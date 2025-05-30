We’ve rounded up some of the smartest solutions to everyday annoyances—scroll through and upvote your favorites!

Luckily, there are people out there who don’t settle for “good enough.” They spotted overlooked problems and came up with clever fixes that actually made life better.

But maybe that should come with a little asterisk. Because the truth is, some things stick around not because they work perfectly, but because we’ve just gotten used to them.

You know the saying, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

#1 My School's Library Has Noise-Level Guides That Change Colour When It Gets Too Loud

#2 This Bag Designed For Pizza

#3 My Oven Shows The Start Time Incase You Did Not Start A Timer

#4 Free Vegetable Leaves For Pets In My Local Supermarket's Produce Section

#5 This Sturdy Runner Allows People Using Wheelchairs Or Walkers To Access Our Local Beach

#6 The Construction Guy Near My House As A Solar Powered Fan Helmet To Stay Cool

#7 This Restaurant Has An Angled Mirror Over The Chefs So You Can See An Overhead View

#8 This Titanium Coated Butter Knife With Internal Copper Alloy Heat Tubes. It's Made To Heat Up When Held In Your Hand, So That It Is Easier To Spread Butter

#9 An Inclined Driveway That Has Stairs

#10 The Employees At This Venue Have The Location Of The Restroom On Their Shirts

#11 In Tallinn Airport, One Of The Mens Bathrooms Has Step By Step Instructions On Tying A Tie

#12 This Packet Of Pasta Has A Drawing To Gauge The Quantity Of Pasta W/O A Scale

#13 This Wealthy City In Oregon Offers Free Sparkling Water Filling Stations On Their Sidewalks

#14 This Park Has A Swing For Kids In A Wheelchair

#15 My Breakfast Rusk Had Finger Slopes For Easy Removal

#16 This Cup Holder At My Workplace For When You're Carrying Too Much

#17 This Restaurant Bathroom Has Two Different Soaps Depending On When You Wash Your Hands

#18 My New Inhalers Have A Countdown (200 Uses Total) On Them So I Don't Have To Keep Track Of When They Need To Be Replaced (UK)

#19 Refrigerated Kitchen Drawers

#20 This Artist Heals Cracks And Gives Them A Second Chance Through The Unique Practice Of Flacking, Turning Damage Into Art

#21 Atlanta Airport Bathroom Has Lights To Tell You Which Stalls Are Occupied

#22 Had To Pay 50 Cent To Use The Restroom, But There Is A Cutout For Kids To Use It Free

#23 The Cafe At My Closest Beach Gives Free Drinks To People Who Collect A Bucket Of Litter From The Beach

#24 The Beaches Here In The Netherlands Have Free Sunscreen Dispensers

#25 This House Put A Free Feed Dispenser On The Fence So People Walking By Can Give Their Alpacas A Treat

#26 The Bathroom I Went To At A Restaurant Had Free Feminine Hygiene Products

#27 This Parking Garages Floor Names To Help You Remember Where You Parked

#28 For Those Times You Reeeealy Want Your Binding To Come Out Even

#29 This Staircase Has A Crevice To Roll Your Bike Up The Stairs

#30 This Apartment Complex Pool With Wheelchair Access

#31 This Pickle Jar My Family Has Had For Years Has A Lifty Thing To Make Them Easier To Get

#32 These Ceiling Fan Cosmetics That Help You To Know Which String Controls What Function Of The Fan

#33 The Hospital Near Me Has Gamified Cigarette Butt Disposal

#34 The Hospital My Wife Delivered At Gives You A Kit So You Can Have A "Birth Day" Party

#35 A Magnetic Knife Strip Felt Too Small In The Space, So I Present My Abomination: Knife Frames

#36 Lightswitches That Show What They Are For

#37 An Old TV Repurposed Into A Cat Bed For My Cat's Birthday

#38 The Mixing Spatula My Girlfriend Got Me Has A Quick Conversion Chart For Cooking Measurements

#39 Trash Chute Has Magnetic Stoppers To Prevent Silverware From Going In

#40 Construction Company Covering Neighboring Cars To Keep Them Dust Free

#41 UV Disinfectant Devices Installed On The Handrails For Escalators Around Seoul

#42 This Beginner Chess Set Lists The Possible Moves On Each Piece

#43 My New Sheets Have Tags Identifying The Long Side And The Short Side

#44 This Clothes Dryer Has A Plug Holder For The Powrr Cord So It Doesnt' Flail Around While Trying To Move It

#45 A "Vomit Pool" In A Restaurant In China

#46 My Place Of Work Installed A Giant Laser To Keep The Birds Away

#47 Beach Has Baskets For People To Help Clean Up

#48 Medicine Section At My Local Rite Aid Has A Magnifying Glass To Help Visually Impaired People Read The Labels

#49 This Chair In An Office Cafeteria Has A Notch To Hang Bags

#50 Arm & Head Rest In My Local Pub's Urinals

#51 New Faucet Designed For Face Washing

#52 I Made This Benzene Stamp So I Never Have To Fail At Drawing A Benzene Ring In A Lecture Ever Again

#53 I Got New Playing Cards That Are Matte Black. Unless You're Looking Directly At The Card, Its Basically Impossible To See What They Are

#54 Not Only Does It Keep Your Page; It Keeps Your Line

#55 My Shower Has A Flip Down Footrest For Leg Shaving

#56 The Corks From This Winery Show How To Pronounce The Winery's Name

#57 This Viewpoint In Naples Has A Handrail That Describes The View In Braille

#58 This Plug Has A Hole In It To Make It Easier To Pull Out Of The Wall Without Tugging The Cord

#59 This Restaurant Puts A Cheesecloth Cap Over Their Lemon Garnishes So You Don't Get The Lemon Seeds In Your Food

#60 Staying At A Hotel And Came Into The Room To Witness My Wife's Solution To Keeping The Light Out

#61 Security Device To Prevent Landlord Or Handyman From Entering Without Notice

#62 A Black Towel In My Hotel Room For Make-Up So The White Ones Don't Get Stained

#63 My Local Bus Station Has A Free Bicycle Repair Stand With A Full Set Of Tools Anyone Can Use

#64 My Local Lowe's Advertises Chest Freezes By How Many Deer They Can Hold

#65 The Guy Who Does The Grass For My Building Left A Rectangle Of Wild Flowers So The Bees Can Use Them

#66 This Gate That Allows Horses But Not Vehicles

#67 A Local Bar Started Using Pasta As Straws Instead Of Plastic

#68 Any Love For Packaging Here? Very Thoughtful Hardware Package Design

#69 My Sil's Dishwasher Projects Onto The Floor How Much Time Is Left

#70 These Electrical Outlet Plates My Mom Painted For Her Kitchen To Match The Granite

#71 The Sauce Flourish On My Plate Is A Barrier To Stop Meat Juice From Reaching My Fries

#72 Parking Lines Go Up The Wall So You Can Properly Park Your Car

#73 The Gum I Bought In Japan Comes With A Stack Of Paper For Easy Disposal

#74 My Tub Of Protein Has A Scoop That Sits At The Top So You Don't Have To Dig For It

#75 This Japanese Toilet Refills Through A Sink In The Top So You Can Rinse Your Hands And Re-Use The Water

#76 I Would Like More Of This Please

#77 This Park Bench Has A Mini Bench For Babies

#78 I Found A Wallet On A Saturday, I Left A Note In A Way So Only The Real Owner Could Contact Me

#79 My Movie Theater Has A Sign For End Credits

#80 The Logo On My Umbrella Only Shows Up When Wet

#81 This Restaurant Gives You An Hourglass When You Order. If Your Food Hasn't Arrived Before The Time Runs Out Then You Get Your Meal For Free

#82 My New Set Of Sheets Came With A Handy Little Pocket

#83 The Ramen Restaurant I'm At Has Chopsticks With Ridges On Them To Make Grasping Noodles Easier

#84 My Desk Fan Also Doubles As A Clock Face

#85 In Japan, Baggage Scales Are Flat On The Ground, So You Don't Have To Lift Your Heavy Suitcases

#86 Our Local Supermarket Offers Free Fruits For Children To Snack While Shopping

#87 This Pub's Bathroom Is Down A Flight Of Stairs, So They Installed Cushions On The Wall

#88 My Local Carwash's Security Camera Has A Wiper Blade To Always Have A Clear Recording

#89 Hotel I Stayed At In Greece Had Wooden Bikes For Guests To Use

#90 My Gloves Came With Uncut Playing Cards As The Stiffener

#91 Indelible Ink Is Dropped On Your Fingernail After Voting To Prevent People From Voting Twice In The Philippine Elections

#92 Construction Fence In My Neighborhood Had A Bunch Of 2x4's Nailed To Prevent Poster Hanging

#93 My Hotel Has A Free Cellphone You Can Take With You Around Town During Your Stay

#94 My Local Theater Has A Screening Room With A Playground In It

#95 Best 6.99 Ever Spent At Ross. No More Batteries Rolling Around The Junk Drawer

#96 A Box That Has A Built In Hangar

#97 Most People: I Want A New Yeti Me: I Want The Alcohol Injected Icy Engine

#98 My Kid's Jacket Has Multiple Name Spaces To Facilitate Hand-Me-Downs

