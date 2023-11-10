ADVERTISEMENT

We’re approaching the holiday season, pandas, so you know what that means! Lights shining everywhere you go, cozy evenings at home with hot cocoa, music that will get you into the holiday spirit and, of course, all of the stress that comes with planning holiday gatherings.

Below, you’ll find a story that was recently shared on Reddit, detailing how one man’s office Christmas party has become complicated by a mother who insists that her children should be allowed to join in on the festivities.

Planning holiday celebrations often becomes stressful

So when this man’s colleague started making demands for the party he offered to host, he had no patience to entertain her requests

“The situation is not changing, no one has gotten back to me about if there is another venue or house”

We reached out to the man who shared this story, Reddit user LegElectrical9214, and he was kind enough to provide additional details on the party drama. “The situation is not changing, no one has gotten back to me about if there is another venue or house,” the OP shared. He also noted that they live in a small town, so there aren’t many venues up for grabs at the moment.

As far as whether or not kids are typically included in the holiday party, LegElectrical9214 says he’s not sure, as he joined the company last year but was unable to attend the last holiday party.

We were also curious if the colleague who’s been giving him grief about this party often causes conflicts. “[She] has made many different requests during the time she has been with the company way before I joined, and she likes to comment on anything coming her way,” the OP noted. “One time, she told the boss that her bio clock is ticking and that she (the boss) would regret not having a kid.”

LegElectrical9214 also wanted to make it clear that it’s not his boss’ fault that they’re having issues arranging this party. “[She] is a successful woman, but she also is the main caretaker for her mom, who has dementia. So, it is not the boss that did not step up, it is just we simply cannot hold the party at her place and disturb the poor old lady!”

While most people associate the holiday season with spending quality time with family and friends and spending less time at work, there’s nothing wrong with celebrating with colleagues as well. If you consider some of your coworkers to be your friends, or you simply need something to look forward to while sitting at your desk during the month of December, an office party can be a great way to build morale.

In fact, a poll from BMG Research found that employees who enjoyed their company’s Christmas party were 96% less likely to resign the following year, and 78% of workers would rather attend a great holiday party than receive a small financial bonus at the end of the year.

Employsure reports that bonding through parties in the workplace builds team culture, allows bosses to recognize their employees’ performance, provides an opportunity for social networking and can make workers feel cared for and supported. But of course, the party will only be a success if employees actually enjoy it.

Anything from hosting a charity drive to having a mixology class can be fun for employees

When it comes to throwing a memorable holiday party, TeamBonding recommends that those in charge seek input from staff and start planning early. The most important logistics to consider are who, what, where and when, but don’t forget to be flexible. If the itinerary is too strict or employees feel like they’re being forced to participate in any activities, they’ll feel like they’re still working.

Some ideas that TeamBonding says tend to go over well with employees are charity drives, potlucks, happy hour with a mixologist teaching employees how to make alcoholic and non-alcoholic cocktails, game nights, hands-on activities such as building gingerbread houses and adventures such as escape rooms or viewing a light show.

As far as whether or not children should be included in the festivities, it’s understandable that employees might have differing opinions. If you’re a parent of three, the idea of booking and paying for a babysitter might seem stressful. But if you’re childfree and don’t want to have to watch your language or babyproof your house, kiddos at the party might become a burden. Plus, how much fun will moms and dads actually get to have with their colleagues if they’re constantly keeping an eye on little Timmy to ensure he doesn’t hurt himself or fall in the pool?

But companies should be wary of overlooking childfree employees while giving special treatment to parents

According to Fast Company, it’s actually quite common for parents to get special treatment in the workplace, while childfree employees are often overlooked. Despite the fact that 71% of adults in the US live without kids under their roof, a study conducted by Dr. Leslie Ashburn-Nardo found that “participants reported significantly greater feelings of moral outrage―including anger, disgust, and disapproval―toward voluntarily childfree people.”

These adults without kids were also seen as “less personally fulfilled” than parents. Meanwhile, childfree employees report often feeling taken advantage of, as extra responsibilities often get dumped on them because they don’t have to rush out of work to pick up their kids or prepare dinner for their family.

While there’s no question that being a parent is difficult, is it really the responsibility of everyone else to accommodate moms, dads and their kiddos all the time? We would love to hear your thoughts on this story in the comments below, pandas. Then, if you’re interested in reading another Bored Panda article discussing a similar issue, look no further than right here!

Readers assured the man that he was right to put his foot down, and some shared suggestions for how to handle the situation