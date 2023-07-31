If you've been here at Bored Panda for a while, you'll know Maria Scrivan, who is an award-winning cartoonist, illustrator, and author. Maria Scrivan's work in the world of comics is rather well-known for her series, "Half Full". 

In our last post (check part 1 and part 2) we asked Maria how long it takes to finish one of her comics: “Although I have a daily deadline, I typically batch the comics and write, draw and color all seven of them all in one day, but that is a very long day. Sometimes it will spill into two. I am constantly collecting ideas on my phone and sketchbook. When I'm not on book deadline, I often do 14 comics a week and I've had a few random weeks of doing 21 but that's not typical.”

More info: Instagram | mariascrivan.com | Facebook | twitter.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

This Artist Continues To Capture Funny Situations In A Single Frame (62 New Pics)

mariascrivan Report

13points
POST
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Who are you, and what have you done to the real cookie monster!?"

0
0points
reply
#2

This Artist Continues To Capture Funny Situations In A Single Frame (62 New Pics)

mariascrivan Report

8points
POST
#3

This Artist Continues To Capture Funny Situations In A Single Frame (62 New Pics)

mariascrivan Report

8points
POST
#4

This Artist Continues To Capture Funny Situations In A Single Frame (62 New Pics)

mariascrivan Report

8points
POST
#5

This Artist Continues To Capture Funny Situations In A Single Frame (62 New Pics)

mariascrivan Report

7points
POST
#6

This Artist Continues To Capture Funny Situations In A Single Frame (62 New Pics)

mariascrivan Report

6points
POST
#7

This Artist Continues To Capture Funny Situations In A Single Frame (62 New Pics)

mariascrivan Report

6points
POST
#8

This Artist Continues To Capture Funny Situations In A Single Frame (62 New Pics)

mariascrivan Report

5points
POST
#9

This Artist Continues To Capture Funny Situations In A Single Frame (62 New Pics)

mariascrivan Report

5points
POST
#10

This Artist Continues To Capture Funny Situations In A Single Frame (62 New Pics)

mariascrivan Report

5points
POST
#11

This Artist Continues To Capture Funny Situations In A Single Frame (62 New Pics)

mariascrivan Report

4points
POST
#12

This Artist Continues To Capture Funny Situations In A Single Frame (62 New Pics)

mariascrivan Report

3points
POST
#13

This Artist Continues To Capture Funny Situations In A Single Frame (62 New Pics)

mariascrivan Report

3points
POST
#14

This Artist Continues To Capture Funny Situations In A Single Frame (62 New Pics)

mariascrivan Report

3points
POST
#15

This Artist Continues To Capture Funny Situations In A Single Frame (62 New Pics)

mariascrivan Report

3points
POST
#16

This Artist Continues To Capture Funny Situations In A Single Frame (62 New Pics)

mariascrivan Report

3points
POST
#17

This Artist Continues To Capture Funny Situations In A Single Frame (62 New Pics)

mariascrivan Report

2points
POST
#18

This Artist Continues To Capture Funny Situations In A Single Frame (62 New Pics)

mariascrivan Report

2points
POST
#19

This Artist Continues To Capture Funny Situations In A Single Frame (62 New Pics)

mariascrivan Report

2points
POST
#20

This Artist Continues To Capture Funny Situations In A Single Frame (62 New Pics)

mariascrivan Report

2points
POST
#21

This Artist Continues To Capture Funny Situations In A Single Frame (62 New Pics)

mariascrivan Report

2points
POST
#22

This Artist Continues To Capture Funny Situations In A Single Frame (62 New Pics)

mariascrivan Report

2points
POST
#23

This Artist Continues To Capture Funny Situations In A Single Frame (62 New Pics)

mariascrivan Report

2points
POST
#24

This Artist Continues To Capture Funny Situations In A Single Frame (62 New Pics)

mariascrivan Report

1point
POST
#25

This Artist Continues To Capture Funny Situations In A Single Frame (62 New Pics)

mariascrivan Report

1point
POST
#26

This Artist Continues To Capture Funny Situations In A Single Frame (62 New Pics)

mariascrivan Report

1point
POST
#27

This Artist Continues To Capture Funny Situations In A Single Frame (62 New Pics)

mariascrivan Report

1point
POST
#28

This Artist Continues To Capture Funny Situations In A Single Frame (62 New Pics)

mariascrivan Report

1point
POST
#29

This Artist Continues To Capture Funny Situations In A Single Frame (62 New Pics)

mariascrivan Report

1point
POST
#30

This Artist Continues To Capture Funny Situations In A Single Frame (62 New Pics)

mariascrivan Report

1point
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

This Artist Continues To Capture Funny Situations In A Single Frame (62 New Pics)

mariascrivan Report

1point
POST
#32

This Artist Continues To Capture Funny Situations In A Single Frame (62 New Pics)

mariascrivan Report

1point
POST
#33

This Artist Continues To Capture Funny Situations In A Single Frame (62 New Pics)

mariascrivan Report

1point
POST
#34

This Artist Continues To Capture Funny Situations In A Single Frame (62 New Pics)

mariascrivan Report

1point
POST
#35

This Artist Continues To Capture Funny Situations In A Single Frame (62 New Pics)

mariascrivan Report

1point
POST
#36

This Artist Continues To Capture Funny Situations In A Single Frame (62 New Pics)

mariascrivan Report

1point
POST
#37

This Artist Continues To Capture Funny Situations In A Single Frame (62 New Pics)

mariascrivan Report

1point
POST
#38

This Artist Continues To Capture Funny Situations In A Single Frame (62 New Pics)

mariascrivan Report

1point
POST
#39

This Artist Continues To Capture Funny Situations In A Single Frame (62 New Pics)

mariascrivan Report

1point
POST
#40

This Artist Continues To Capture Funny Situations In A Single Frame (62 New Pics)

mariascrivan Report

1point
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

This Artist Continues To Capture Funny Situations In A Single Frame (62 New Pics)

mariascrivan Report

1point
POST
#42

This Artist Continues To Capture Funny Situations In A Single Frame (62 New Pics)

mariascrivan Report

1point
POST
#43

This Artist Continues To Capture Funny Situations In A Single Frame (62 New Pics)

mariascrivan Report

1point
POST
#44

This Artist Continues To Capture Funny Situations In A Single Frame (62 New Pics)

mariascrivan Report

1point
POST
#45

This Artist Continues To Capture Funny Situations In A Single Frame (62 New Pics)

mariascrivan Report

1point
POST
Lindy Mac
Lindy Mac
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I am a bit disconcerted that they don't have oars.

0
0points
reply
#46

This Artist Continues To Capture Funny Situations In A Single Frame (62 New Pics)

mariascrivan Report

0points
POST
#47

This Artist Continues To Capture Funny Situations In A Single Frame (62 New Pics)

mariascrivan Report

0points
POST
#48

This Artist Continues To Capture Funny Situations In A Single Frame (62 New Pics)

mariascrivan Report

0points
POST
#49

This Artist Continues To Capture Funny Situations In A Single Frame (62 New Pics)

mariascrivan Report

0points
POST
#50

This Artist Continues To Capture Funny Situations In A Single Frame (62 New Pics)

mariascrivan Report

0points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

This Artist Continues To Capture Funny Situations In A Single Frame (62 New Pics)

mariascrivan Report

0points
POST
#52

This Artist Continues To Capture Funny Situations In A Single Frame (62 New Pics)

mariascrivan Report

0points
POST
#53

This Artist Continues To Capture Funny Situations In A Single Frame (62 New Pics)

mariascrivan Report

0points
POST
#54

This Artist Continues To Capture Funny Situations In A Single Frame (62 New Pics)

mariascrivan Report

0points
POST
#55

This Artist Continues To Capture Funny Situations In A Single Frame (62 New Pics)

mariascrivan Report

0points
POST
#56

This Artist Continues To Capture Funny Situations In A Single Frame (62 New Pics)

mariascrivan Report

0points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!