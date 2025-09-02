Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Coldplay’s Chris Martin Slammed For ‘Dehumanizing’ Fans With Political Speech In Viral Concert Moment
Chris Martin performing on stage wearing a blue shirt with microphone in hand during a viral concert moment.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Coldplay’s Chris Martin Slammed For ‘Dehumanizing’ Fans With Political Speech In Viral Concert Moment

abelsimonmusamino Abel Musa Miño
Entertainment News Writer
Chris Martin is facing fierce backlash from fans and segments of the Jewish community after what was meant to be a heartwarming moment at a Coldplay concert turned into what critics have described as “humiliating,” and “dehumanizing” for two fans brought onstage.

The incident unfolded last Sunday (August 31) at London’s Wembley Stadium during the band’s ongoing Music of the Spheres world tour. 

Highlights
  • Chris Martin has been accused of humiliating two Israeli fans during a Coldplay concert in London.
  • The singer said they were “treating them as humans,” before referencing Palestinian people.
  • Critics say the singer’s words made their humanity sound conditional and politicized.

A video of the moment quickly went viral, creating a storm of criticism from fans who shared their discomfort online.

    Chris Martin drew the ire of the Israeli community after he ‘dehumanized” a couple of fans

    Chris Martin performing on stage, wearing colorful bracelets and a navy jacket during a live concert moment.

    Image credits: Samir Hussein/Getty Images

    Footage shows Martin inviting two young women onstage. While seated at a piano, the Coldplay frontman asked where they were from, to which the women replied: “Israel.” 

    Their answer drew audible groans and some boos from the sold-out crowd.

    What followed, critics argue, turned a sweet fan interaction into a political statement at their expense.

    Chris Martin performing on stage, facing fans during a viral concert moment marked by a political speech.

    Image credits: DrCaseyBabb

    “I’m very grateful that you’re here as humans,” Martin said, his voice echoing across the stadium. 

    “We are treating you as equal humans on Earth, regardless of where you come from. Thank you for being here.”

    Chris Martin on stage interacting with fans during a concert, amid political speech backlash and controversy.

    Image credits: DrCaseyBabb

    He then added, “Although it’s controversial, maybe, I also want to welcome people in the audience from Pal**tine. I believe that we’re all equally human,” causing loud cheers.

    Coldplay’s Chris Martin speaking on stage at concert, facing crowd while delivering a political speech moment.

    Image credits: DrCaseyBabb

    For many, including members of the Jewish community, Martin’s words came off as condescending.

    “Imagine being called up to be celebrated as fans of your favorite band and it is turned into an opportunity to qualify your existence in front of an audience of tens of thousands,” Jewish journalist Eve Barlow wrote on X.

    Martin’s comments, coupled with the boos the fans’ nationality elicited, only made the situation worse

    Chris Martin performing on stage at a concert, delivering a political speech to fans during a viral moment.

    Image credits: DrCaseyBabb

    For a segment of Coldplay fans, Martin’s words did nothing but further divide people apart, and turned what should have been a magical moment for the fans who were brought onstage, into a public reckoning.

    Comment criticizing Coldplay’s Chris Martin for involving political speech, disappointing fans during a concert moment.

    Comment expressing disappointment in Coldplay’s Chris Martin after fans criticize his political speech at concert.

    “I hope you can take a quiet moment to look back at your choice of words and realize they came from a place of growing prejudice against Israeli people,” a fan wrote.

    Jewish YouTuber Yaakov Langer called Martin’s actions “disgusting,” writing:

    “Coldplay invited two women on stage then berates them and makes them feel bad for… being Israeli. He didn’t actually treat them like human beings.”

    Chris Martin of Coldplay speaking during an interview, wearing a gray shirt with necklaces in a casual setting.

    Image credits: #ABtalks/YouTube

    But the harshest rebuke came from Dr. Casey Babb, an advocate affiliated with several think tanks, including the McDonald-Laurier Institute.

    “You made them feel conditionally tolerated, dehumanized, and guilty of being Jewish,” he wrote.

    Coldplay’s Chris Martin speaking into a microphone on stage, raising his arm during a live concert moment.

    Image credits: Coldplay/YouTube

    “When you say ‘We are treating you as equal humans on earth,’ you’re not doing something righteous,” Babb added. 

    “You’re looking at those girls in the face and saying, ‘We know you aren’t equal, nor human, but tonight, we can pretend you are.’”

    The controversy has divided fans, with some insisting music should remain separate from politics

    Comment by Elly Wheeler praising Coldplay’s Chris Martin for handling a political speech moment at a concert well.

    Comment by Steve Miller discussing Coldplay’s Chris Martin’s political speech and fan reactions during concert.

    While some fans online applauded Martin for “bravely taking a stance” and “promoting peace,” others expressed frustration that he chose to make politics part of a live show.

    Coldplay concerts used to be about music and light,” one commenter wrote. “That was a really poor choice of words.”

    “Too many celebrities and musicians feel the need to broadcast their political stance,” another added.

    “When I buy a ticket to a show or concert, I want to be entertained, not lectured on whatever the performer’s opinion is, regardless of whether or not I agree.”

    As Bored Pandapreviously reported, this marks the second time Coldplay has made global headlines this summer. 

    In July, the band inadvertently caused turmoil at a Massachusetts show when former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR chief Kristin Cabot were caught hugging romantically on the stadium’s kiss cam, despite both being married to other people. 

    Byron ducked out of frame as Cabot covered her face. Martin, clearly confused, commented, “Either they’re having an affair or they’re very shy.” 

    Both executives later resigned from their positions at the $1.3 billion firm Astronomer, after a grueling public reckoning.

    “He thought he was being nice.” Netizens took to social media to argue about the incident

    Tweet criticizing Coldplay’s Chris Martin for dehumanizing fans with a political speech during a viral concert moment.

    Image credits: PenninahBloom

    Tweet discussing criticism of Coldplay’s Chris Martin for dehumanizing fans with political speech during concert.

    Image credits: 0xZairo

    Tweet criticizing Coldplay’s Chris Martin for dehumanizing fans with political speech during a viral concert moment.

    Image credits: ViDevi2

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply criticizing Coldplay’s Chris Martin for dehumanizing fans with political speech.

    Image credits: CreatureHabit2

    Tweet by user jburd responding to a news post, criticizing Chris Martin’s political speech as dehumanizing fans.

    Image credits: burdmanorama

    Tweet by user Sarah Good replying about kids' religion, related to Coldplay’s Chris Martin slammed for dehumanizing fans with political speech.

    Image credits: catpurrsarenice

    Tweet from ProveYourLogic criticizing Coldplay’s Chris Martin for dehumanizing fans with a political speech at a concert.

    Image credits: ProveYourLogic

    A tweet replying to a comment with the phrase bro literally short circuited on social media.

    Image credits: GOODBUDDYBRADLY

    Tweet criticizing Coldplay’s Chris Martin for dehumanizing fans with political speech at concert.

    Image credits: justorigold

    Tweet criticizing Coldplay’s Chris Martin for his political speech during a concert, sparking fan backlash online.

    Image credits: jcnash

    Tweet from Carol M commenting on Coldplay’s Chris Martin political speech during a viral concert moment criticized by fans.

    Image credits: AmYisraelChai54

    Screenshot of a viral tweet discussing Coldplay’s Chris Martin and fans’ reactions to his political speech at a concert.

    Image credits: ProbablyHere_

    Tweet from Peanut News praising Coldplay, posted September 2, 2025, referencing Coldplay’s Chris Martin and fans in a viral moment.

    Image credits: peanutnewz

    Tweet screenshot showing a user commenting on equality and recognition in music, related to Coldplay’s Chris Martin political speech.

    Image credits: kkeishayghan

    User profile picture showing a person with dark hair and makeup, replying to a tweet about Coldplay’s Chris Martin.

    Image credits: Riiri_95

    Tweet by user Jewlino Sanchez expressing eagerness to attend the next Coldplay concert despite recent criticism.

    Image credits: LebaneseOligark

    Tweet discussing the controversial moment involving Coldplay’s Chris Martin and fans during a viral concert moment.

    Image credits: TimothyRomine

    Tweet by Max Lethe replying to a post, commenting on Coldplay’s Chris Martin political speech reaction in a viral concert moment.

    Image credits: MaxLethe69

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply mentioning a new Coldplay fan amid Chris Martin’s political speech backlash in viral concert moment.

    Image credits: Greyhound1929

    Tweet on social media critical of Coldplay’s Chris Martin for dehumanizing fans with political speech at concert.

    Image credits: jaanebhidoyaaro

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Entertainment News Writer

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Entertainment News Writer

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow - imagine that: man on stage speaks up against anti-Israeli sentiment from the crowd, and gets criticised for it? Who are these snowflakes? I think Chris Martin did very well, given that he was dealing with people from a nation that was committing genocide as he performed.

    rdougherty666 avatar
    Ryan-James O'Driscoll
    Ryan-James O'Driscoll
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Clumsy maybe, but said in the moment. He didn't berate or shame anyone. The continual conflation of Israel with the Jewish religion is contributing far more to antisemitism than any Chris Martin can do.

    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When the fans said that they were from Israel they were booed by the crowd. Chris just said that they were as human as everyone else. Presidents, Monarchs, Prime Ministers... Those are the one responsible for the conflicts and wars between countries, not the citizens who just happened to be born somewhere.

    binkstress avatar
    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It just came out very unfortunately. I think his heart was in the right place, but the wording came from the dumb part of his brain. I can’t even imagine what it’d be like to be a celebrity and have EVERY. WORD. out of your mouth scrutinized. I muffed things I wanna say *all the time*. (Just yesterday, i said to a friend with cancer “That outfit makes you look so thin!” It’s amazing the earth hasn’t opened and swallowed me yet. 😞) If I were to become famous, I’d be canceled the same day. I feel for him, trying to do something nice but because he blew the phrasing, a lotta people hate him. I gather the newer generations don’t understand “cutting someone some slack,” or think it’s wrong? I’m not even a fan and here I am feeling bad for him. Poor guy.

