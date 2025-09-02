Coldplay’s Chris Martin Slammed For ‘Dehumanizing’ Fans With Political Speech In Viral Concert Moment
Chris Martin is facing fierce backlash from fans and segments of the Jewish community after what was meant to be a heartwarming moment at a Coldplay concert turned into what critics have described as “humiliating,” and “dehumanizing” for two fans brought onstage.
The incident unfolded last Sunday (August 31) at London’s Wembley Stadium during the band’s ongoing Music of the Spheres world tour.
A video of the moment quickly went viral, creating a storm of criticism from fans who shared their discomfort online.
Chris Martin drew the ire of the Israeli community after he ‘dehumanized” a couple of fans
Footage shows Martin inviting two young women onstage. While seated at a piano, the Coldplay frontman asked where they were from, to which the women replied: “Israel.”
Their answer drew audible groans and some boos from the sold-out crowd.
What followed, critics argue, turned a sweet fan interaction into a political statement at their expense.
“I’m very grateful that you’re here as humans,” Martin said, his voice echoing across the stadium.
“We are treating you as equal humans on Earth, regardless of where you come from. Thank you for being here.”
He then added, “Although it’s controversial, maybe, I also want to welcome people in the audience from Pal**tine. I believe that we’re all equally human,” causing loud cheers.
For many, including members of the Jewish community, Martin’s words came off as condescending.
“Imagine being called up to be celebrated as fans of your favorite band and it is turned into an opportunity to qualify your existence in front of an audience of tens of thousands,” Jewish journalist Eve Barlow wrote on X.
Martin’s comments, coupled with the boos the fans’ nationality elicited, only made the situation worse
For a segment of Coldplay fans, Martin’s words did nothing but further divide people apart, and turned what should have been a magical moment for the fans who were brought onstage, into a public reckoning.
“I hope you can take a quiet moment to look back at your choice of words and realize they came from a place of growing prejudice against Israeli people,” a fan wrote.
Jewish YouTuber Yaakov Langer called Martin’s actions “disgusting,” writing:
“Coldplay invited two women on stage then berates them and makes them feel bad for… being Israeli. He didn’t actually treat them like human beings.”
But the harshest rebuke came from Dr. Casey Babb, an advocate affiliated with several think tanks, including the McDonald-Laurier Institute.
“You made them feel conditionally tolerated, dehumanized, and guilty of being Jewish,” he wrote.
“When you say ‘We are treating you as equal humans on earth,’ you’re not doing something righteous,” Babb added.
“You’re looking at those girls in the face and saying, ‘We know you aren’t equal, nor human, but tonight, we can pretend you are.’”
The controversy has divided fans, with some insisting music should remain separate from politics
While some fans online applauded Martin for “bravely taking a stance” and “promoting peace,” others expressed frustration that he chose to make politics part of a live show.
“Coldplay concerts used to be about music and light,” one commenter wrote. “That was a really poor choice of words.”
“Too many celebrities and musicians feel the need to broadcast their political stance,” another added.
“When I buy a ticket to a show or concert, I want to be entertained, not lectured on whatever the performer’s opinion is, regardless of whether or not I agree.”
Dear @coldplay,
I doubt you’ll ever see this – but some things need to be said.
At a recent concert of yours, you asked two fans who had been brought on stage where they were from. When they responded with “Israel,” they were met with boos from the crowd. Instead of… pic.twitter.com/ux1Sj15zUh
— Casey Babb (@DrCaseyBabb) September 2, 2025
As Bored Pandapreviously reported, this marks the second time Coldplay has made global headlines this summer.
In July, the band inadvertently caused turmoil at a Massachusetts show when former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR chief Kristin Cabot were caught hugging romantically on the stadium’s kiss cam, despite both being married to other people.
Byron ducked out of frame as Cabot covered her face. Martin, clearly confused, commented, “Either they’re having an affair or they’re very shy.”
Both executives later resigned from their positions at the $1.3 billion firm Astronomer, after a grueling public reckoning.
Wow - imagine that: man on stage speaks up against anti-Israeli sentiment from the crowd, and gets criticised for it? Who are these snowflakes? I think Chris Martin did very well, given that he was dealing with people from a nation that was committing genocide as he performed.
Clumsy maybe, but said in the moment. He didn't berate or shame anyone. The continual conflation of Israel with the Jewish religion is contributing far more to antisemitism than any Chris Martin can do.
When the fans said that they were from Israel they were booed by the crowd. Chris just said that they were as human as everyone else. Presidents, Monarchs, Prime Ministers... Those are the one responsible for the conflicts and wars between countries, not the citizens who just happened to be born somewhere.
It just came out very unfortunately. I think his heart was in the right place, but the wording came from the dumb part of his brain. I can’t even imagine what it’d be like to be a celebrity and have EVERY. WORD. out of your mouth scrutinized. I muffed things I wanna say *all the time*. (Just yesterday, i said to a friend with cancer “That outfit makes you look so thin!” It’s amazing the earth hasn’t opened and swallowed me yet. 😞) If I were to become famous, I’d be canceled the same day. I feel for him, trying to do something nice but because he blew the phrasing, a lotta people hate him. I gather the newer generations don’t understand “cutting someone some slack,” or think it’s wrong? I’m not even a fan and here I am feeling bad for him. Poor guy.Load More Replies...
Also he was on stage in front of thousands of people and filmed and he probably wasn't expecting the fans to be from Israel, he had to think about an answer really quickly and I think that very few people are on top of their minds after a whole concert.
Binky Melnik: not dumb at all. Just imagine being in his position - out there in the audience are Israelis, from Israel, a nation conducting genocide as he was performing. They got booed. So he has to do something about it because that's wrong - Israelis are human beings, the same as everyone else, never mind that Israel's government is a bunch of genocidal térrorist múrderers. I strongly suspect all that went through his mind and he said - to my mind - exactly the right thing in exactly the right way. We all all human beings - all of us - and we all deserve to be treated on our personal merits as human beings first and foremost ignoring everything to do with "race" and religion and nationality and all that nonsense.
