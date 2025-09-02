Coldplay’s Chris Martin Slammed For ‘Dehumanizing’ Fans With Political Speech In Viral Concert Moment

ADVERTISEMENT

Chris Martin is facing fierce backlash from fans and segments of the Jewish community after what was meant to be a heartwarming moment at a Coldplay concert turned into what critics have described as “humiliating,” and “dehumanizing” for two fans brought onstage.

The incident unfolded last Sunday (August 31) at London’s Wembley Stadium during the band’s ongoing Music of the Spheres world tour.

Highlights Chris Martin has been accused of humiliating two Israeli fans during a Coldplay concert in London.

The singer said they were “treating them as humans,” before referencing Palestinian people.

Critics say the singer’s words made their humanity sound conditional and politicized.

A video of the moment quickly went viral, creating a storm of criticism from fans who shared their discomfort online.

Chris Martin drew the ire of the Israeli community after he ‘dehumanized” a couple of fans

Share icon

Image credits: Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Footage shows Martin inviting two young women onstage. While seated at a piano, the Coldplay frontman asked where they were from, to which the women replied: “Israel.”

Their answer drew audible groans and some boos from the sold-out crowd.

What followed, critics argue, turned a sweet fan interaction into a political statement at their expense.

Share icon

Image credits: DrCaseyBabb

“I’m very grateful that you’re here as humans,” Martin said, his voice echoing across the stadium.

“We are treating you as equal humans on Earth, regardless of where you come from. Thank you for being here.”

Share icon

Image credits: DrCaseyBabb

He then added, “Although it’s controversial, maybe, I also want to welcome people in the audience from Pal**tine. I believe that we’re all equally human,” causing loud cheers.

Share icon

Image credits: DrCaseyBabb

For many, including members of the Jewish community, Martin’s words came off as condescending.

“Imagine being called up to be celebrated as fans of your favorite band and it is turned into an opportunity to qualify your existence in front of an audience of tens of thousands,” Jewish journalist Eve Barlow wrote on X.

Martin’s comments, coupled with the boos the fans’ nationality elicited, only made the situation worse

Share icon

Image credits: DrCaseyBabb

For a segment of Coldplay fans, Martin’s words did nothing but further divide people apart, and turned what should have been a magical moment for the fans who were brought onstage, into a public reckoning.

“I hope you can take a quiet moment to look back at your choice of words and realize they came from a place of growing prejudice against Israeli people,” a fan wrote.

Jewish YouTuber Yaakov Langer called Martin’s actions “disgusting,” writing:

“Coldplay invited two women on stage then berates them and makes them feel bad for… being Israeli. He didn’t actually treat them like human beings.”

Share icon

Image credits: #ABtalks/YouTube

But the harshest rebuke came from Dr. Casey Babb, an advocate affiliated with several think tanks, including the McDonald-Laurier Institute.

“You made them feel conditionally tolerated, dehumanized, and guilty of being Jewish,” he wrote.

Share icon

Image credits: Coldplay/YouTube

“When you say ‘We are treating you as equal humans on earth,’ you’re not doing something righteous,” Babb added.

“You’re looking at those girls in the face and saying, ‘We know you aren’t equal, nor human, but tonight, we can pretend you are.’”

The controversy has divided fans, with some insisting music should remain separate from politics

While some fans online applauded Martin for “bravely taking a stance” and “promoting peace,” others expressed frustration that he chose to make politics part of a live show.

“Coldplay concerts used to be about music and light,” one commenter wrote. “That was a really poor choice of words.”

“Too many celebrities and musicians feel the need to broadcast their political stance,” another added.

“When I buy a ticket to a show or concert, I want to be entertained, not lectured on whatever the performer’s opinion is, regardless of whether or not I agree.”

Dear @coldplay, I doubt you’ll ever see this – but some things need to be said. At a recent concert of yours, you asked two fans who had been brought on stage where they were from. When they responded with “Israel,” they were met with boos from the crowd. Instead of… pic.twitter.com/ux1Sj15zUh — Casey Babb (@DrCaseyBabb) September 2, 2025

As Bored Pandapreviously reported, this marks the second time Coldplay has made global headlines this summer.

In July, the band inadvertently caused turmoil at a Massachusetts show when former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR chief Kristin Cabot were caught hugging romantically on the stadium’s kiss cam, despite both being married to other people.

Byron ducked out of frame as Cabot covered her face. Martin, clearly confused, commented, “Either they’re having an affair or they’re very shy.”

Both executives later resigned from their positions at the $1.3 billion firm Astronomer, after a grueling public reckoning.

"He thought he was being nice." Netizens took to social media to argue about the incident

