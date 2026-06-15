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Colin Firth’s Ex‑Wife Tears Into Gwyneth Paltrow Over “Nasty” And “Unacceptable” Ad: “You Need To Be Canceled”
Blonde woman smiling in beige blazer outside building with older man in suit blurred in background, Colin Firthu2019s ex-wife critique
Celebrities, Entertainment

Colin Firth’s Ex‑Wife Tears Into Gwyneth Paltrow Over “Nasty” And “Unacceptable” Ad: “You Need To Be Canceled”

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abelsimonmusamino Abel Musa Miño Entertainment News Writer
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Colin Firth’s ex-wife, Livia Giuggioli, tore into Gwyneth Paltrow after the actress appeared in an ad promoting luxury properties in Israel, calling the campaign “unacceptable” and asking viewers to “cancel” the Goop founder.

The activist, who was married to Firth from 1997 to 2019, said Paltrow had been expected to visit her regenerative biomimic farm, Quintosapore, for a collaboration.

Highlights
  • Colin Firth’s ex-wife, Livia Giuggioli, blasted Gwyneth Paltrow over an ad for luxury properties in Herzliya, Israel.
  • Giuggioli called the campaign “unacceptable,” said Paltrow was detached from reality.
  • The backlash comes after years of scrutiny surrounding the actress’ self-care brand, Goop.

After the ad, Giuggioli said the plan was over, disgusted by Paltrow’s collaboration with real estate group Aviv Melisron.

“Making an ad for a luxury condo is as disgusting as it can be for someone [with] privilege,” Giuggioli said.

RELATED:

    Giuggioli said Paltrow’s luxury real estate ad showed a shocking level of detachment

    Woman wearing beige Gucci outfit posing indoors

    Image credits: Getty/Victor Boyko

    Giuggioli’s video focused on Paltrow’s role in promoting 51 Park, an upscale 51-story residential development in Herzliya, Israel.

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    The city sits about 50 miles from the Gaza Strip.

    For Giuggioli, the contrast between luxury property marketing and the context surrounding the area made the campaign impossible to defend.

    “How detached are you from reality?” she asked.

    Couple posing together at an event with man in a suit

    Image credits: Getty/Dave Benett

    Giuggioli then offered three possible explanations for Paltrow’s decision.

    “You’re either so detached that you need to be canceled, because you live in another world, or you’re actually a really, really nasty person,” she said.

    “Or you are stupid. Which three [are you], Gwyneth Paltrow?”

    Woman in checkered shirt making a serious expression

    Image credits: liviafirth

    Giuggioli captioned the post with a direct call for consequences.

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    She went on to admit that she had never been a fan of cancel culture herself, but said she would make an exception for Paltrow.

    The ad showed Paltrow leaving a New York penthouse before revealing she was heading to Israel

    Blonde woman smiling in beige blazer outside a building

    Image credits: 51 Park

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    The commercial was filmed in New York City and opened with Paltrow inside a high-rise penthouse apartment as she prepared for an early morning run.

    “Who decided mornings should be so early?” she said while stretching and changing into workout clothes.

    “Even my coffee needs a coffee,” Paltrow added.

    Woman in blue jacket holding coffee mug by a city window

    Image credits: 51 Park

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    The ad then showed the Iron Man star jogging through Central Park as a voiceover continued.

    “Waking up for a morning run can be brutal, but it’s a price I’m willing to pay,” she said. “Because once I hit the park, pure energy takes over. It’s hard to explain.”

    When Paltrow returned to her apartment building, she changed clothes and prepared to leave for the day.

    “There’s a reason the world’s most iconic buildings are by a park,” she said.

    The line referred to 51 Park’s location near Herzliya Park and Galil Yam Park.

    Woman lying on bed in a casual shirt scene from Colin Firth's ex-wife controversy

    Image credits: 51 Park

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    The reveal came when Paltrow walked to a waiting vehicle and told the driver to take her to 51 Park.

    “New York?” the driver asked.

    “Herzliya. Israel,” Paltrow replied.

    Images of two interconnected towers rising over the Herzliya skyline then appeared on screen.

    While Paltrow didn’t share the ad on her personal Instagram page. Critics still moved into the comment sections of her other posts, accusing her of being complicit in a humanitarian crisis.

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    The backlash comes after Paltrow pushed back against claims about Goop’s workplace culture

    Modern residential skyscrapers lit at night in cityscape

    Image credits: YASHAR ARCHITECTS

    The ad controversy follows another wave of scrutiny involving Paltrow and her lifestyle company, Goop.

    In late July 2025, coverage of Amy Odell’s unauthorized book, Gwyneth: The Biography, drew attention to claims about the company’s internal culture.

    The biography described Goop as having a “chaotic and sometimes toxic” workplace, with employees allegedly describing long hours, overwork, poor communication, and high turnover.

     

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    A post shared by Livia Giuggioli (@liviafirth)

    The book also claimed Paltrow ran the company with a “capricious, indirect” leadership style and said Goop had struggled with sustained profitability and a clear business strategy.

    On October 15, Paltrow was forced to publicly push back after the claims kept circulating.

    She called the book “rubbish” and described Odell as a “hack.”

    Colin Firth's ex-wife wearing checkered blouse sitting outdoors with trees

    Image credits: liviafirth

    That same day, Paltrow addressed the workplace allegations more directly, saying the “toxic culture” claims drove her crazy.

    She said Goop was not toxic, though she acknowledged that there had been “a few toxic individuals” over the years. Paltrow also said she may not have confronted those situations quickly enough.

    Goop has faced years of scrutiny over health claims and provocative products

    Woman standing with arms wide open in green countryside under blue sky

    Image credits: liviafirth

    Paltrow’s latest backlash also lands after years of controversy around Goop products.

    In September 2018, California prosecutors announced that Goop had agreed to pay $145,000 after regulators said the company made unsubstantiated health claims about its jade and rose quartz eggs, including claims about hormones, menstrual cycles, and bladder control.

    The settlement also barred Goop from making medical claims without credible scientific evidence and required refunds for some customers.

    Smiling woman with large glasses holding peace sign necklace indoors

    Image credits: liviafirth

    Two years later, in January 2020, Goop sold a candle with claims that it smelled like her private parts, which quickly became an online punchline. That same candle later faced renewed scrutiny after reports of a lawsuit alleging that one had exploded.

    In May 2021, Goop dismissed the case as frivolous.

    Paltrow continued defending the product in May 2025, saying the joke and provocation were the point. She said the claims about the candle’s “aroma” were never meant to be taken literally.

    “She’s always been a horrible person,” a netizen wrote about the actress

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    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    robertasurprenant avatar
    Roberta Surprenant
    Roberta Surprenant
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Gee, no mention that goop settled that lawsuit with out of court "resolution", ie: thought they would lose so cut losses.

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    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    An *how much did she get paid for that ad? "Nepo baby's gotta grift."

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    robertasurprenant avatar
    Roberta Surprenant
    Roberta Surprenant
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Gee, no mention that goop settled that lawsuit with out of court "resolution", ie: thought they would lose so cut losses.

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    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    An *how much did she get paid for that ad? "Nepo baby's gotta grift."

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