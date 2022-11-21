Woman Tries To Drag Her 5-Month-Old Son To A Work Outing, Her Coworkers Are Having None Of It

Work! What a stressful thing.

With all the deadlines, clients, and a snoopy boss around, it can be hard to catch a break. However, now that the holidays are approaching, it’s finally time for the best aspect of any job – work functions.

Even if you’re reluctant to join your coworkers – and your superiors – outside the office, participating in an outing does have its benefits.

For instance, if you’re a newbie who has yet to get to know your teammates, going out for a drink or two could help you recognize the overall culture of your department and perhaps even get yourself a “work bestie.”

However, there’s one not-so-fun part, and that’s the planning. It’s a dreadful process because even though it’s an outing, it’s still a professional one, so you ought to be mindful of everyone’s needs – and it just so happens that every now and again, there’ll be a certain someone who’ll make things a little too difficult.

There’s one place where children most certainly don’t belong – and that’s at a work function

“AITA for telling my coworker not to bring her child?” – this internet user turned to one of Reddit’s most judgmental communities, wondering whether he’s indeed a jerk for telling his colleague who’s currently on maternity leave not to bring her 5-month-old to a pub for their early Christmas party. The post managed to garner nearly 10K upvotes as well as 2.7K comments discussing the situation.

New mom snaps after being told not to bring her 5-month-old to a work outing

The man began his story by unveiling that he and his coworkers, who’re mostly in their late 20s and without children, decided to have an early Christmas party just for their department. They planned to go to a pub at about 7 p.m., get some beers, and basically see where the night takes them.

The colleagues made a group chat to discuss where they’d like to go, and they also added a woman who’s currently on maternity leave. She was happy to come and said that she would attend with her son who’s currently 5 months old.

Naturally, the post’s author stated that since everyone would be noisy, intoxicated, and it would be very late, it probably wasn’t a good idea to bring the baby along.

The author’s department made a group chat and invited everyone out to an early Christmas party at a pub

The new mother asserted that everything would be fine and that she takes the baby along with her everywhere she goes; she even said that she took him to her husband’s conference and he barely cried.

Still, several staff members chimed in and offered to alter the dates if she didn’t have a babysitter, stating that it still wouldn’t be the greatest environment for a child. The woman said that she didn’t want to be separated from her son and basically called everyone jerks.

After the story gained quite a bit of attention, the author decided to add some extra commentary for some context. He said that they didn’t form a group chat without her; the girl who created it didn’t have the woman’s phone number, so a friend of hers had the honor of adding her. The employees intended to add her all along, plus the author of the post is on friendly terms with the new mom.

They also added a colleague that is currently on maternity leave; the woman tried to drag her baby along – however, she was told that it wasn’t a good idea

He described them both as work friends. They don’t hang out outside of their jobs, but before she gave birth, they’d usually take their lunches together. The man then proceeded with some standard Reddit edits, noting that he’s based in Europe and that English isn’t his first language. He also urged the web trolls to refrain from making unnecessary threats.

But what do you think about this situation? Do you believe that the new mom is in the wrong?

She then snapped and called everyone jerks because she didn’t want to be separated from her child

Since it’s quite evident that the new mom could be suffering from separation anxiety, Bored Panda decided to reach out to an expert. Darlene B. Viggiano, a California-based professional who wittily described herself as a therapist who doesn’t read Reddit, offered some insightful commentary on the story: “Everyone has a right to feel, whether the feeling is upset or otherwise. When people find themselves in new mom and/or coworker scenarios, it helps to show empathy for each other’s positions.”

“The new mom, despite her upset, can still empathize with the fact that her coworkers want to have an adults-only night out on the town, and the coworkers can empathize with the fact that the new mom wants her baby with her or the father at all times.”

“Once empathy is clearly communicated, there is less motivation for name-calling and more motivation for cooperation, so that the solution one person suggested of changing/adding a new time and venue could become an option. Options tend to go unheard once negative labels start getting thrown into the communication. Negativity begets negativity, and that’s when further judgments get heaped on, such as about whether a mother ‘should’ bring a newborn to an alcoholic event, despite the fact that many parents throw such events right in their own homes, for better or worse.”

