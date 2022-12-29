Bored Panda picked out the top raw and honest answers that are better to learn later than never. Scroll down and upvote your favorites, and make sure to share your thoughts; maybe you disagree with some of them? And if we're still missing out on some 'harsh realities', please tell us in the comments below!

One Reddit user wanted to see what other 'hard to swallow' truths people have already learned. Over 31k people had something to say, sharing things that are difficult to accept, but are the actual reality once you step out of the dream world.

Our perspective on the world is shaped every day by everything we consciously and subconsciously see and experience. Some core ideas form in our minds that are rarely challenged later in life. But they should be. The general idea of 'right and wrong' that we see so often growing up doesn't really continue into the real world. Bad things happen to good people, bad people often face no repercussions for their actions: reality is harsh.

#1 Bad things will happen to you for no reason.

#2 Some parents just don’t love their children.

#3 Some people just can’t be saved, you could give them every benefit in the world and they still could choose to throw it all away and you can’t do anything about it.

#4 Beauty matters in how people treat people.

#5 Hard work doesn't always pay off.

#6 Some people just don't get a happy ending, some people never find happiness or satisfaction. People tell you that there is light at the end of the tunnel but for some people there isn't, they never get to see any light, just darkness.

#7 Not everyone is going to like you, no matter how hard you try.

#9 You don’t always keep the good friends you meet. But that doesn’t mean you can’t make more later on down the road!



#10 The world goes on after you die.

#11 Sometimes, YOU are the problem in a relationship. And if people keep on leaving you, it may well be your fault. Even if you don’t feel like it is.



#12 Mistakes do define you. The little ones don’t, but if you make a big mistake, it will alter your life to an extent. Saying that they don’t matter is a lie that will prevent you from diagnosing life problems later down the line.

#13 Pain is inescapable. Not even acknowledging that pain is inevitable and preparing for it ahead of time can lessen it.



You will be taken by surprise, you will be hurt, you will not enjoy it, you will not be able to numb it, and there is nothing you can do except take it on the chin.



#14 All human beings are capable of being viciously immoral. There’s a point where we can be forced or force ourselves to become completely animalistic. We can perpetrate murder and genocide, as just one example, and if justified to ourselves correctly, we will feel no remorse. We like to think that the only people capable of such horror are a minority but the truth is that we are all capable of it given the right circumstances.

#15 Us 1st world citizens have it much better than we think we have it.

#16 First impressions are a very f*****g big deal.

#17 We're not all special.



Some of us will not find love.



We're not all equal.

#18 Nobody is truly selfless, and that's ok

#19 You will likely be lost to history. In just a few centuries, nobody will remember or even knew you existed. Sad, I know, but you just have to accept it.

#20 That it’s more likely to succeed if born rich than if you born talented



#21 There is no karma. Bad things happen to good people. Bad people do bad things that never catch up to them. Good people do good things that screw them over in the long run. It’s all random.

#22 You’re the bad guy in someone’s story, so many of your enemies will never admit to doing anything wrong, but the thing is neither will you in some situations.



People justify their own behaviour to themselves. That’s why so many people can’t apologise and double down on the s****y things they do.

#23 You can't be anything you want to be.

#24 People refuse to accept that this IS the reality. Lots of time and money is spent cushioning that blow.



We live here. We live now.



Best get used to it.

#25 People can just simply fall out of love with you for no reason.



You fretting about whether it's you or something else or the investment is basically you giving them the reasons to strengthen the reason why they stopped loving you. When they could very much not have a reason at all, feelings and priorities can change.

#26 Very few people truly accept their mortality, and most of the time when it truly sinks in, people get scared and want to avoid it.

#27 Money and good looks matter

#28 Your government does NOT have your best interest at heart.