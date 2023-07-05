Cassey Ho is not your typical fitness entrepreneur. She is an internet-famous trainer and social media personality who promotes body positivity and strives to create an inclusive and supportive community. With over 8.7 million subscribers on her YouTube channel and over 2.3 million followers on her "Blogilates" Instagram account, Cassey encourages her followers to embrace their unique selves.

Cassey openly discusses her own struggles with body image and also illustrates them in the form of comics. In her work, she emphasizes the importance of self-acceptance and self-care and you might have seen her cartoons in our previous articles (here and here). Today, we've gathered even more of her light-hearted and relatable comics for you to enjoy. Scroll down to see them and upvote your favorite ones!

