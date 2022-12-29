Our perspective on the world is shaped every day by everything we consciously and subconsciously see and experience. Some core ideas form in our minds that are rarely challenged later in life. But they should be. The general idea of 'right and wrong' that we see so often growing up doesn't really continue into the real world. Bad things happen to good people, bad people often face no repercussions for their actions: reality is harsh.

People Are Sharing Harsh Realities That No One Wants To Accept (29 Answers) Bad things will happen to you for no reason.

Burnt_Smurf , MART PRODUCTION

Колю Майката
Колю Майката
Community Member
51 minutes ago

Bad things happen to good people. Good things happen to bad people

#2

People Are Sharing Harsh Realities That No One Wants To Accept (29 Answers) Some parents just don’t love their children.

avaritze , Lenin Estrada

hardrad2009
hardrad2009
Community Member
45 minutes ago

Some mothers just shouldn’t be mothers at all.

#3

People Are Sharing Harsh Realities That No One Wants To Accept (29 Answers) Some people just can’t be saved, you could give them every benefit in the world and they still could choose to throw it all away and you can’t do anything about it.

IfTimeCouldDie , RODNAE Productions

Stephen Smith
Stephen Smith
Community Member
55 minutes ago

So true, and it's impossible to stop the people that want to help them.

#4

People Are Sharing Harsh Realities That No One Wants To Accept (29 Answers) Beauty matters in how people treat people.

NakedKittyAlucard , Andrea Piacquadio

king raven
king raven
Community Member
22 minutes ago

I read some statistics saying that attractive criminals tend to receive shorter sentences than unattractive ones. Messed up.

#5

People Are Sharing Harsh Realities That No One Wants To Accept (29 Answers) Hard work doesn't always pay off.

y_notavailable , Andrea Piacquadio

Колю Майката
Колю Майката
Community Member
50 minutes ago

It's the avocado toast's fault!!1!1!!! Not the fact that rich people get richer by stealing poor people's money, we totally don't do that!!1!!1!1 /s

#6

People Are Sharing Harsh Realities That No One Wants To Accept (29 Answers) Some people just don't get a happy ending, some people never find happiness or satisfaction. People tell you that there is light at the end of the tunnel but for some people there isn't, they never get to see any light, just darkness.

Kermitting_OOF-Side , Pixabay

Firstname Lastname
Firstname Lastname
Community Member
20 minutes ago

And for some of us, the light is like a cat laser pointer, enough to distract us and give us hope, but ultimately not much.

#7

People Are Sharing Harsh Realities That No One Wants To Accept (29 Answers) Not everyone is going to like you, no matter how hard you try.

-eDgAR- , Keira Burton

#9

People Are Sharing Harsh Realities That No One Wants To Accept (29 Answers) You don’t always keep the good friends you meet. But that doesn’t mean you can’t make more later on down the road!

viking162 , Matheus Ferrero

#10

People Are Sharing Harsh Realities That No One Wants To Accept (29 Answers) The world goes on after you die.

Euro_Girl , Mike B

JoyfulZebra
JoyfulZebra
Community Member
37 minutes ago

"One generation passes away and another generation comes; but the earth is forever." (Ecclesiastes 1:4)

#11

People Are Sharing Harsh Realities That No One Wants To Accept (29 Answers) Sometimes, YOU are the problem in a relationship. And if people keep on leaving you, it may well be your fault. Even if you don’t feel like it is.

anon , RODNAE Productions

#12

People Are Sharing Harsh Realities That No One Wants To Accept (29 Answers) Mistakes do define you. The little ones don’t, but if you make a big mistake, it will alter your life to an extent. Saying that they don’t matter is a lie that will prevent you from diagnosing life problems later down the line.

CaptinHavoc , Liza Summer

#13

People Are Sharing Harsh Realities That No One Wants To Accept (29 Answers) Pain is inescapable. Not even acknowledging that pain is inevitable and preparing for it ahead of time can lessen it.

You will be taken by surprise, you will be hurt, you will not enjoy it, you will not be able to numb it, and there is nothing you can do except take it on the chin.

Cryptids4Sale , Inzmam Khan

king raven
king raven
Community Member
18 minutes ago

My taekwondo teacher told me while I was trying to break boards: its gonna hurt, might as well get it over with. Do it once and do it strong.

#14

People Are Sharing Harsh Realities That No One Wants To Accept (29 Answers) All human beings are capable of being viciously immoral. There’s a point where we can be forced or force ourselves to become completely animalistic. We can perpetrate murder and genocide, as just one example, and if justified to ourselves correctly, we will feel no remorse. We like to think that the only people capable of such horror are a minority but the truth is that we are all capable of it given the right circumstances.

viktor72 , Anna Shvets

Lou
Lou
Community Member
39 minutes ago

Read the book "Human kind: a hopefull history". You might change your mind.

#15

People Are Sharing Harsh Realities That No One Wants To Accept (29 Answers) Us 1st world citizens have it much better than we think we have it.

anon , Godisable Jacob

Donkeywheel
Donkeywheel
Community Member
35 minutes ago

« Us 1sr world citizens… » Omg who talks like that..?

#16

People Are Sharing Harsh Realities That No One Wants To Accept (29 Answers) First impressions are a very f*****g big deal.

Robliterator_ , Cytonn Photography

#17

People Are Sharing Harsh Realities That No One Wants To Accept (29 Answers) We're not all special.

Some of us will not find love.

We're not all equal.

TheDevilsAdvokaat , Tan Danh

badger
badger
Community Member
39 minutes ago

we're all special & different, just like everyone else.

#18

People Are Sharing Harsh Realities That No One Wants To Accept (29 Answers) Nobody is truly selfless, and that's ok

what_that_thaaang_do , Liza Summer

#19

People Are Sharing Harsh Realities That No One Wants To Accept (29 Answers) You will likely be lost to history. In just a few centuries, nobody will remember or even knew you existed. Sad, I know, but you just have to accept it.

Timyoy3 , Pixabay

Rachknits
Rachknits
Community Member
49 minutes ago

Why does this bother people?

#20

People Are Sharing Harsh Realities That No One Wants To Accept (29 Answers) That it’s more likely to succeed if born rich than if you born talented

anon , Thibault Trillet

Stephen Smith
Stephen Smith
Community Member
37 minutes ago

I would prefer to be born talented and succeed at becoming rich, than be born rich and succeed at staying rich.

#21

People Are Sharing Harsh Realities That No One Wants To Accept (29 Answers) There is no karma. Bad things happen to good people. Bad people do bad things that never catch up to them. Good people do good things that screw them over in the long run. It’s all random.

Coach_Bolton , Mike B

Stephen Smith
Stephen Smith
Community Member
36 minutes ago

Don't tell me, let me guess, you are a good person, and that's your car.

#22

People Are Sharing Harsh Realities That No One Wants To Accept (29 Answers) You’re the bad guy in someone’s story, so many of your enemies will never admit to doing anything wrong, but the thing is neither will you in some situations.

People justify their own behaviour to themselves. That’s why so many people can’t apologise and double down on the s****y things they do.

the-salt-of-dungroon , Monstera

#23

People Are Sharing Harsh Realities That No One Wants To Accept (29 Answers) You can't be anything you want to be.

YeahIprobablydidit , Zachary DeBottis

#24

People Are Sharing Harsh Realities That No One Wants To Accept (29 Answers) People refuse to accept that this IS the reality. Lots of time and money is spent cushioning that blow.

We live here. We live now.

Best get used to it.

Wyrdeone , Keenan Constance

#25

People Are Sharing Harsh Realities That No One Wants To Accept (29 Answers) People can just simply fall out of love with you for no reason.

You fretting about whether it's you or something else or the investment is basically you giving them the reasons to strengthen the reason why they stopped loving you. When they could very much not have a reason at all, feelings and priorities can change.

anon , RODNAE Productions

#26

People Are Sharing Harsh Realities That No One Wants To Accept (29 Answers) Very few people truly accept their mortality, and most of the time when it truly sinks in, people get scared and want to avoid it.

MettaMorphosis , Pavel Danilyuk

Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
Community Member
1 minute ago

I accepted it and have drawn up plans for my funeral. It involves cutting cake for some reason. Any flavours I can use?

#27

People Are Sharing Harsh Realities That No One Wants To Accept (29 Answers) Money and good looks matter

userid404 , Alexander Mils

Колю Майката
Колю Майката
Community Member
47 minutes ago

Rich people: "money doesn't matter" | Poor people: OK then, if it doesn't matter can you give some of it to us? | Rich people: Nooooo this is not how you do it!!1!1!

#28

People Are Sharing Harsh Realities That No One Wants To Accept (29 Answers) Your government does NOT have your best interest at heart.

CaptainD743 , Pixabay

Stephen Smith
Stephen Smith
Community Member
34 minutes ago

This should be number one, just look at how they screwed us up with covid.

#29

People Are Sharing Harsh Realities That No One Wants To Accept (29 Answers) People like to be lied to. They don’t like finding out they’ve been lied to

cozygo , Teona Swift

