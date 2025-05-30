99 Incredibly Clever Ways People Solved Issues Most Overlooked (New Pics)
You know the saying, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
But maybe that should come with a little asterisk. Because the truth is, some things stick around not because they work perfectly, but because we’ve just gotten used to them.
Luckily, there are people out there who don’t settle for “good enough.” They spotted overlooked problems and came up with clever fixes that actually made life better.
We’ve rounded up some of the smartest solutions to everyday annoyances—scroll through and upvote your favorites!
My School's Library Has Noise-Level Guides That Change Colour When It Gets Too Loud
This Bag Designed For Pizza
My Oven Shows The Start Time Incase You Did Not Start A Timer
Free Vegetable Leaves For Pets In My Local Supermarket's Produce Section
This Sturdy Runner Allows People Using Wheelchairs Or Walkers To Access Our Local Beach
The Construction Guy Near My House As A Solar Powered Fan Helmet To Stay Cool
This Restaurant Has An Angled Mirror Over The Chefs So You Can See An Overhead View
This Titanium Coated Butter Knife With Internal Copper Alloy Heat Tubes. It’s Made To Heat Up When Held In Your Hand, So That It Is Easier To Spread Butter
An Inclined Driveway That Has Stairs
The Employees At This Venue Have The Location Of The Restroom On Their Shirts
In Tallinn Airport, One Of The Mens Bathrooms Has Step By Step Instructions On Tying A Tie
This Packet Of Pasta Has A Drawing To Gauge The Quantity Of Pasta W/O A Scale
This Wealthy City In Oregon Offers Free Sparkling Water Filling Stations On Their Sidewalks
This Park Has A Swing For Kids In A Wheelchair
These are fairly common where I live, Most of the larger sized playgrounds have one, and they're also have a small child proof fence similar to one you'd expect around a pool, to stop the children not in wheelchairs from occupying the space.
My Breakfast Rusk Had Finger Slopes For Easy Removal
This Cup Holder At My Workplace For When You're Carrying Too Much
This Restaurant Bathroom Has Two Different Soaps Depending On When You Wash Your Hands
My New Inhalers Have A Countdown (200 Uses Total) On Them So I Don't Have To Keep Track Of When They Need To Be Replaced (UK)
Refrigerated Kitchen Drawers
This Artist Heals Cracks And Gives Them A Second Chance Through The Unique Practice Of Flacking, Turning Damage Into Art
Atlanta Airport Bathroom Has Lights To Tell You Which Stalls Are Occupied
Had To Pay 50 Cent To Use The Restroom, But There Is A Cutout For Kids To Use It Free
The Cafe At My Closest Beach Gives Free Drinks To People Who Collect A Bucket Of Litter From The Beach
The Beaches Here In The Netherlands Have Free Sunscreen Dispensers
This House Put A Free Feed Dispenser On The Fence So People Walking By Can Give Their Alpacas A Treat
The Bathroom I Went To At A Restaurant Had Free Feminine Hygiene Products
This Parking Garages Floor Names To Help You Remember Where You Parked
For Those Times You Reeeealy Want Your Binding To Come Out Even
This Staircase Has A Crevice To Roll Your Bike Up The Stairs
This Apartment Complex Pool With Wheelchair Access
This Pickle Jar My Family Has Had For Years Has A Lifty Thing To Make Them Easier To Get
These Ceiling Fan Cosmetics That Help You To Know Which String Controls What Function Of The Fan
The Hospital Near Me Has Gamified Cigarette Butt Disposal
The Hospital My Wife Delivered At Gives You A Kit So You Can Have A “Birth Day” Party
A Magnetic Knife Strip Felt Too Small In The Space, So I Present My Abomination: Knife Frames
Lightswitches That Show What They Are For
An Old TV Repurposed Into A Cat Bed For My Cat’s Birthday
The Mixing Spatula My Girlfriend Got Me Has A Quick Conversion Chart For Cooking Measurements
Trash Chute Has Magnetic Stoppers To Prevent Silverware From Going In
Construction Company Covering Neighboring Cars To Keep Them Dust Free
UV Disinfectant Devices Installed On The Handrails For Escalators Around Seoul
This Beginner Chess Set Lists The Possible Moves On Each Piece
I had this set back in the late 1970's. It is how I learned to play.