ADVERTISEMENT

After more than a year, 'Inky Rickshaw' is finally back on Bored Panda! If you missed the previous post featuring these comics, you should definitely catch up and enjoy more strips by this artist. What characterizes this series are the funny twists and unexpected endings that comic fans love so much.

During our last interview, the author shared with us some interesting facts about his webcomic: “‘Inky Rickshaw' is an anagram of my name (Ricky Hawkins) and is just a sort of nonsense pair of words that I thought would go well with my random and fantastical style of comic-making. I'm not sure I would keep the same name if I were to start over from the beginning, but it's sort of grown on me over the years."

Scroll down to see the latest works by Ricky, and to learn more about his series.

More info: Instagram | patreon.com | twitter.com | inkyrickshaw.com | reddit.com