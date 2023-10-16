ADVERTISEMENT

What's a better way to start the new week than with a dose of good humor? That's why we're excited to present you with a selection of Maria Scrivan's most recent works.

Some of you may already be familiar with this artist from our previous Bored Panda posts featuring her single-panel comics. Maria shared what inspires her to create her comics in one of our past posts: "I’ve loved writing and drawing since childhood, and never wanted to stop. My inspiration comes from wandering around and observing, being endlessly curious, and wondering what my dog would say to me if he could talk." If you're not familiar with this series, we highly recommend you catch up and check out this artist.

More info: Instagram | twitter.com | Facebook | mariascrivan.com

#1

#2

#3

Jaya
Jaya
Jaya
Community Member
2 hours ago

They should have *ducked*. Sorry, I'll leave myself out...

#4

#5

Menacing Duck
Menacing Duck
Menacing Duck
Community Member
25 minutes ago

"Nah, thats just Jeff. He got WAY too loose at that party"

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

The Blue Spirit
The Blue Spirit
The Blue Spirit
Community Member
1 hour ago

The middle-left one looks either suspicious or excited about the prospect of s'mores

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

#31

#32

Rosie Red
Rosie Red
Rosie Red
Community Member
13 minutes ago

My small dog loses it when she sees a squirrel. I wonder why that is.

#33

#34

#35

#36

#37

#38

#39

#40

#41

#42

#43

