59 Relatable Comics By Fitness Trainer Cassey Ho (New Pics)
Cassey Ho is not your typical fitness entrepreneur. She is an internet-famous trainer and social media personality who promotes body positivity and strives to create an inclusive and supportive community. With over 8.7 million subscribers on her YouTube channel and over 2.3 million followers on her "Blogilates" Instagram account, Cassey encourages her followers to embrace their unique selves.
Cassey openly discusses her own struggles with body image and also illustrates them in the form of comics. In her work, she emphasizes the importance of self-acceptance and self-care and you might have seen her cartoons in our previous articles (here and here). Today, we've gathered even more of her light-hearted and relatable comics for you to enjoy. Scroll down to see them and upvote your favorite ones!
More info: Instagram | poppilateslife.com
Cassey gained widespread recognition for her online fitness platform "Blogilates", which offers a variety of workout routines, healthy recipes, fitness apparel and lifestyle tips. Her engaging personality has attracted a massive following, making her one of the most influential figures in the fitness industry.
Born in Los Angeles, California, Cassey developed a passion for fitness at a young age. She studied biology and business at Whittier College and her interest in health and wellness eventually led her to become a certified pilates and fitness instructor.
Once the caffeine reaches a level, you just start feeling jittery
The money spent on “hope in a bottle” … yikes. Only to result in an army of little jars half-full of expired stuff a few years down the road.
Cassey began her fitness journey in 2009 when she started posting workout videos on YouTube. The initial reason for the channel was to motivate and inspire her pilates students outside of the classroom. However, her energetic personality and unique approach to fitness quickly caught the attention of a wider audience, pushing her to internet stardom.
why does the dad try to put the parasol through the blanket?
Through her Blogilates platform, videos, and comics, Cassey has inspired countless people to lead healthier lives, both physically and mentally. Her dedication to fitness and her genuine desire to empower others have made her a role model for aspiring fitness enthusiasts worldwide.
Lol I like knee length skirts the best so I never have these problems
I am no doctor but I think that happens because you've usually eaten dinner before you undress and look at yourself again before going to bed
Lol I just archive all my emails as soon as I read them, and most of them are notifications from websites my school signs is up for
I love the art style <3
These are very wholesome, and I really like that.
