60 Humorous Comics That Retail Workers And Regular People Will Probably Relate To, By Stephen Beals (New Pics)

As you may remember, Stephen Beals never slows down, and releases new strips daily! We were curious if there are times the artist faces a creative block and if so how he overcomes it. Beals shared with us: “I read a lot of different writers. I've come to believe what Lee Child says about writer's block. He doesn't really believe in it. A lot of it is muscle memory. There are so many days when I can't think of a single thing. But like all jobs, you develop a routine. I make coffee, sit at my drawing board, get my supplies ready, and comb over things I've experienced that day. Inevitably, something will come. Now, if I'm working on any number of things that I have to do during the course of the day that require my concentration, chances are that I won't be able to think of anything. I can't multitask and write. It's work that requires my full attention.”

Beals continued: “There are always exceptions. Some ideas will come out of nowhere, like a gift from the gods, but usually, it's work. I don't know about novelists, but cartoonists can doodle their way into an idea. There have been times when I've started drawing first and the dialog follows. There have been many more times when no ideas follow what I've drawn, so that isn't a very successful method.”