Today, we would like to introduce you to the world of Last Place Comics, where absurdity reigns and things rarely go well. The creator, Zach Cranor, describes it as a webcomic filled with weirdness, tears, and even death, but promises you'll still have a great time.

It has been over a year since we last featured Zach's webcomic, so get ready to indulge in a dose of humor as we present a collection of his recent Last Place Comics strips. And if you're hungry for more, you can check out his previously featured comics on Bored Panda by clicking here, here, or here.

