You know the saying, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

But maybe that should come with a little asterisk. Because the truth is, some things stick around not because they work perfectly, but because we’ve just gotten used to them.

Luckily, there are people out there who don’t settle for “good enough.” They spotted overlooked problems and came up with clever fixes that actually made life better.

We’ve rounded up some of the smartest solutions to everyday annoyances—scroll through and upvote your favorites!

#1

My School's Library Has Noise-Level Guides That Change Colour When It Gets Too Loud

Noise guide device with green, orange, and red signals indicating room noise levels in a quiet workspace.

Blackborealis Report

    #2

    This Bag Designed For Pizza

    Person at a train station holding pizza boxes with plastic bags as an inventive way to carry food items.

    iiTaurusii Report

    #3

    My Oven Shows The Start Time Incase You Did Not Start A Timer

    Oven timer displaying start time with a fabric handle cover for a clever overlooked issue solution.

    Fearless-Professor33 Report

    #4

    Free Vegetable Leaves For Pets In My Local Supermarket's Produce Section

    Free fresh vegetables offered for small pets showcasing clever ways people solved overlooked issues in pet care.

    Lord_Stahlregen Report

    #5

    This Sturdy Runner Allows People Using Wheelchairs Or Walkers To Access Our Local Beach

    Blue beach mat laid out on sandy ground as a clever solution for easier walking on sand path

    Searcher1217 Report

    #6

    The Construction Guy Near My House As A Solar Powered Fan Helmet To Stay Cool

    Two construction workers using clever solutions while working with pipes and rebar on a building site.

    Kevtron Report

    #7

    This Restaurant Has An Angled Mirror Over The Chefs So You Can See An Overhead View

    Two chefs demonstrating clever pasta-making techniques in a kitchen with wine bottles on shelves behind them.

    DrawThatRedstone Report

    #8

    This Titanium Coated Butter Knife With Internal Copper Alloy Heat Tubes. It’s Made To Heat Up When Held In Your Hand, So That It Is Easier To Spread Butter

    Hand holding a clever kitchen tool with serrated edge, showcasing a smart solution to common overlooked issues.

    RampChurch Report

    #9

    An Inclined Driveway That Has Stairs

    Driveway with integrated stairs in the middle providing a clever solution for accessibility on a steep slope.

    luckydice1224 Report

    #10

    The Employees At This Venue Have The Location Of The Restroom On Their Shirts

    Man wearing a clever solution shirt directing people to restrooms on the third floor at a crowded event entrance.

    Crenchlowe Report

    #11

    In Tallinn Airport, One Of The Mens Bathrooms Has Step By Step Instructions On Tying A Tie

    Man in restroom mirror taking photo with illustrated clever ways to tie a Half Windsor knot displayed above.

    Suslik1415 Report

    #12

    This Packet Of Pasta Has A Drawing To Gauge The Quantity Of Pasta W/O A Scale

    Pasta measurement guide using ring circles to easily solve portioning issues overlooked by many.

    LorenzoCol Report

    #13

    This Wealthy City In Oregon Offers Free Sparkling Water Filling Stations On Their Sidewalks

    Innovative water refill stations offering still and sparkling options, showcasing clever solutions to overlooked everyday problems.

    wwwORSHITTYcom Report

    #14

    This Park Has A Swing For Kids In A Wheelchair

    Wheelchair accessible swing at a playground designed as a clever solution for overlooked accessibility issues.

    Tormenca Report

    alfonzwells611 avatar
    MalayDragon
    MalayDragon
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago

    These are fairly common where I live, Most of the larger sized playgrounds have one, and they're also have a small child proof fence similar to one you'd expect around a pool, to stop the children not in wheelchairs from occupying the space.

    #15

    My Breakfast Rusk Had Finger Slopes For Easy Removal

    Round crackers with missing bites shown in a packaging tube and spread with cream cheese on a red plate, clever food solution.

    aherusia Report

    #16

    This Cup Holder At My Workplace For When You're Carrying Too Much

    Small wall-mounted shelf with a mug icon designed as a clever solution for holding cups near an entryway keypad.

    shockfella Report

    #17

    This Restaurant Bathroom Has Two Different Soaps Depending On When You Wash Your Hands

    Sink faucet with clever labels showing unscented soap for before eating and scented soap for after eating, a smart solution.

    magsfm Report

    #18

    My New Inhalers Have A Countdown (200 Uses Total) On Them So I Don't Have To Keep Track Of When They Need To Be Replaced (UK)

    Hand holding a brown battery case with a visible battery level indicator, showcasing clever problem-solving ideas.

    IndividualAtmosphere Report

    #19

    Refrigerated Kitchen Drawers

    Kitchen drawer with organized food containers demonstrating clever solutions for overlooked storage issues

    true_res Report

    #20

    This Artist Heals Cracks And Gives Them A Second Chance Through The Unique Practice Of Flacking, Turning Damage Into Art

    Creative solutions showing clever ways people fixed overlooked issues with stairs and pavement using colorful tiles and repairs.

    ememem.flacking , ememem.flacking Report

    #21

    Atlanta Airport Bathroom Has Lights To Tell You Which Stalls Are Occupied

    Bathroom stall with red and green lights above doors indicating occupancy, an ingenious solution for overlooked issues.

    ProbablyNotTori Report

    #22

    Had To Pay 50 Cent To Use The Restroom, But There Is A Cutout For Kids To Use It Free

    Turnstile gate modified with a lowered cutout in the wall for easy access, showcasing clever ways people solved overlooked issues.

    Prodigy829 Report

    #23

    The Cafe At My Closest Beach Gives Free Drinks To People Who Collect A Bucket Of Litter From The Beach

    Chalkboard encourages clever bucket use for quick beach clean with incentive of free hot drink, showcasing overlooked problem solution.

    Chazster567 Report

    #24

    The Beaches Here In The Netherlands Have Free Sunscreen Dispensers

    Sunscreen dispenser on a sandy beach providing a clever solution to overlooked sun protection issues.

    BigBosslalilulelo Report

    #25

    This House Put A Free Feed Dispenser On The Fence So People Walking By Can Give Their Alpacas A Treat

    Compact pet food dispenser attached to a fence, showcasing clever ways people solved overlooked daily issues outdoors.

    onlyhereforthelmaos Report

    #26

    The Bathroom I Went To At A Restaurant Had Free Feminine Hygiene Products

    Dispenser providing free bandages and plasters mounted on a wall illustrating clever solutions for overlooked issues.

    gingerfest88 Report

    #27

    This Parking Garages Floor Names To Help You Remember Where You Parked

    Elevator panel with creatively named floor buttons using clever solutions for overlooked communication issues

    imknapik Report

    #28

    For Those Times You Reeeealy Want Your Binding To Come Out Even

    Close-up of a hand fixing fabric with a needle, showcasing a clever way people solved overlooked issues.

    megheanne Report

    #29

    This Staircase Has A Crevice To Roll Your Bike Up The Stairs

    Concrete stairs with a built-in narrow ramp in the middle as a clever way people solved overlooked accessibility issues.

    CaseyYouSoon Report

    #30

    This Apartment Complex Pool With Wheelchair Access

    Pool area with cleverly designed handrails and ramps offering accessible solutions to overlooked issues in outdoor spaces.

    hailaaron Report

    #31

    This Pickle Jar My Family Has Had For Years Has A Lifty Thing To Make Them Easier To Get

    Hand using a clever pickle container with built-in tongs to easily lift pickles, a smart solution for kitchen convenience.

    Atomstanley Report

    #32

    These Ceiling Fan Cosmetics That Help You To Know Which String Controls What Function Of The Fan

    Ceiling fan pull chain with a miniature fan blade and light bulb decorations as clever solutions.

    DaPurpleGuy17 Report

    #33

    The Hospital Near Me Has Gamified Cigarette Butt Disposal

    Yellow ballot bin for cigarette butts showing clever ways people solved overlooked issues with a poll on greatest basketball player.

    KevinCubano Report

    #34

    The Hospital My Wife Delivered At Gives You A Kit So You Can Have A “Birth Day” Party

    Family celebrating a birthday with clever party hats and a colorful sprinkle cake, showcasing creative problem solving ideas.

    Richey4TheStars Report

    #35

    A Magnetic Knife Strip Felt Too Small In The Space, So I Present My Abomination: Knife Frames

    Wall art displaying framed knives arranged as a clever way people solved an overlooked kitchen space issue.

    PaternalAdvice Report

    #36

    Lightswitches That Show What They Are For

    Light switches with clever engraved icons indicating stairway, chandelier, and outdoor light functions for easy identification.

    Green_Illustrator482 Report

    #37

    An Old TV Repurposed Into A Cat Bed For My Cat’s Birthday

    Cat sitting inside an old TV converted into a cozy space, showcasing clever ways people solved overlooked issues.

    BrewCoven Report

    #38

    The Mixing Spatula My Girlfriend Got Me Has A Quick Conversion Chart For Cooking Measurements

    Pink spatula with cooking measurement conversions, showcasing clever ways people solved overlooked kitchen issues.

    Naatrox Report

    #39

    Trash Chute Has Magnetic Stoppers To Prevent Silverware From Going In

    Plastic chute with a fork stuck inside shows a clever way people solved overlooked issues in everyday settings.

    whydowecare Report

    #40

    Construction Company Covering Neighboring Cars To Keep Them Dust Free

    Car covered with plastic film parked beside a construction site showcasing clever solutions for overlooked issues.

    diamondx911 Report

    #41

    UV Disinfectant Devices Installed On The Handrails For Escalators Around Seoul

    Escalator handrail with built-in fan innovation as a clever solution to overlooked user comfort issues.

    MissC8H10N4O2 Report

    #42

    This Beginner Chess Set Lists The Possible Moves On Each Piece

    Chess pieces with movement labels showing clever ways people solved overlooked issues in chess teaching tools.

    adarunti Report

    medicsue911 avatar
    Sue Mullen Andersen
    Sue Mullen Andersen
    Community Member
    Premium     8 minutes ago

    I had this set back in the late 1970's. It is how I learned to play.

    #43

    My New Sheets Have Tags Identifying The Long Side And The Short Side

    Labels inside blue fabric indicating long side and short side, showcasing clever problem solving for overlooked issues.

    KMHMD Report

    #44

    This Clothes Dryer Has A Plug Holder For The Powrr Cord So It Doesnt' Flail Around While Trying To Move It

    Hand holding a white plug near a small hole in a gray surface showing a clever way people solved overlooked issues.

    w1gg135 Report

    #45

    A “Vomit Pool” In A Restaurant In China

    Small washing basin with a faucet mounted on a tiled wall showing clever solutions for overlooked issues.

    Mr_Itlog Report

    #46

    My Place Of Work Installed A Giant Laser To Keep The Birds Away

    Green laser beam pointing skyward from rooftop against foggy sky, showcasing clever solutions to overlooked issues.

    turnbone Report

    #47

    Beach Has Baskets For People To Help Clean Up

    Red basket and sign encouraging beach walkers to collect litter as a clever way people solved overlooked issues at the beach.

    MusicGoose Report

    #48

    Medicine Section At My Local Rite Aid Has A Magnifying Glass To Help Visually Impaired People Read The Labels

    Magnifying glass hung on a pharmacy shelf as a clever solution to help read small print on medication packaging.

    Chair4 Report

    #49

    This Chair In An Office Cafeteria Has A Notch To Hang Bags

    Wooden chair with a clever cutout design fitting neatly against a white table in a modern seating area.

    tanaysoley Report

    #50

    Arm & Head Rest In My Local Pub’s Urinals

    Wall-mounted wooden board with a frying pan lid above a urinal, a clever solution to an overlooked issue in a restroom.

    paddyb7981 Report

    #51

    New Faucet Designed For Face Washing

    Clever faucet design sprays water over sink with a unique nozzle attachment, showcasing innovative solutions for overlooked issues.

    cwajgapls Report

    #52

    I Made This Benzene Stamp So I Never Have To Fail At Drawing A Benzene Ring In A Lecture Ever Again

    Red and black stamp creating a precise hexagon design on graph paper, showcasing clever ways people solved issues.

    mcompy96 Report

    #53

    I Got New Playing Cards That Are Matte Black. Unless You’re Looking Directly At The Card, Its Basically Impossible To See What They Are

    Hand holding a black card that is scratched to reveal a hidden design, showcasing clever problem-solving creativity.

    Rafapex Report

    #54

    Not Only Does It Keep Your Page; It Keeps Your Line

    Green flexible bookmark with a hand-shaped pointer cleverly marking a page, showcasing creative solutions for overlooked issues.

    MrsGHart Report

    #55

    My Shower Has A Flip Down Footrest For Leg Shaving

    Metal door latch modified with a pin to solve an overlooked issue, showcasing a clever practical fix idea.

    avboden Report

    #56

    The Corks From This Winery Show How To Pronounce The Winery’s Name

    Wine cork with clever symbols held in front of Gundlach Bundschu bottle illustrating overlooked problem-solving.

    GuessMyName23 Report

    #57

    This Viewpoint In Naples Has A Handrail That Describes The View In Braille

    Close-up of a metal railing with Braille dots, showcasing a clever way people solved overlooked accessibility issues.

    Daveloon13 Report

    #58

    This Plug Has A Hole In It To Make It Easier To Pull Out Of The Wall Without Tugging The Cord

    Black Breville power cord with a hollow circular grip, showcasing a clever overlooked design solution detail.

    jobonso Report

    #59

    This Restaurant Puts A Cheesecloth Cap Over Their Lemon Garnishes So You Don’t Get The Lemon Seeds In Your Food

    Cast iron skillet with cooked fish and rice next to a yellow mesh cover, showcasing clever solutions to overlooked issues.

    perfectp1tchpr0bz Report

    #60

    Staying At A Hotel And Came Into The Room To Witness My Wife's Solution To Keeping The Light Out

    Creative solution using a clothes hanger and clips to fix or repurpose a common household item in clever ways.

    mccarthybergeron Report

    #61

    Security Device To Prevent Landlord Or Handyman From Entering Without Notice

    Clever solution using a tension rod to secure a bathroom door and solve a commonly overlooked issue.

    sug_knight Report

    #62

    A Black Towel In My Hotel Room For Make-Up So The White Ones Don’t Get Stained

    White towels hung with a labeled black makeup remover cloth showing clever solutions for overlooked household issues

    Jackinmybox Report

    #63

    My Local Bus Station Has A Free Bicycle Repair Stand With A Full Set Of Tools Anyone Can Use

    Bike repair station with tools neatly organized on hooks, demonstrating clever ways people solved overlooked issues outdoors.

    VetmitaR Report

    #64

    My Local Lowe’s Advertises Chest Freezes By How Many Deer They Can Hold

    Freezers creatively labeled with deer stickers and colorful notes in a store, showcasing clever overlooked solutions.

    ILikeVW Report

    #65

    The Guy Who Does The Grass For My Building Left A Rectangle Of Wild Flowers So The Bees Can Use Them

    Patch of wildflowers cleverly integrated into lawn as a creative solution to overlooked gardening issues.

    Gaddanger Report

    #66

    This Gate That Allows Horses But Not Vehicles

    Metal gate partially blocking dirt path to prevent vehicle access, showcasing clever solution for overlooked access issues.

    Blencathra Report

    #67

    A Local Bar Started Using Pasta As Straws Instead Of Plastic

    Bar counter setup with cleverly organized plastic straws and napkins in a Jack Daniel's branded holder.

    gary_was_alone Report

    #68

    Any Love For Packaging Here? Very Thoughtful Hardware Package Design

    Organized hardware pieces on cardboard labeled with steps, showcasing clever ways people solved overlooked assembly issues.

    effinwhitey Report

    #69

    My Sil’s Dishwasher Projects Onto The Floor How Much Time Is Left

    Digital scale display cleverly projected under a cabinet on wooden floor as a smart solution to overlooked space.

    elpaco313 Report

    #70

    These Electrical Outlet Plates My Mom Painted For Her Kitchen To Match The Granite

    Kitchen outlet camouflaged with countertop pattern, a clever way to solve overlooked design issues creatively and seamlessly.

    FentanylBolus Report

    #71

    The Sauce Flourish On My Plate Is A Barrier To Stop Meat Juice From Reaching My Fries

    French fries served in a metal basket with fork and knife on a black placemat showcasing clever overlooked solutions.

    something-sensible Report

    #72

    Parking Lines Go Up The Wall So You Can Properly Park Your Car

    Parking space with a yellow line painted unevenly on the concrete floor showing clever ways people solved issues overlooked.

    chismosa_ Report

    #73

    The Gum I Bought In Japan Comes With A Stack Of Paper For Easy Disposal

    Hand holding an open container filled with colorful pills and cleverly folded paper as an overlooked solution.

    tikuku Report

    #74

    My Tub Of Protein Has A Scoop That Sits At The Top So You Don't Have To Dig For It

    Red measuring scoop inserted in protein powder container showing clever solution for overlooked storage issues.

    MaritimeRedditor Report

    #75

    This Japanese Toilet Refills Through A Sink In The Top So You Can Rinse Your Hands And Re-Use The Water

    Toilet with a built-in sink on the tank, showing a clever way to save space and reuse water efficiently.

    Flupsy Report

    #76

    I Would Like More Of This Please

    Black and white shopping baskets separated by signs saying happy to be assisted and happy shopping alone in a store.

    imgur.com Report

    #77

    This Park Bench Has A Mini Bench For Babies

    Wooden picnic table bench extended with an added backrest as a clever way people solved overlooked issues outdoors.

    CrocodilePrincess Report

    #78

    I Found A Wallet On A Saturday, I Left A Note In A Way So Only The Real Owner Could Contact Me

    Handwritten note showing a clever way to solve an overlooked issue by using a math equation to share contact details.

    MixaLv Report

    #79

    My Movie Theater Has A Sign For End Credits

    Sign listing movies with and without end credit scenes on a colorful patterned background, showcasing clever problem-solving.

    Crafted_20 Report

    #80

    The Logo On My Umbrella Only Shows Up When Wet

    Water-repellent fabric with penguin prints showing clever solutions to overlooked issues in everyday items.

    jaegee0000 Report

    #81

    This Restaurant Gives You An Hourglass When You Order. If Your Food Hasn’t Arrived Before The Time Runs Out Then You Get Your Meal For Free

    Hourglass timer with blue sand on a wooden frame, a clever solution for overlooked timing issues in daily settings.

    ForFoxSake_23 Report

    #82

    My New Set Of Sheets Came With A Handy Little Pocket

    Small remote control stored in a fabric pocket attached to bed sheet, a clever way to solve overlooked storage issues.

    ThePlayfulPython Report

    #83

    The Ramen Restaurant I'm At Has Chopsticks With Ridges On Them To Make Grasping Noodles Easier

    Two black cable ties laid on a white napkin showing an innovative solution for overlooked issues.

    Auxiliatrixx Report

    #84

    My Desk Fan Also Doubles As A Clock Face

    Desk setup with a small fan displaying a digital clock, showcasing clever ways people solved overlooked issues.

    Foxy_Gravy Report

    #85

    In Japan, Baggage Scales Are Flat On The Ground, So You Don't Have To Lift Your Heavy Suitcases

    Two travelers at airport baggage claim with cleverly arranged suitcases on conveyor belt for easy pickup.

    ibrahim_a Report

    #86

    Our Local Supermarket Offers Free Fruits For Children To Snack While Shopping

    Complimentary fruit basket creatively placed for children promoting clever solutions to overlooked issues in public spaces.

    Sea-Shop1219 Report

    #87

    This Pub's Bathroom Is Down A Flight Of Stairs, So They Installed Cushions On The Wall

    Staircase blocked with padded cushions as a clever way people solved safety issues in narrow stairs.

    DanRossiDraws Report

    #88

    My Local Carwash’s Security Camera Has A Wiper Blade To Always Have A Clear Recording

    Surveillance camera with a broken lens cleverly fixed using a white stick as a makeshift repair solution.

    ScumbagPartyDylan Report

    #89

    Hotel I Stayed At In Greece Had Wooden Bikes For Guests To Use

    Wooden bicycles locked to a stand, showcasing incredibly clever ways people solved overlooked transportation issues.

    colaboy1998 Report

    #90

    My Gloves Came With Uncut Playing Cards As The Stiffener

    Playing cards cleverly cut into hand shapes to creatively solve overlooked design issues in daily objects.

    ButImJustASatellite Report

    #91

    Indelible Ink Is Dropped On Your Fingernail After Voting To Prevent People From Voting Twice In The Philippine Elections

    Close-up of a finger with a purple ink mark on the nail, showing a clever way people solved overlooked issues.

    Godfreee Report

    #92

    Construction Fence In My Neighborhood Had A Bunch Of 2x4’s Nailed To Prevent Poster Hanging

    Wooden blocks attached to a green wall in an urban setting, showcasing clever ways people solved overlooked issues.

    SchindlersKiss Report

    #93

    My Hotel Has A Free Cellphone You Can Take With You Around Town During Your Stay

    Smartphone travel buddy offering free internet, local calls, and exclusive promotions as an incredibly clever solution.

    Eyeyeyeyeyeyeye Report

    #94

    My Local Theater Has A Screening Room With A Playground In It

    Indoor theater with tiered seating and a kids play area, showcasing clever ways people solved overlooked issues.

    i__hate__you__people Report

    #95

    Best 6.99 Ever Spent At Ross. No More Batteries Rolling Around The Junk Drawer

    Compact battery organizer case with labeled compartments storing various battery sizes, showcasing clever solutions for overlooked issues.

    Dirtyromo Report

    #96

    A Box That Has A Built In Hangar

    Cardboard box used as a closet with a wardrobe bar holding winter coats, showcasing clever solutions for overlooked storage issues.

    MattyIce6969 Report

    #97

    Most People: I Want A New Yeti Me: I Want The Alcohol Injected Icy Engine

    Portable cooler designed like a V6 engine block holding ice and soda cans, showcasing clever ways people solved issues.

    Chevy Cooper Report

    #98

    My Kid's Jacket Has Multiple Name Spaces To Facilitate Hand-Me-Downs

    Clothing label with a creative hand-me-down trail map and spaces for names, showcasing clever problem-solving ideas.

    reddit.com Report

    #99

    Permanent Marker On The Outside, Prevents Condensation On The Inside

    Close-up of a creative solution using a small label to organize and solve overlooked issues efficiently.

    Karl_and_Kned Report

