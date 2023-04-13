We’ve sourced these coincidence stories from a popular Reddit thread where users generously shared their experiences with the unbelievable and uncanny. Think of it like a virtual campfire, where everyone gathers to share their most bizarre true stories. And just like with any good campfire storytelling session, you’re bound to leave with a sense of wonder and a few goosebumps.

From the mind-blowing coincidences that seem like they were ripped straight from the pages of a Hollywood script to astonishing stories that have us questioning the very fabric of our existence, these anecdotes will make you wonder if there’s more to life than meets the eye. As coincidence examples go, these tales truly take the cake.

We’ve all been there with coincidental events that make you feel like you’re living in a Twilight Zone episode. And if you haven’t yet tasted the inexplicable, prepare for your imagination to run wild. We know our readers love a good story as much as we do, so we’ve curated a list of crazy coincidence anecdotes that made people question reality, and we guarantee they’ll leave you amazed and perhaps a little bit spooked.

Have you ever experienced one of those “you’ve got to be kidding me” moments? You know, when a seemingly random event lines up so perfectly, it leaves you speechless and wondering if there’s some cosmic force at play? Whether it’s running into your lookalike at a grocery store or receiving a call from a long-lost friend right after you’ve thought of them, life has a funny way of serving up some genuinely bizarre encounters .

#1 "My friend and I were on a road trip a few years ago and needed a place to stay. We both told each other we had a friend in the city we were going through, so we figured we’d be able to crash with one of them. Turns out our two friends were roommates and had both been telling each other that they had a friend coming to town soon."

#2 "This guy I went to grade school and high school with, an acquaintance at best. I've seen him in 5 different locations in different countries throughout the last 15 years.



Disney World when I was a kid.



Some beach bar in Thailand.



The Bean in Chicago.



A pub in Budapest.



A library in San Jose, Costa Rica.



We've become friends due our love of traveling, but neither of us post on social media and neither of us communicated with each other our plans to travel. We never talked outside of the random meetings. Now if I see him, its like the world wants us to have a beer together. haha."

#3 "My dad lives in a national park here in Australia. It's farmland that's grandfathered in. It's the remnants of a volcano that blew itself up very violently, so it's very hilly terrain.



One day we were sitting out on the deck, when we see a hang-glider come down halfway down the valley, and it didn't look like a nice landing. "Sh*t, we better see if he's alright, they don't land anywhere near here"



So we get in the car, drive for about 10 minutes to reach the spot. We head over to the guy who is standing by a very damaged glider. The pilot is staring at us incredulously, he stammers "F*ck, Jack, is that you?".



My dad, who hasn't seen his childhood friend for 35 years shouts "F*ck, Tim, is that you?".



They both grew up in Greymouth, NZ. Found each other randomly after a glider crash in NSW, Australia."

#4 "The year JRR Tolkien died is the One Ring verse backwards.



1973.



3 rings for the elven kings. 7 for the dwarf lords. 9 for mortal men. 1 ring to rule them all.



I always thought this was bizarre lol."

#5 "I dialed my mum on my mobile when I was on public transport and accidentally swapped two numbers around.



The person I called was on the same carriage."

#6 "Several years ago I was at a coffee shop with some friends and one of them had an ipad, another friend went to unlock it and asked him what his 4 digit unlock code was, so I just blurted out 4 random digits pretending like I knew it, and it actually worked. I had never unlocked it before or knew of the same numbers being used for anything else, or his phone number, etc."

#7 "One time, me and my dad were discussing his friend while out driving at night without many other cars on the road. As we were talking, we pulled up to a red light, and the car waiting in front was my dad's friend. He didn't even live close to there."

#8 "I met this guy at work and we found out we used to live on the same street growing up in NY. And then we found out we even used to live in the same town in Brazil."

#9 "When I was in year 7 I used to always giggle when a kids name got called over the loudspeaker to go to the office cause it was a name that sounded rude. I didn’t know this kid they were in a different year level to me never met them just remembered the name cause it was funny. Fast forward to now I’m in my 30’s with kids and it turns out that funny named kid is my daughters best friends Mum."

#10 "I met my doppelganger in Iraq. I wish I had the pictures. I'm white, grew up in Canada, moved to the U.S. and went to Iraq with The Marines. He lived in Al-Rutbah. His complexion, build, face structure, everything was IDENTICAL. It was so uncanny it disturbed his mother greatly.



Sure, out of 7 billion we all have look alikes but this one was so close we even had the same moles..."

#11 "My daughter was hanging out in my bedroom chatting with me and for some reason she absentmindedly picked up my old address book and was thumbing through it. She randomly came across an old friends name and said Hey are you still in touch with Old Friend? I said I haven’t talk to him in four or five years. Last time he called he asked me for a reference for a new job. One hour later Old Friend called and asked me for a reference for a new job."

#12 Ladycat1988 wrote:

"I was crossing the street after leaving a store and had the strangest feeling I was going to break my ankle, so carefully avoided a vehicle coming my way. That evening I went to pick up Thai food, fell leaving the restaurant on less than a 4 inch step, and shattered my ankle to the point of needing surgery and after a year haven't fully healed."



AdvocateSaint replied:

"'One often meets his destiny on the road he takes to avoid it.' -Master Oogway"

#13 "My wife and I were looking to hire a caterer for our wedding and when we met, my wife and her started talking about their lives a bit.



Turns out they had both literally grown up on the same street, in a city of 10 million people, on the other side of the world. Both had left the city around a decade before immigrating to our current country.



They knew the same people, had hung out at the same coffee place, attended the same church. They even used to grab mangoes off the same large tree that hung over the wall of one of the large houses in the neighbourhood.



But they had never met one another until meeting on almost the exact opposite side of the planet, in a small town of about 50,000 people."

#14 "Through a series of weird circumstances I had never met my best friend’s older sister’s best friend despite me also being very close to the sister and being at their house all the time. we finally met one night and we were all sitting around the kitchen table talking. she and I are both major cat people and we were talking about our past and current cats. I told her the crazy and horrible story of how my cat had been missing since the night of my senior prom (3 weeks prior). he was 13 and I was devastated. I showed her a picture of him and she said something along the lines of “I don’t want to get your hopes up but he looks a lot like this cat my dad started feeding in our backyard about 3 weeks ago. he didn’t have a collar so my dad thought he was a stray but he is pretty chonky.” it was like 11pm but my friend and I immediately jumped into my car and drove over to the girl’s house. as soon as I got out of the car and yelled his name he came running. he was missing a tooth from a previous adventure so I pried his mouth open to be 100% sure it was him. the friend lived about 3 miles from me. after we worked out what had happened and how huge of a coincidence it was, my mind was completely blown. the stars aligned so perfectly for me to get my baby boy back. I still get goosebumps when I think about it."

#15 "Not me, but a story I heard.



The guy telling the story was from the UK and on holiday in Greece. He went for a walk and passed a public phone, which started ringing. On a whim, he answers the phone... and it's his bank, calling him about some unusual activity on his account.



The bank starts asking him questions, but he's still taken aback by how his bank knew his location (this was in the early 90s), and asks them how they got this number. The bank tells him that it's the number they have on file. He tells them that can't be right, because he's in Greece, and this is a public phone box.



OK, so the bank tries to work out what happened. And then they realise. INSTEAD OF DIALLING HIS PHONE NUMBER, THEY ACCIDENTALLY DIALLED HIS ACCOUNT NUMBER... WHICH JUST HAPPENED TO BE THE EXACT NUMBER OF THIS PHONE BOX IN ANOTHER COUNTRY THAT HE ALSO JUST HAPPENED TO BE WALKING PAST AT THE EXACT SAME TIME THAT THEY CALLED.



What are the odds of that happening? Like 3 to 1 at least."

#16 "Got married on a Saturday in ‘98 and left for our honeymoon in Hawaii on the first United flight departing Monday morning because of better fares. Fast forward to 2007 when I started a job with a new company. My solution consultant (from Wisconsin) and I traveled everywhere together for meetings and start getting to know each other along the way.



It turned out that we got married on the exact same day in 1998. We talked some more about where we honeymooned and discovered that we both went to Hawaii. We joked that it would be wild if we were on the same flight, but I dismissed it by saying that we flew out of Chicago and waited until early Monday to leave. He was incredulous and speechless for a moment, and finally said that they drove down from Milwaukee on Sunday and stayed in Chicago overnight so they could fly out Monday morning...on the very same United flight that we took."

#17 "The Jim Twins. Look it up. Two twins who were given up for adoption at birth, given the same first name by their adoptive parents, took family vacations to the same beach, married women with the same name, divorced, their second wives' names were off by one letter, both served as volunteer sheriffs, both were into carpentry, both smoked the same brand cigarettes and drank the same brand beer."

#18 "Was working grocery store as a summer job while I finish up one of my remaining classes before I graduated college. Management was f*cking with my schedule and hours, didn’t respect the fact that I had class, and weren’t willing to work with me about cutting my hours down a little (working 20 instead of 25 hours a week). Was thinking about quitting and went to talk to my manager in her office where she said “I guess you will have to pick employment or your class, now go help up front.” Next customer came up line, didn’t know my manager and I just had this conversation, and said “you deserve more than this job. Tell them to f*ck off.” So I turned off my light went back to manager and said “I pick my class. I quit.” Got that customers number now and tutor them with their classes, make more, and feel better."

#19 "When my brother and I were little we went to my aunts Lakehouse for winter break. One of my aunts friends invited us over to dinner, it was my best friends family Who had family on the same lake and was vacationing at the same time."

#20 "I was at Seaworld and we were there with my kids and grandma. We went into an outdoor water show and sat in the stands. I was sitting higher up the stands and my mother-in-law was near the front which was a splash zone. She didn't want to get wet so I had to give up my sweet spot to have her sit there and I moved down to the front.



Before I could even get to my new seat a bird flew overhead and dropped a phat terd on her head.



Dodged a bullet."

#21 "My mum and I were heading out for a morning shopping trip so I was in the shower pretty early, around 7.15am or so. My grandpa had been ill with a cold - which could be concerning as he only had one lung - but was recuperating at home and had seemed perfectly fine when we spoke to him on the phone the previous day. Chipper, even. Yet out of nowhere, my brain suddenly went: "We're not going shopping, he's died". I have intrusive thoughts every so often so I just told myself to shut up and get on with the shampoo.



Five minutes later mum bangs on the door to tell me my grandpa had passed away in his sleep and we need to head over to his house.



I don't believe in psychics or precognition or anything like that, and I've never even thought of myself as a particularly perceptive person either. Like, I'm as dense as a brick most times. Which is why this still has me spooked fourteen years later."

#22 "Okay, not my personal story, but my friend’s mother used to tell this story at Halloween when we were kids— it’s got no super-natural connotations and she claims it’s totally true.



She was visiting Vermont as a kid (late 60’s/early 70’s) and the power went out shortly after it got dark. Her and her sisters (three girls ages ten to fourteen) decided to go play with the Oujia board for some spooky times.



My friend’s mother, being the oldest, just decided to pull a prank on her younger sisters. She asks the Oujia board if someone is “there” like a ghost or something, board says yes, she asks if they’re angry, board says yes... she goes on fir a bit just scaring the living sh*t out of her sisters and ends the bit by pointing to the glass door across the room and screaming “AND THERE HE IS RIGHT THERE!” Only to shine the flashlight across the room to expose an angry and psychotic looking bearded man banging and slobbering on the glass! They were immediately scared sh*tless and ran upstairs to tell their folks.



Turns out the guy banging on the glass was a drunk driver who has hit a telephone pole and that was why the power had gone out. He was banging on the door to ask to use their phone."

#23 "My wife and I adopted twins from foster care. We found out that they had 3 siblings that also been adopted. We were able to find and connect with 2. Spent at least 5 years looking for the other sibling. Moved to a new house and found out that the kid across the street was the sibling we had been searching for. Unfortunately, he had been adopted by Jehovah's Witnesses who refused any contact with us because my wife and I are lesbians. We never told the kids who he was - they were too little. But at least we know who and where he is."

#24 "For years my pin number was the radio frequency of an old rock station that no longer exists. I used that pin for like 10 years, then one night, watching Futurama. Fry says the pin for his debit card, the price of a slice of pepperoni and a large coke or something like that, 10.77... MF just blurts out MY SPECIAL PIN NUMBER THAT ONLY I KNEW! Had to change it after that. The station btw was 107.7 The End, an old alternative rock station out of Seattle."

#25 "We probably scared the sh*t out of some poor old couple while on a road trip. We were going to my grandmother's, and we followed the SAME freaking car for over 4 hours, and eventually stopped at the same restaurant, and the same gas station, and only ever stopped when we pulled into my grandma's residential neighborhood."

#26 "I passed out after receiving a flu shot when I was 28. The nurse who helped me up kept asking if I wanted my mom. It seemed like a really weird thing to offer an adult woman - the option to have her mother phoned and brought in - so I was really confused and getting progressively more annoyed at her repeatedly asking...



...until my mom walked up to me. She had the appointment after mine to get vaccinated. The nurses assumed we had come together, but neither of us knew about the other's appointment, and we lived an hour away from each other in different cities."

#27 "One morning, as my father and I were leaving our apartment to head to school (he was a teacher at the same high school I attended), I paused at the door, then went back inside to the change bowl and scooped out a fistful of coins. My dad asked why and I didn't really have a reason- I just said: "We're gonna need this." I wasn't exactly a coherant morning person so he shrugged it off.



As we were driving in, we passed the grocery store which reminded him he needed tape for his class for some project they were doing. We went in, got to the register, and as the tape was rung up, he realized he didn't have his wallet on him.



I said "I got this." and put down the money I had taken earlier. It was exact, to the penny."

#28 "I went on a long 'walk & talk' with my SO. We were talking about the soul and speculating about its transcendent nature for the duration of the walk. As we headed home, we crossed the street and my SO gestured at the car waiting at the light. Its license plate was "SOUL"."

#29 "Mine aren’t as crazy but it’s legitimately happened two times in my life. The first time was years ago when I was only 12. Every Friday evening we used to go visit my Grandparents who only lived a few miles away. We were getting ready to leave and I had this thought of “how weird would it be if you were the last person to ever talk to someone before they died?” Anyways we drive home and as soon as we get inside the phone was ringing so I picked it up. It was my Aunt calling to tell us that my cousin had passed away unexpectedly. The other incident happened a few years ago. Normally I have zero issues falling asleep, but for whatever reason I just couldn’t sleep. I was tossing and turning. I tried pacing around the house and even taking a shower but no matter what I did, I couldn’t fall asleep. I was just laying in bed watching my alarm clock. I ended up calling into work saying I was “sick” because I knew I couldn’t go in on zero sleep. About 20 minutes after I called in, I got a phone call from my Mom saying a family member passed away in an accident.



I generally chalk these up to weird coincidences but still. It’s definitely weird."

#30 Adastra1018 wrote:

"I was playing hide and seek with my best friend at her house when a pipe burst in the basement. Her mom got the water turned off and went to call a plumber, but mistyped one digit and ended up calling my dad, who has the knowledge, skill and the tools for fixing and building just about everything. He came over and fixed it for free."



SantinoGaretto replied:

"Task failed successfully."

#31 "A few years ago I was brushing my teeth thinking about how messed up designed obsolescence is. I had probably just watched a documentary about the pitfalls of capitalism or corporate personhood or something and thought to myself “good thing toothbrushes are pretty sturdy, yeah the bristles bend after a while but you can’t really work in an expiration date on something like this” when mid thought my toothbrush snaps clean in half. I’m left holding the handle in one hand and have the brush end sticking out of my mouth and I stare at my reflection in the mirror for a good 15 seconds completely baffled. 'God, is that you?'"

#32 "There’s a cafe in DC that I frequent when I’m in town. Every time I’ve gone to that cafe I’ve run into someone from different points in my life, neither of the people I’ve met live in DC. This has happened four times. The fourth time I had a friend from elementary school, high school, college and post college all in the same cafe. The crazy thing is that the cafe is called compass, which I associate with finding things."

#33 "I watched a (4 number) lottery on TV when I was a child. After the first number coincided with my home's address, I quickly said the other three out loud before they were pulled, those other 3 numbers came up one after the other.



My home address WAS the lottery numbers. I turned off the TV and went to bed after that."

#34 "I've had a few, but this was the most recent:



About a month ago, I decided to put on a movie. But not just any movie. I wanted to put on a random movie. So I used a random number generator to pick a number between 1 and 1000, and I would then find the corresponding movie on Metacritic's Top 1000 Movies of All Time.



The first movie I landed on was "Particle Fever," a documentary about the search for the Higgs boson. Toward the end of the film, they reference "Cave of Forgotten Dreams," the Werner Herzog joint, one of my all-time favorite movies. I thought about putting that on next, but I reminded myself: naw, dawg; we're using the random number generator now. There are rules.



You can probably see where this is going. I used the random number generator a second time. I wound up with #463. #463: Cave of Forgotten Dreams.



Rough time sleeping that night, mateys."

#35 "I was at the doctor a few years ago for a rudimentary blood test. I never normally care about that sir if thing but for whatever reason I felt a little queasy. I decided to get a snack from a nearby store but remembered then that I had forgotten my wallet rushing out the door earlier. I looked down and a gust of wind blew a 100kr (like 10 dollars?) Note out from under a car."

#36 "I was hanging out with 4 buddies, and looked at my phone and said “huh, my phones at 69% charge, nice” The other 3 looked at their cell phones and also had 69% charge! It was the weirdest coincidence and we all started laughing. (Buddy #4 was at 80% tho, he could not join in on the fun)."

#37 "One of my very good friends and I met in 2019. We are 4 years apart and live in different areas of the same country. We met in online communities and clicked due to similar backgrounds and interests. After several months, we realized that we are a lot closer and have more in common than what I would have thought humanly possible.



Despite not meeting until established adults, we have lived almost parallel lives. We’ve talked about it a lot and have found multiple points in time where we were both going through something life changing—in the same month of the same year. I think there may have even been a few times it was almost the same date. A few times we were going through the same thing.



Since becoming friends, there have been several times we have felt the other person going through something big. It’s like a twin sense. We still haven’t figured out what it means, but we both believe there is a reason for everything."

#38 "I lived in Wyoming, you know that sh*tty state state with around 600k people total. 2 of my friends and myself all joined the air force about a year apart from each other, and pretty much lost contact as we each departed. One was stationed in japan. One stationed in Hawaii. I was stationed in Georgia. One summer I took a month off to go home to Wyoming to see friends and family. My wife was kind of hungry so we went to Buffalo Wild Wings at like 10 at night. This is a lone Bdubs in a town of like 50k people at 10 pm in the middle of the week. I walk in and see one of my friends, the one stationed in Japan. So we sit and catch up. about the time our food order had arrived friend 2 walked in. Somehow all three of us ended up in the same job in the air force, decided to take vacation at the exact same time to go back to Wyoming and ended up at the same bdubs on the same night with no prior communication with each other."

#39 "Was in Disney in January 2020 wearing a Bills hat. A fellow wearing the same bills hat shouted go bills to me. Later in the day, we both are at the haircut salon in Magic Kingdom having our sons get their first haircuts. We get to talking and turns out he lives on the same street as me and my wife. I see him from time to time, but haven’t talked much since. Small world we live in."

#40 "My phone rang, and said it was my friend JP. I picked it up, and someone else was on the line. The person who dialed me had gone to work at JP's former employer, and had misdialed a number getting my phone, which had that number as a contact in it."

#41 "Slightly silly one imo, but in college I was assigned a 4 digit numbered mailbox. I began using it as a pin number for credit cards and such.



Imagine my husband's (then boyfriend's) surprise a few years later when I had him enter my PIN number to pull money from the ATM while I was sick - and it was the last four digits of his social security number?



I know it is just probability but it was so weird!"

#42 "This may sound silly, but here goes. I'm not a superstitious person. I'm very skeptical and really just believe sometimes things happen. I was working in a big tourist town in northern Michigan. I got up late for work, like really late. I get dressed and start walking. I had about a 3 mile walk. It would take me at least an hour. As I'm walking fast. I start thinking, pleading please somehow let me get there on time. But I knew there was no chance. About that time my best friends mother stops beside me and asks if I needed a ride. I was so relieved I must have thanked her 20 times. it just seems odd. I walked this road every day an no one had ever stopped to ask if I wanted a ride. however the one time when I was desperate for a lift she stopped."

#43 "When I was in grade school, me and another kid named Rocky got put into timeout during P.E. We were told to sit in the hallway. This hallway was very long. We were at one end and a door leading outside was at the other. While sitting there Rocky was messing with his necklace. He took a piece off and threw it down the hallway. At the exact same time that it took the piece to reach the door.....BAAAAAM! Someone on the other side of the door kicked the door. It appeared as if the piece gained 40 lbs before hitting the door. We looked at each other in awe and for a split second contemplated all existence."

#44 "I remember being 6, and my family was driving in rush traffic to my grandmothers house to spend some of our summer. I was really sad because I had just finished kindergarten and my best friend were going to attend another school than me. I was crying and looking out the window when a car tried to overtake us, but the traffic were moving slowly so the car ended up driving next to us for a little while. And there sat my best friend, looking out the window at me.



Weird coincidence, and my parents did not believe me at first, but they recognised the driver, otherwise I would dismiss this memory as a dream or false memory."

#45 "Last week I am at work doing a job, my coworker strikes up a conversation with the homeowner at the job site and mentions that his parents live across the street from him, he also asks how long he had lived there. Homeowner responds that it has only been a few months, he just moved to the city from small town several hours away.



Co-worker laughs and says he was born and raised in that town. Then asks "Do you know the mini-plex at the corner of X street and Y street? I lived right across from that."



Homeowner looks confused, "do you mean at 103 X street? That was my house"



They talked more, and discovered that my coworkers parents had sold their house to this Homeowner when they moved to the city. He lived there for 15 years, and then sold it to move to the same city, across the street from the previous owners. Small world."

#46 "I had a dream that a friend of mine and I were living in a loft style apartment with exposed brick and told him about it at band practice. He enjoyed the term “exposed brick” and used it , metaphorically, in a song he was writing. Fast Forward 7 years later, both of us living in separate areas than we grew up in all those years, multiple career changes for both, and by “coincidence” we both ended up back in the same (different than we grew up in) town. A guy I went to college with showed me his apartment, of which he loved and had a vacancy in their building...but I needed a roommate to help foot the bill...you guessed it, that same guy I had the dream about was looking for a new place to rent... this place had exposed brick and was one of few in the area, at that time."

#47 "Last week, I was driving my dog home from the vet. While turning onto my street, I noticed a woman sitting at the intersection while her collie sat in one place defiantly.



Twenty minutes after I got home, my mother asked if my dog should be having any kind of reaction to anything. I didn’t know, but after seeing my dog, I knew something was terribly wrong. I rushed her back to the vet where they stabilized her — she had gone into anaphylaxis as a result of a shot she received maybe half an hour earlier.



I called mom to tell her and she gasps, “We were out front earlier and a woman had to stop walking with her collie. She told us all about how her dog recently went into anaphylaxis.”"

#48 "My mom had a weird vision of driving with my (then baby) niece. She started choking and my mom got her out of the car and performed the Heimlich maneuver (or whatever you call it on babies). It was really weird, so she kept it to herself. My sister calls our mom later that day freaking out because my niece had choked in their home. Her dad, my BIL, gave her the Heimlich maneuver. Our mom told her about her vision and my sister said to call her the next time she has one of those."

#49 "When my older son was very young he’d talk about how he used to be “Burt Roberts” (last name changed to protect the innocent).



Burt had a twin brother named “Bern”. Burt’s wife was named Betty. Burt was from Idaho (location changed).



A lot of this was pretty obvious: my wife’s family is from Idaho. My wife’s name is Betty.



Later, for fun, I did a Google search.



There was a Burton Roberts from Boise, Idaho. He had a brother, Bernard (Bern). Burton was married to Betty. Burton died two weeks after my son was born; my son was born six weeks preterm.



Obviously just a coincidence, but man for a minute I was flabbergasted."

#50 "My house, a cousin's house in my home country and a couin's house in Paris all caught on fire on the same day. My sister and my cousin back home both caused the fire almost identical fashion (playing with fire-matches). We know it was the same day as, when my mother called her sister (my aunty) to let her know on the day after it had happened, she said the same had happened to them.



As for my cousin/family in Paris (not sure if there's was the same day, but was definitely within the same week or so), they had sadly lost two lives: my aunty and my cousin (who was a kid and is/was the same age-ish as my sister and cousin who both caused the fires in each home). My uncle who survived had a really tough life thereafter."

#51 "When I was a university student, I went on holiday to Northumberland with my parents. On one of the days, we decided to spend an afternoon in Bamburgh. It was a cloudy day, so it wasn't particularly beach weather and we decided to walk down there purely for the wildlife and maybe look for sea glass.



As we were walking the path to the dunes, I saw a girl immediately in front of us who looked like my friend from university. It turned out my friend was visiting her boyfriend (in a town 60 miles away) and they'd chosen this cloudy day to go to Bamburgh, to the beach, to the little path on the dunes right in front of me.



We snapped a selfie, but her day trip was almost over and it would have been weird to tag along with her and her boyfriend, so we parted ways there and then."

#52 "I took a year off in New Zealand to hike and travel. A friend and I were staying in a rentable camping spot with other campers before crossing mount doom the next day. As we finished setting up our tents, a camping wagon pulled up next us. An older couple from the same city in Germany gets out. A coincidence but not a big one, I know. We spent the night talking an had lots of fun, exchanged numbers and split up the next morning.



However 2 years later I was at the Oktoberfest in Munich with some friends from there. I get a call from the girl I was in New Zealand with asking if I was at the Oktoberfest, too. So we met up in of the tents and spent the day drinking together.



Remember we both don’t live in Munich and moved to different cities after our NZ trip.



As the Oktoberfest is about to finish and the tents are about to close a random old guy drunk AF shows up talking to my friend. Me being drunk AF as well thought he was hitting her. So I was about to confront him as my friend tells me that this guy is the man of the couple we met in NZ without having talked to them within the 2 years. We drank one more round and left and haven’t spoken with each other to this day."

#53 "I’ve had quite a few dreams that have “come true” more or less. It’s happened all throughout my life and I’ve forgotten most of them but a few I can remember off the top of my head are:



I once dreamt of receiving one of those big yellowish orange envelopes in the mail and a few days later I got one. It was some photos a friend sent me from a summer trip we went on. I was kinda expecting them but there was no reason for the big envelope I dreamt about. When I asked my friend why she sent them in that thing she said that’s just all she had.



Once dreamt I was in a police ride along and we went on a car chase. The following morning I just missed an important fedex delivery I jumped in my car and chased after the truck to get the driver to come back.



Dreamt I got stung by a bee. Got stung by a bee a few days later.



When I was about 10 I dreamt my aunt whom I barely knew was pregnant. I told my mom, my mom said no way, auntie doesn’t want any more kids…She was pregnant. She told the family a few days later.



Recently I had a really bad dream that I was in my car, eating lunch, and someone came up and shot me to death thru my window. About a week later someone was shot to death in their car in the parking lot of a place where I get lunch once a week."

#54 "I got into the elevator at work after lunch and it was pretty crowded. I bumped into this guy so the doors would close and when I turned to apologize I recognized him as an old boyfriend's brother. So I said "Devon?" (real name because it's not very common which is important). He says "yeah? Do I know you?" I said "I used to date your brother ages ago! You were just a little kid." And he says "I'm an only child." And I said "but your name is Devon?" And he says "yeah, but I don't have any siblings."



It was the strangest thing."

#55 "My Grandfather called my sister and I, Pete and George when we were kids. We always asked him which was which. He said he didn’t know. My sister married Pete and during his last hospital stay I told him about my fiancé, now husband, George. It took us a little bit to remember but then we were dumbfounded.



About 10 years earlier I was at work. I felt I just had to look at the clock. It was 11:45am. When I got home, my parents, sister, aunts and uncles were at the house. I said, calmly, "Great Grandma passed (nodding) at 11:45am." They were pretty shocked.



One more. We went to my husband (George’s) grandparents house. His grandfather was in the other room, with home hospice care. It was almost his time. He passed his guitar talents to George, stuck around to be with him once again, and we left to go to our hotel. What looked like a firework shot up into the sky. No boom or crackly sounds. George and I looked at each other and we knew that was him. George is from a small town and he said there is no place over there where something like that would happen. When we got to the hotel we got the call."

#56 "One time while building a house I misdirected a crane operator and he accidentally put a hole in a plywood floor. We had to cut the hole out and put another piece of plywood in. I was already super stressed as it was my poor signalling that caused the accident, so the idea of taking more time and resources to fix the hole was an awful vibe. My boss cut the hole out at random, wasn't a perfect rectangle, 19in on one side, and 22.5in on the other. I went to the scrap pile of lumber to grab a piece of ply to measure and cut the piece out of, but there on the top of the scrap pile was a random piece of plywood that looked suspiciously close to the measurements I needed, I got my tape measure out and measured, sure enough it was 19in on one side, and 22.5in on the other. It fit the hole cutout perfectly. It probably only would have taken me an extra minute or two to measure and cut the piece I needed, but to have it randomly ready in a pile of garbage wood at the very end of the day in the waning evening light...I am not a religious man, it felt like the grace of God."

#57 "When I was a freshman in college, on the other side of the State I lived in, the dorm had two wings (10-11 floors) joined by a central elevator bank. An acquaintance on my floor, the other wing, asked me to look after a friend of hers from home who was arriving while she was in class. I said yes. She put a note on her door for her friend to come to my room.



At the approximate time, there was a knock at my door. I opened it and the two of us stared at each other.



"You know," I said, "you look just like my cousin!"



"I AM your cousin, idiot," Trudy said.



Truth be told, we were 2nd cousins, and hadn't seen much of each other in our lives."