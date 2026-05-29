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If you take your eyes off the screen and glance around you, it’s quite likely that you’ll notice a number of regular, household items that are so mundane that you almost forget how much work went into designing them. The best way to illustrate that might be to showcase some more recent fixes and ideas that illustrate just how genius some folks are.

So we’ve gathered some of the coolest and most creative solutions and designs that people have shared online. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorite ideas and be sure to add your own thoughts to the comments section down below.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Kansas City Public Library

Concrete stairs designed to look like stacked books showcasing creative urban design improvements

phillygirllovesbagel Report

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    #2

    Following Up On Recent Water Fountain Design Posted: Wheelchair Accessible, Water Bottle Filler And Dog Bowl In One. Sydney Australia

    Modern outdoor water fountain cleverly combining two faucets and a drain for everyday things improvement

    reddit.com Report

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    sonjahackel avatar
    sturmwesen
    sturmwesen
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I want it. the ones I find here are so stupid to use....

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    0points
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    #3

    This Bathroom Has Lights To Indicate Vacancy

    Bathroom stalls with indicator lights showing occupancy status

    __TheBoulder__ Report

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    vanewimsey avatar
    Sparky
    Sparky
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    For 50 years at least, there have been locks that show green for vacant and red for occupied. Low-tech but equally effective.

    3
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    There is something deeply satisfying about seeing a problem that has been solved well. Not just solved, but solved in a way that makes you wonder why nobody thought of it sooner. That feeling has a name in German, well, it has a few, but the closest English equivalent might just be the quiet pleasure of watching a mind work exactly as it should. When a designer fits a complex idea into a single elegant shape, or an engineer finds a workaround so obvious in hindsight that it almost feels like cheating, something lights up in the brain that is hard to explain and even harder to stop chasing.

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    Part of what drives this is a concept psychologists call the "aha moment," and researchers have been studying it for decades. When we encounter a clever solution, our brains experience a small burst of dopamine, the same chemical reward tied to eating something delicious or hearing a song that perfectly matches your mood.

    #4

    Light Switches Indicating What They Switch On

    Light switches with icons for stairs, faucet, and lamp for easy identification

    Minimum_Carrot9927 Report

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    #5

    A Clever Way To Show Position Name And Altitude Of The Mountains In The Italian Alps

    Metal directional signs on a mountain hiking trail with scenic background

    Acquafrizziante Report

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    #6

    I Refurbish Payphones To Be Used As Home Phones

    Row of old payphones demonstrating creative technology improvements

    nameaboveallnames Report

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    vanewimsey avatar
    Sparky
    Sparky
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oooh! Do you have them in dially phone?

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    Studies from Drexel University have shown that insight-based problem solving activates distinct neural pathways compared to methodical reasoning, and that the emotional response to a sudden realization is genuinely pleasurable, not just intellectually satisfying. Looking at someone else's clever solution can trigger a softer version of that same response. We get the reward without doing the work, which is, honestly, a pretty good deal.
    #7

    Shopping Bag At An Optical Store

    White paper bag with black eyeglass frame print on store window

    peachhoneymango Report

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    #8

    A Skate Shop & A Butchershop Are Located Next To Each Other. They Share One Sign

    Creative steak shaped sign for a butcher shop with skate and steak lettering

    5_Frog_Margin Report

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    #9

    My Childhood Doctors Office Has A Mini Door Installed For Younger Patients

    Child using a low-height door designed for easy access between rooms

    23x3 Report

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    There is also something at play that connects to our evolutionary history. Human beings are pattern recognition machines. We are wired to notice when things fit together efficiently because, for most of our species' existence, efficiency was survival. A tool that did two jobs instead of one meant less weight to carry.

    #10

    Toddlers Should Also Be Equipped With Pitons And Crampons

    Shopping cart clip securing child seat to improve safety

    Soloflow786 Report

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    #11

    This Bus Was Converted Into A Small Garden

    Bus covered with green plants showing smart creative improvement

    QualityDapper9775 Report

    10points
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    #12

    Busch Gardens Has A Display At Every Roller Coaster Of Found Broken Phones To Discourage People From Taking Them On Rides

    Damaged phones display warning sign about ride safety with main SEO keyword improved everyday things

    andrew_deel Report

    10points
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    A shelter design that kept out both wind and rain was worth remembering and passing on. When we see good design today, whether it is a cleverly folded cardboard box, a multi-use piece of furniture, or a road sign that communicates danger and direction in a single glance, we are tapping into something ancient. The appreciation is not just aesthetic. It feels functional, almost instinctive.
    #13

    Steel Foot Prints Across Grates To Prevent Heels From Getting Stuck

    Footprint-shaped metal plates on a street grate improving safety

    snatchiw Report

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    #14

    Someone’s Architectural Phone Charging Wire Configuration Without Touching The Ground

    Creative phone charging holder made from a power cord looped to hold phone

    themanfromosaka Report

    9points
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    #15

    Fries I Had For Lunch Has A Mini Sauce Bowl On Top Of The Packet

    Fries container with built-in sauce holder for smart everyday things improvement

    decemb3r_ai Report

    9points
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    Good design also teaches us something, and people genuinely love learning when it does not feel like work. Platforms like Dezeen and Core77 have built enormous audiences simply by showcasing designs that make people think. When you look at a clever solution, you are not just admiring it, you are filing it away. You are updating your mental model of what is possible. That is a deeply human impulse. We collect good ideas the way some people collect books, not always to use them immediately, but because having them feels valuable.

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    #16

    Coworker Made An Ornament From Our Husky's Shed Hair

    Handmade felt husky dog ornament hanging on a Christmas tree

    SigNexus Report

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    #17

    My Wife Got Me A Wallet That Makes Me Look Like Batman When I Insert My License

    Black wallet with Batman face design embossed in leather

    BestAtTeamworkMan Report

    9points
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    #18

    The Way This Portable Cutlery Fits Together

    Smart creative utensil design combining fork, spoon, and knife in one

    linearmovement Report

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    Then there is the social dimension. Sharing something clever has become one of the more reliable forms of social currency online. When you send a friend a photo of an ingeniously designed staircase that doubles as a bookshelf, or a tool that solves a problem you did not even know was solvable, you are not just sharing an object.

    #19

    A Plant Was Put Under The Hand Dryer In A Public Restroom To Catch The Drips

    Clever improvement with plant placed under automatic hand dryer in restroom

    poolleee Report

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    #20

    My School's Library Has Noise-Level Guides That Change Colour When It Gets Too Loud

    Library noise guide device by smart people shows noise level status

    imgur.com Report

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    #21

    This Message Stamped On The Squeaker Inside The Stuffed Animal My Dog Just Destroyed

    Blue dog toy with message to discard after dog wins game

    chakalakasp Report

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    You are sharing a feeling, a small invitation to see the world as a place full of hidden elegance waiting to be uncovered. Research into why certain content spreads online consistently finds that content which produces high arousal positive emotions, including awe and admiration, travels further and faster than content that is merely pleasant. Clever solutions produce exactly that kind of awe.
    #22

    Umbrella Pole

    Park bench with umbrella holder providing sheltered seating in the rain

    saif-with-curls Report

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    #23

    Cowboy Hat Sofa By Twojeys

    Creative leather chair shaped like a large hat in modern store interior

    Kerala_Student Report

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    #24

    No Seatback Display? No Problem!

    Smart phone holder using boarding pass on airplane tray

    FourIngredients Report

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    Finally, there is comfort in clever design that is easy to overlook. In a world that can feel chaotic and unsolvable, a beautifully engineered answer to even a small problem is quietly reassuring. It is proof that clear thinking works, that creativity applied with discipline produces something real and useful.

    #25

    My Local Harvey's (Canadian Burger Place) Zipties Their Terminal To A Hockey Stick For The Drive Through

    Contactless payment setup using hockey stick to hold card reader

    uberduck999 Report

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    #26

    I Was Racking My Brain, Trying To Remember If I'd Taken My Morning Antibiotic, When An Idea Occurred To Me

    Medication packaging labeled with dates and times for organization

    VagabondVivant Report

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    #27

    Temu Auto Parts Department

    Creative side mirror made from a wooden frame and handheld mirror on a car

    Feaselbf6 Report

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    Organizations like the Design Museum in London have long argued that design at its best is optimism made tangible. Seeing that optimism expressed in a hinge, a handle, a folded edge, or a two-in-one gadget is a reminder that people are, at their best, genuinely good at making things better. And that is worth looking at.
    #28

    Pet Turtles Set On Their Bellies Over Flower Pots To Prevent Them From Running Wild In The Garden While The Owner Cleans The House

    Four turtles standing on different sized objects showing creative animal support

    Worldlyoox Report

    9points
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    #29

    This Golf Course In MD Places Their Trash Cans In The Ground To Prevent Bears From Getting Them

    Man opening an innovative hidden trash bin in outdoor area

    The_Richard_Cranium Report

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    #30

    Man Hole Covers Have A City Map On Them With A Blue Dot To Show Where You Are In Oklahoma

    Manhole cover designed as a detailed city map for creative everyday things improvement

    KnightWithoutArmorRP Report

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    #31

    The Candle Is Actually Butter To Dip The Bread In

    Rustic herb bread with a lit candle on wooden serving board

    priceactionhero Report

    8points
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    vanewimsey avatar
    Sparky
    Sparky
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It seems like half the time you'd burn yourself and the other half you'd snuff out the flame.

    1
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    #32

    This Hour Glass With The Traffic Lights

    Traffic light with red light and hourglass timer for pedestrian wait time

    nonexisting-- Report

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    #33

    Coffee Shop Door Handle Is A Coffee Bean

    Wooden door handles shaped like beans adding creative design

    These-Ticket-1318 Report

    8points
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    #34

    All Storage Building That's Shaped Like A Giant Storage Box

    Building shaped like a large fragile cardboard box with storage signage

    steady_as_a_rock Report

    8points
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    toujincthlu avatar
    Toujin C'Thlu
    Toujin C'Thlu
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Here's hoping a giant cat doesn't find it

    0
    0points
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    #35

    My New Dishwasher Projects The Remaining Wash Cycle Time Onto The Floor

    Smart creative people improved reflective dishwasher floor time display

    imgur.com Report

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    #36

    This Urinal Making For A Pee-Free Floor At A Local Restaurant

    Urinal with floor grate for improved hygiene and drainage

    PM_ME_UR_S62B50 Report

    8points
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    #37

    Solar Park Bench With USB Charging Ports

    Outdoor solar-powered bench with USB ports for device charging

    ruskayaprincessa Report

    8points
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    #38

    Audio Architecture: Torii Gate Made Of Salvaged Speakers, Japan

    Torii gate sculpture made from stacked speakers in outdoor setting

    wrongturnz Report

    8points
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    #39

    Serbian Acrylic Ruins Visualizer

    Transparent information board displays castle ruins with illustrated overlay

    LazyCondition0 Report

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    #40

    Bulbasaur Shaped (Garlic) Holder

    Creative garlic holder shaped like a blue creature on kitchen countertop

    JudgeJudyJr Report

    8points
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    #41

    Denture Drill Bits Holder

    Red dental model tool organizer holding multiple screwdriver bits

    Alternative_Week3023 Report

    8points
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    ginnyjc avatar
    Never Snarky
    Never Snarky
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Those are not denture drill bits.

    0
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    #42

    A Perfect Tip-Jar System

    Tips jar with arrows for votes on pineapple on pizza debate

    PeacefulTrash Report

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    #43

    Sydney Has Water Fountains With A Mouth Guard So People Don't Put Their Lips Directly On The Spout

    Innovative drinking fountain design with water flow control ring

    evango17 Report

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    vanewimsey avatar
    Sparky
    Sparky
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What kind of savage puts their mouth directly on the spout?

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    #44

    My Strainer Doesnt Rest Over My Sink So I Improvised With A Fork

    Kitchen tool hack for draining canned food with fork and strainer

    reddit.com Report

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    #45

    Fill Empty Space In Your Freezer With Jugs Of Water

    Milk containers frozen to save fridge space and preserve milk

    Extend the life of the refrigerator compressor. Drastically. Reduce the electricity bill. Refrigeration during a power outage. Potable water for emergencies. Reusable ice packs to go with handles.

    It does take some initial energy to freeze the water, so just put it outside overnight. That’s free. This also works for filling empty space in a refrigerator. Water is one of the best heat batteries in the known universe. If you’re going to use the water as potentially emergency potable, make sure everything is sanitized. And even if you don’t sanitize it, you’ll still drink it if you get thirsty enough.

    Mi_Ki_Ii_Zaru Report

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    #46

    My Amazing Wife Taught Me This Fire-Starter Life Hack And It Works So Well

    Hand holding dryer lint wrapped in a cardboard tube as cleaning hack

    Take the lint you get from the dryer after you do your laundry and stuff it into a used-up toilet paper roll or rip a paper towel roll in half and make two.

    TheSuppishOne Report

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    #47

    Quick And Easy Way To Get Beers Into A Fridge

    Creative way to remove soda cans from a fridge using the box

    blake31a Report

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    #48

    Carry Clothes Easily When Moving

    Smart creative solution for hanging multiple clothes hangers together

    iiMGreen Report

    8points
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    #49

    You Can Trim The Nappy Bristles Off The End Of Your Broom To Make It More Effective Before You Replace It

    Innovative dustpan and scissors combo for easy cleaning and trimming

    04chri2t0ph3r Report

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    #50

    Cereal Dispenser For Washing Powder

    Mounted laundry detergent dispenser attached above washing machine

    I've been using this $15 cereal dispenser from Temu to dose my washing powder. It's not 100% accurate but is good enough. Initially I used the wrong powder, which tended to be a bit clumpy and clogged it up, but once I changed brands, it worked perfectly.

    huabamane Report

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    #51

    My Menu Was On An Actual Meat Clever

    Restaurant menu printed on a cleaver-shaped board held by a person

    teachdove5000 Report

    8points
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    vanewimsey avatar
    Sparky
    Sparky
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That restaurant better hope their customers don't have any bad breakups over dinner.

    0
    0points
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    #52

    Omega Shaped Gate To Let Cyclists Pass Through Easily, While Preventing Cars To Go

    Logs stacked along a forest road with a creative road barrier system

    r-odstrcil Report

    8points
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    #53

    It's So Hot Here In CA That This Gas Station Puts Covers On The Door Handles To Prevent One From Burning Their Hands

    Creative oven mitt covers on door handles for added protection and grip

    lunchboxx78 Report

    8points
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    vanewimsey avatar
    Sparky
    Sparky
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    One from burning one's.

    0
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    #54

    The Rear Elevation Of This Architect’s Office

    Blueprint mural on blue wall showing architectural window and door measurements

    Realistic-Care-5502 Report

    7points
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    #55

    My Water Brand Switched From Shrinkwrap To Paper Wrapping

    Water bottles packaged together with eco-friendly cardboard and straps

    -Reverend Report

    7points
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    dougoneal avatar
    Science Nerd
    Science Nerd
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So you’re saving the environment by not using plastic to ship your plastic bottles? 🤷‍♂️

    0
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    #56

    Rolling Bench You Can Safely Use After Rain

    Bench with built-in hand crank for interactive public seating

    reddit.com Report

    7points
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    #57

    My Dad Was Quoted $1200 To Fix The AC. This Is His “No Cost” Solution

    Mini fan installed inside refrigerator for better air circulation

    Reasonable-Sock-603 Report

    7points
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    vanewimsey avatar
    Sparky
    Sparky
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is idiocy, not genius.

    2
    2points
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    #58

    A Mouse That Can Take Both AA And AAA Batteries, Just Not Both At The Same Time

    Wireless mouse showing integrated USB storage and battery compartment

    takuonline Report

    7points
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    vanewimsey avatar
    Sparky
    Sparky
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is genius. It deserves to rank higher.

    0
    0points
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    #59

    My Dad Found A New Use For A Pool Noodle

    Door draft stopper attached to bottom edge to block air flow

    sprinkleofdoom Report

    7points
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    #60

    Went To A Restaurant Toilet In Japan And The Door Handle Lets You Open It With Your Forearm Instead Of Your Hand

    Creative door handle improvement using arm brace for easy opening

    DreamDude01 Report

    7points
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    ginnyjc avatar
    Never Snarky
    Never Snarky
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I found these in the US after COVID hit.

    0
    0points
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    #61

    Use Old Leftover Beer Caps To Make Art

    Mosaic artwork made from beer bottle caps depicting a pixelated character

    1eatbabies Report

    7points
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    #62

    Aldi Products Have Much Larger Bar Codes To Make Scanning Easier

    Snack bag with resealable zip lock as smart packaging improvement

    MrMojoFomo Report

    7points
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    #63

    This Asymmetrical Spork

    Hand holding spork utensil combining spoon and fork with main SEO keyword improved everyday things

    SoftHovercraft2285 Report

    7points
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    #64

    My Colour Changing Mug Shows Me The Progress Of My Pour Over Coffee Drip

    Coffee filter dripping brew into a cup with main SEO keyword improved everyday things

    sirwobblz Report

    7points
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    vanewimsey avatar
    Sparky
    Sparky
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Cool except for the clown face.

    0
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    #65

    The "Radio" In My Gp's Office Is A Phone On Speaker

    Wall-mounted telephone above papers with main SEO keyword improved everyday things

    CalDemps Report

    7points
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    #66

    My Workplace Using Wood-Pedals At The Water Dispenser To Prevent Hand Contact

    Water dispenser with foot pedal controls for hands-free use

    soumya_af Report

    7points
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    #67

    My Asian Lays/Pringles Can Has A Little Pull Out Drawer

    Innovative chip container with sliding tray for easy access to snack packs

    unknown Report

    6points
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    #68

    The Rear Windshield Wiper On This Car Is The Tail Of The Cat, And It Wags When The Wiper Is On

    Car with creative cat decal on rear window incorporating wiper as tail

    reddit.com Report

    6points
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    #69

    This Bench

    KitKat chocolate bar themed outdoor bench with realistic chocolate bite design

    CassiusIsAlive Report

    6points
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    #70

    Coffee Shop Logo Made Of Two Coffee Cups Toasting

    Logo of a coffee shop featuring a toasted bread graphic for everyday things improvement

    NarfyCat Report

    6points
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    #71

    Circular Hole Cutout In Hotel Shower Glass

    Shower towel ring and mounted shampoo dispenser for bathroom

    Karieta Report

    6points
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    #72

    The “Infrared Sauna” My Dad Made

    DIY red light therapy setup over bathtub for home use

    TheSlayer51_ Report

    6points
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    #73

    If It's Stupid And It Works.... It Ain't Stupid!

    Beeswax smoker device designed from a kettle grill for beekeeping

    Alternative_Big7292 Report

    6points
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    #74

    I Found This Piece Of Clever Advertising On A Walk This Morning

    Pressure cleaning advertisement revealed on a cleaned concrete sidewalk

    jebascho Report

    6points
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    #75

    Emergency Response Alarms For Things Other Than Fires

    Medical and police emergency dispatch pull boxes mounted on a wall

    MrJlock Report

    6points
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    #76

    The Tissues In My Kleenex Box Changed From White To Blue To Indicate It's Almost Empty

    Tissue box with tissues pulled through top with main SEO keyword improved everyday things

    speedyeddie Report

    6points
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    #77

    Ramen Restaurant Take Away In Berlin

    Restaurant window with take away hours and noodle bowl graphics

    ggweep Report

    5points
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    #78

    My Local Cinema Has A Board That Tells You Which Movies Have A Mid/End Credit Scene

    Chalkboard sign showing movie credit scenes with marks for mid and end credits

    Rob_on_Sunday Report

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    #79

    Boxes Purchased From The Post Office Come With Tape Attached To Seal Them

    Innovative smart people improved USPS mailing carton with self-seal strips

    sab340 Report

    5points
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    #80

    This Yoga Sign

    Black sandwich board with yoga direction arrow on a worn street near yellow door

    Kipperis Report

    4points
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    #81

    I Suddenly Realized That Placing A Disposable Paper Cup Over The Light Bulb Acts As A Lampshade, Since The Bulb Was So Bright It Was Glaring. It Looks Pretty Unique

    Purple bedside lamp with a patterned lampshade plugged into power socket

    reddit.com Report

    4points
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    #82

    This Village Has These Statues To Discourage Drivers From Speeding

    Street scene with statues at crosswalk as creative safety improvement

    alasw0eisme Report

    4points
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    vanewimsey avatar
    Sparky
    Sparky
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hmmm. So a driver eventually realizes the kids are fake, starts disregarding them, and runs over a real kid?

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