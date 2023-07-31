56 Absurd Humor Comics By Maria Scrivan (New Pics)
If you've been here at Bored Panda for a while, you'll know Maria Scrivan, who is an award-winning cartoonist, illustrator, and author. Maria Scrivan's work in the world of comics is rather well-known for her series, "Half Full".
In our last post (check part 1 and part 2) we asked Maria how long it takes to finish one of her comics: “Although I have a daily deadline, I typically batch the comics and write, draw and color all seven of them all in one day, but that is a very long day. Sometimes it will spill into two. I am constantly collecting ideas on my phone and sketchbook. When I'm not on book deadline, I often do 14 comics a week and I've had a few random weeks of doing 21 but that's not typical.”
More info: Instagram | mariascrivan.com | Facebook | twitter.com
This post may include affiliate links.
"Who are you, and what have you done to the real cookie monster!?"
Some clever and some cute.... thanks BP!
Some clever and some cute.... thanks BP!