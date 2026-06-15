Colin Firth’s Ex‑Wife Tears Into Gwyneth Paltrow Over “Nasty” And “Unacceptable” Ad: “You Need To Be Canceled”

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Colin Firth’s ex-wife, Livia Giuggioli, tore into Gwyneth Paltrow after the actress appeared in an ad promoting luxury properties in Israel, calling the campaign “unacceptable” and asking viewers to “cancel” the Goop founder.

The activist, who was married to Firth from 1997 to 2019, said Paltrow had been expected to visit her regenerative biomimic farm, Quintosapore, for a collaboration.

Highlights Colin Firth’s ex-wife, Livia Giuggioli, blasted Gwyneth Paltrow over an ad for luxury properties in Herzliya, Israel.

Giuggioli called the campaign “unacceptable,” said Paltrow was detached from reality.

The backlash comes after years of scrutiny surrounding the actress’ self-care brand, Goop.

After the ad, Giuggioli said the plan was over, disgusted by Paltrow’s collaboration with real estate group Aviv Melisron.

“Making an ad for a luxury condo is as disgusting as it can be for someone [with] privilege,” Giuggioli said.

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Giuggioli said Paltrow’s luxury real estate ad showed a shocking level of detachment

Image credits: Getty/Victor Boyko

Giuggioli’s video focused on Paltrow’s role in promoting 51 Park, an upscale 51-story residential development in Herzliya, Israel.

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The city sits about 50 miles from the Gaza Strip.

For Giuggioli, the contrast between luxury property marketing and the context surrounding the area made the campaign impossible to defend.

“How detached are you from reality?” she asked.

Image credits: Getty/Dave Benett

Giuggioli then offered three possible explanations for Paltrow’s decision.

“You’re either so detached that you need to be canceled, because you live in another world, or you’re actually a really, really nasty person,” she said.

“Or you are stupid. Which three [are you], Gwyneth Paltrow?”

Image credits: liviafirth

Giuggioli captioned the post with a direct call for consequences.

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She went on to admit that she had never been a fan of cancel culture herself, but said she would make an exception for Paltrow.

The ad showed Paltrow leaving a New York penthouse before revealing she was heading to Israel

Image credits: 51 Park

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The commercial was filmed in New York City and opened with Paltrow inside a high-rise penthouse apartment as she prepared for an early morning run.

“Who decided mornings should be so early?” she said while stretching and changing into workout clothes.

“Even my coffee needs a coffee,” Paltrow added.

Image credits: 51 Park

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The ad then showed the Iron Man star jogging through Central Park as a voiceover continued.

“Waking up for a morning run can be brutal, but it’s a price I’m willing to pay,” she said. “Because once I hit the park, pure energy takes over. It’s hard to explain.”

When Paltrow returned to her apartment building, she changed clothes and prepared to leave for the day.

“There’s a reason the world’s most iconic buildings are by a park,” she said.

The line referred to 51 Park’s location near Herzliya Park and Galil Yam Park.

Image credits: 51 Park

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The reveal came when Paltrow walked to a waiting vehicle and told the driver to take her to 51 Park.

“New York?” the driver asked.

“Herzliya. Israel,” Paltrow replied.

Images of two interconnected towers rising over the Herzliya skyline then appeared on screen.

While Paltrow didn’t share the ad on her personal Instagram page. Critics still moved into the comment sections of her other posts, accusing her of being complicit in a humanitarian crisis.

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The backlash comes after Paltrow pushed back against claims about Goop’s workplace culture

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The ad controversy follows another wave of scrutiny involving Paltrow and her lifestyle company, Goop.

In late July 2025, coverage of Amy Odell’s unauthorized book, Gwyneth: The Biography, drew attention to claims about the company’s internal culture.

The biography described Goop as having a “chaotic and sometimes toxic” workplace, with employees allegedly describing long hours, overwork, poor communication, and high turnover.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Livia Giuggioli (@liviafirth)

The book also claimed Paltrow ran the company with a “capricious, indirect” leadership style and said Goop had struggled with sustained profitability and a clear business strategy.

On October 15, Paltrow was forced to publicly push back after the claims kept circulating.

She called the book “rubbish” and described Odell as a “hack.”

Image credits: liviafirth

That same day, Paltrow addressed the workplace allegations more directly, saying the “toxic culture” claims drove her crazy.

She said Goop was not toxic, though she acknowledged that there had been “a few toxic individuals” over the years. Paltrow also said she may not have confronted those situations quickly enough.

Goop has faced years of scrutiny over health claims and provocative products

Image credits: liviafirth

Paltrow’s latest backlash also lands after years of controversy around Goop products.

In September 2018, California prosecutors announced that Goop had agreed to pay $145,000 after regulators said the company made unsubstantiated health claims about its jade and rose quartz eggs, including claims about hormones, menstrual cycles, and bladder control.

The settlement also barred Goop from making medical claims without credible scientific evidence and required refunds for some customers.

Image credits: liviafirth

Two years later, in January 2020, Goop sold a candle with claims that it smelled like her private parts, which quickly became an online punchline. That same candle later faced renewed scrutiny after reports of a lawsuit alleging that one had exploded.

In May 2021, Goop dismissed the case as frivolous.

Paltrow continued defending the product in May 2025, saying the joke and provocation were the point. She said the claims about the candle’s “aroma” were never meant to be taken literally.

“She’s always been a horrible person,” a netizen wrote about the actress