer in 7 years who actually got the speed we promised.the burned out rates in support was 3 months before people quit.if you tried to actually help customers you got chewed out and was a problem.

#37 The water test samples we sent to the independent lab were not our well water; they were just bottled water from the local grocery store.