Cassey Ho is not your typical fitness entrepreneur. She is an internet-famous trainer and social media personality who promotes body positivity and strives to create an inclusive and supportive community. With over 8.7 million subscribers on her YouTube channel and over 2.3 million followers on her "Blogilates" Instagram account, Cassey encourages her followers to embrace their unique selves.

Cassey openly discusses her own struggles with body image and also illustrates them in the form of comics. In her work, she emphasizes the importance of self-acceptance and self-care and you might have seen her cartoons in our previous articles (here and here). Today, we've gathered even more of her light-hearted and relatable comics for you to enjoy. Scroll down to see them and upvote your favorite ones! 

More info: Instagram | poppilateslife.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A Fitness Trainer Shows The Problems Of Girls Who Are Struggling To Stay In Shape (New Pics)

blogicomics Report

16points
POST

Cassey gained widespread recognition for her online fitness platform "Blogilates", which offers a variety of workout routines, healthy recipes, fitness apparel and lifestyle tips. Her engaging personality has attracted a massive following, making her one of the most influential figures in the fitness industry.
#2

A Fitness Trainer Shows The Problems Of Girls Who Are Struggling To Stay In Shape (New Pics)

blogicomics Report

16points
POST
#3

A Fitness Trainer Shows The Problems Of Girls Who Are Struggling To Stay In Shape (New Pics)

blogicomics Report

15points
POST

Born in Los Angeles, California, Cassey developed a passion for fitness at a young age. She studied biology and business at Whittier College and her interest in health and wellness eventually led her to become a certified pilates and fitness instructor.
#4

A Fitness Trainer Shows The Problems Of Girls Who Are Struggling To Stay In Shape (New Pics)

blogicomics Report

13points
POST
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Once the caffeine reaches a level, you just start feeling jittery

1
1point
reply
#5

A Fitness Trainer Shows The Problems Of Girls Who Are Struggling To Stay In Shape (New Pics)

blogicomics Report

13points
POST
Mona Stevenson
Mona Stevenson
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The money spent on “hope in a bottle” … yikes. Only to result in an army of little jars half-full of expired stuff a few years down the road.

1
1point
reply

Cassey began her fitness journey in 2009 when she started posting workout videos on YouTube. The initial reason for the channel was to motivate and inspire her pilates students outside of the classroom. However, her energetic personality and unique approach to fitness quickly caught the attention of a wider audience, pushing her to internet stardom.
#6

A Fitness Trainer Shows The Problems Of Girls Who Are Struggling To Stay In Shape (New Pics)

blogicomics Report

13points
POST
Marco Richter
Marco Richter
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

why does the dad try to put the parasol through the blanket?

1
1point
reply
#7

A Fitness Trainer Shows The Problems Of Girls Who Are Struggling To Stay In Shape (New Pics)

blogicomics Report

12points
POST
Mr.Li
Mr.Li
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The only thing that changes are her clothes and the snacks =D

1
1point
reply

Through her Blogilates platform, videos, and comics, Cassey has inspired countless people to lead healthier lives, both physically and mentally. Her dedication to fitness and her genuine desire to empower others have made her a role model for aspiring fitness enthusiasts worldwide.
#8

A Fitness Trainer Shows The Problems Of Girls Who Are Struggling To Stay In Shape (New Pics)

blogicomics Report

12points
POST
Mashmelo
Mashmelo
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

EXXCUUUUUUUUUSSSE I DONT SEE ANY MASH POTATOES HERE? WHERE AM I? WHERE?

2
2points
reply
#9

A Fitness Trainer Shows The Problems Of Girls Who Are Struggling To Stay In Shape (New Pics)

blogicomics Report

12points
POST
Pink Princess
Pink Princess
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Lol I like knee length skirts the best so I never have these problems

2
2points
reply
#10

A Fitness Trainer Shows The Problems Of Girls Who Are Struggling To Stay In Shape (New Pics)

blogicomics Report

10points
POST
Zedrapazia
Zedrapazia
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I am no doctor but I think that happens because you've usually eaten dinner before you undress and look at yourself again before going to bed

2
2points
reply
#11

A Fitness Trainer Shows The Problems Of Girls Who Are Struggling To Stay In Shape (New Pics)

blogicomics Report

10points
POST
#12

A Fitness Trainer Shows The Problems Of Girls Who Are Struggling To Stay In Shape (New Pics)

blogicomics Report

9points
POST
#13

A Fitness Trainer Shows The Problems Of Girls Who Are Struggling To Stay In Shape (New Pics)

blogicomics Report

9points
POST
#14

A Fitness Trainer Shows The Problems Of Girls Who Are Struggling To Stay In Shape (New Pics)

blogicomics Report

9points
POST
#15

A Fitness Trainer Shows The Problems Of Girls Who Are Struggling To Stay In Shape (New Pics)

blogicomics Report

9points
POST
#16

A Fitness Trainer Shows The Problems Of Girls Who Are Struggling To Stay In Shape (New Pics)

blogicomics Report

8points
POST
#17

A Fitness Trainer Shows The Problems Of Girls Who Are Struggling To Stay In Shape (New Pics)

blogicomics Report

7points
POST
#18

A Fitness Trainer Shows The Problems Of Girls Who Are Struggling To Stay In Shape (New Pics)

blogicomics Report

7points
POST
#19

A Fitness Trainer Shows The Problems Of Girls Who Are Struggling To Stay In Shape (New Pics)

blogicomics Report

7points
POST
Crzwaco
Crzwaco
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Comfy is the best feeling!

0
0points
reply
#20

A Fitness Trainer Shows The Problems Of Girls Who Are Struggling To Stay In Shape (New Pics)

blogicomics Report

7points
POST
#21

A Fitness Trainer Shows The Problems Of Girls Who Are Struggling To Stay In Shape (New Pics)

blogicomics Report

6points
POST
#22

A Fitness Trainer Shows The Problems Of Girls Who Are Struggling To Stay In Shape (New Pics)

blogicomics Report

5points
POST
Pink Princess
Pink Princess
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’m gen z and I never take selfies lol

1
1point
reply
#23

A Fitness Trainer Shows The Problems Of Girls Who Are Struggling To Stay In Shape (New Pics)

blogicomics Report

5points
POST
#24

A Fitness Trainer Shows The Problems Of Girls Who Are Struggling To Stay In Shape (New Pics)

blogicomics Report

5points
POST
Mashmelo
Mashmelo
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Me, I am not a early bird nor night owl, I am an unproductive pigeon

0
0points
reply
#25

A Fitness Trainer Shows The Problems Of Girls Who Are Struggling To Stay In Shape (New Pics)

blogicomics Report

4points
POST
#26

A Fitness Trainer Shows The Problems Of Girls Who Are Struggling To Stay In Shape (New Pics)

blogicomics Report

4points
POST
#27

A Fitness Trainer Shows The Problems Of Girls Who Are Struggling To Stay In Shape (New Pics)

blogicomics Report

4points
POST
#28

A Fitness Trainer Shows The Problems Of Girls Who Are Struggling To Stay In Shape (New Pics)

blogicomics Report

4points
POST
#29

A Fitness Trainer Shows The Problems Of Girls Who Are Struggling To Stay In Shape (New Pics)

blogicomics Report

4points
POST
#30

A Fitness Trainer Shows The Problems Of Girls Who Are Struggling To Stay In Shape (New Pics)

blogicomics Report

4points
POST
#31

A Fitness Trainer Shows The Problems Of Girls Who Are Struggling To Stay In Shape (New Pics)

blogicomics Report

3points
POST
#32

A Fitness Trainer Shows The Problems Of Girls Who Are Struggling To Stay In Shape (New Pics)

blogicomics Report

3points
POST
#33

A Fitness Trainer Shows The Problems Of Girls Who Are Struggling To Stay In Shape (New Pics)

blogicomics Report

3points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#34

A Fitness Trainer Shows The Problems Of Girls Who Are Struggling To Stay In Shape (New Pics)

blogicomics Report

3points
POST
#35

A Fitness Trainer Shows The Problems Of Girls Who Are Struggling To Stay In Shape (New Pics)

blogicomics Report

3points
POST
#36

A Fitness Trainer Shows The Problems Of Girls Who Are Struggling To Stay In Shape (New Pics)

blogicomics Report

3points
POST
#37

A Fitness Trainer Shows The Problems Of Girls Who Are Struggling To Stay In Shape (New Pics)

blogicomics Report

3points
POST
#38

A Fitness Trainer Shows The Problems Of Girls Who Are Struggling To Stay In Shape (New Pics)

blogicomics Report

3points
POST
#39

A Fitness Trainer Shows The Problems Of Girls Who Are Struggling To Stay In Shape (New Pics)

blogicomics Report

3points
POST
#40

A Fitness Trainer Shows The Problems Of Girls Who Are Struggling To Stay In Shape (New Pics)

blogicomics Report

3points
POST
Pink Princess
Pink Princess
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Lol I just archive all my emails as soon as I read them, and most of them are notifications from websites my school signs is up for

1
1point
reply
#41

A Fitness Trainer Shows The Problems Of Girls Who Are Struggling To Stay In Shape (New Pics)

blogicomics Report

3points
POST
#42

A Fitness Trainer Shows The Problems Of Girls Who Are Struggling To Stay In Shape (New Pics)

blogicomics Report

3points
POST
#43

A Fitness Trainer Shows The Problems Of Girls Who Are Struggling To Stay In Shape (New Pics)

blogicomics Report

3points
POST
Pink Princess
Pink Princess
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Who makes tea in the microwave???

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#44

A Fitness Trainer Shows The Problems Of Girls Who Are Struggling To Stay In Shape (New Pics)

blogicomics Report

3points
POST
Me.
Me.
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

🥔 supernatural entitys

0
0points
reply
#45

A Fitness Trainer Shows The Problems Of Girls Who Are Struggling To Stay In Shape (New Pics)

blogicomics Report

3points
POST
#46

A Fitness Trainer Shows The Problems Of Girls Who Are Struggling To Stay In Shape (New Pics)

blogicomics Report

2points
POST
#47

A Fitness Trainer Shows The Problems Of Girls Who Are Struggling To Stay In Shape (New Pics)

blogicomics Report

2points
POST
#48

A Fitness Trainer Shows The Problems Of Girls Who Are Struggling To Stay In Shape (New Pics)

blogicomics Report

2points
POST
#49

A Fitness Trainer Shows The Problems Of Girls Who Are Struggling To Stay In Shape (New Pics)

blogicomics Report

2points
POST
#50

A Fitness Trainer Shows The Problems Of Girls Who Are Struggling To Stay In Shape (New Pics)

blogicomics Report

2points
POST
#51

A Fitness Trainer Shows The Problems Of Girls Who Are Struggling To Stay In Shape (New Pics)

blogicomics Report

2points
POST
#52

A Fitness Trainer Shows The Problems Of Girls Who Are Struggling To Stay In Shape (New Pics)

blogicomics Report

2points
POST
#53

A Fitness Trainer Shows The Problems Of Girls Who Are Struggling To Stay In Shape (New Pics)

blogicomics Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#54

A Fitness Trainer Shows The Problems Of Girls Who Are Struggling To Stay In Shape (New Pics)

blogicomics Report

2points
POST
#55

A Fitness Trainer Shows The Problems Of Girls Who Are Struggling To Stay In Shape (New Pics)

blogicomics Report

2points
POST
#56

A Fitness Trainer Shows The Problems Of Girls Who Are Struggling To Stay In Shape (New Pics)

blogicomics Report

2points
POST
#57

A Fitness Trainer Shows The Problems Of Girls Who Are Struggling To Stay In Shape (New Pics)

blogicomics Report

1point
POST
#58

A Fitness Trainer Shows The Problems Of Girls Who Are Struggling To Stay In Shape (New Pics)

blogicomics Report

1point
POST
#59

A Fitness Trainer Shows The Problems Of Girls Who Are Struggling To Stay In Shape (New Pics)

blogicomics Report

1point
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!