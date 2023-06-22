Cleaning might not be the most fun activity there is; not for all, at least. But even those who take no joy in wiping and mopping would likely agree that few things are more satisfying than viewing the before and after of a cleaned-up mess—whether it was a pot that needed a good scrub or an entire room one had to tackle.

A picture of something before and after the magical touch of a sponge, a cloth, or even a power washer if need be, allows you to fully appreciate the difference and the hard work it took to reach it. That might be one of the reasons people tend to share the images of their hard work with others, and today we’ve gathered some of their best examples on this list for you to view. Scroll down to find the before and after pictures, but browse them at your own risk as they might make you want to start a major clean-up mission.

#1

Nobody Weeds A Playground Better Than We Can

Dontbeagamer Report

#2

I’m An Art Teacher And I Moved To A New School. The Previous Teacher Did Not Share My Love Of Organization. Behold The Before And After Of My Paper Closet

smolgurl93 Report

👍. A neat environment enhances learning

#3

Showing Depression Who’s The Boss Made Me Smile. I Can Finally Relax In My Room

dominictaf00 Report

You rock! Good for you!!!! ❤️

#4

Maybe Not The Most Satisfying, But I Polished A 25-Year-Old Christmas Ornament

ShutUpAndEatYourKiwi Report

#5

I’m Finally Done Clearing Out My Depression Nest Of A Garage After Weeks Of Hard Work

I donated 55 trash bags full of stuff and threw away 12 cubic feet of garbage. I can park my car in there for the first time in a year.

Rosebudsi Report

#6

This Is Just A Work Of An Hour

4tpn Report

#7

My Parent's Cast Iron Brought Back To Life

Goat-Devil Report

#8

Can The Steam Cleaning Community Get Some Love?

dontuseyourreal_name Report

#9

Before And After Of Some Corcoran Jump Boots That I Refurbished

littlebootboi Report

#10

I Do Carpet Cleaning For A Living And I Absolutely Love My Job

Tommy_Gunn_407 Report

#11

Giving Our Restaurant’s 10-Years-Old Wooden Floor An Industrial Cleaning

EinsteinafterPlanck Report

#12

Friend's Aunt Gifted Me Her Deceased Father's Car. "If You Think You Can Get It Running, You Can Have It". Before And After

Whoiscw Report

#13

Copper Sink Before Cleaning And After

vvk21 Report

#14

I Did It Even Though I Thought It Would Be More Complex To Clean But It Wasn't. I'm Proud Of Myself Even If It Isn't The Best Cleaning. I Still Think I Did Good

kittenprince913 Report

#15

Gave This Pot A Good Blasting

lemmegetadab Report

#16

I Restored A Really Old Mausoleum Door

DavidEmmanuelKeogh Report

#17

Satisfying Chiminea Restoration - Before And After

slightlysaltysausage Report

#18

I Got A Hundred-Year-Old Painting Cleaned Earlier This Year

jaguar_loco Report

#19

The Company Wouldn't Pick Up Unless Someone Sorted It. So I Did

Empty_Faced Report

#20

A Friend Was Using Levcoware Japan Skillet As A Yard Decoration. After 10 Years Of Being Exposed To Harsh Weather, I've Brought It Back To Its Former Glory

gus308 Report

#21

Cleaning A Chandelier From A Smoker’s Home (Bottom Piece Is Cleaned)

tenglempls Report

#22

I Thought Y’all Might Like My Grout Transformation

FiguringItOut-- Report

#23

Customer And Her 10-Year-Old Son Looked At Each Other, Then The Mom Asked Me If I "Brought Any Body Armor". Weed Whacker Just Requires Thick Skin

rpgmgta Report

#24

I Cleaned A Very Hairy Car Today

Tsesi Report

#25

Restoring A Wall At Notre-Dame De Paris

quitepossiblylying Report

#26

Sailboat Companionway Restoration

jcallahan926 Report

#27

Before And After Of A Hoarders' House We Cleaned Out. Ready To Renovate

WhyDoiLiveHerefrfr Report

#28

The Room Before And After My Roommate Came Back And Took Everything

ebenz1006 Report

#29

Cleaned Oven Door

nataratattack Report

#30

Cleaned My Room Thoroughly For The 1st Time In 2 Years. Feels Like A Physical Sign My Depression Is Getting Better

ammesedam Report

#31

My Work From The Weekend. Sand, Buff, Clear Coat, Correcting 287k Miles Of Age

jdrgoat Report

#32

The Magic Of Quarantine, Sore Muscles From Scrubbing, A Sunburn, And A Cocktail Of Chemicals: Turning My Pool Back Into An Oasis From The Swamp Mess

TheSquirrelOfLegend Report

#33

Freshly Polished Silver For Thanksgiving

lily_belle22 Report

#34

Father-In-Law Asked Me To Swap Out His Old GTX 770 For A GTX 1070, Gave Some Much Needed TLC While I Was At It

baconborn Report

#35

Before And After Cleaning The Oven After Renters Moved Out

snwbrdrmidget15 Report

#36

I Detailed A 1968 Torino. Couldn't Believe I Was Able To Get The Seats This Clean

Zewsey Report

#37

Moved Into A New (Old) Place And Spent A Weekend On This Linoleum

dukebluedevil20 Report

#38

No Filter. This One Was Rough. It Took A Lot Of Elbow Grease. I Didn’t Get Every Little Spot Because My Arm Started To Hurt

starbux911 Report

#39

Using My Time At Home To Clear Out My Pantries, What Do You Think?

mrs.lina.thomas , mrs.lina.thomas Report

#40

Gotta Love Those Cottonwood Trees (Before And After)

reddit.com Report

#41

I Did My First Refurbish. The Gameboy Was Reduced From A Hoarder's House Set To Be Demolished

Im_the_President Report

#42

My Mom And I Work At Cleaning The Apartments In Toronto. This Is Before And After Of The Oven

toswat Report

#43

A Beautiful Before And After

etg07xx Report

#44

Carpet Cleaning

LittleWhiteLines Report

#45

Before And After Of Deep Cleaning My Room After My Depression Slump

rachelliyo Report

#46

This Mess Is The Aftermath Of A Previous Net Admin Who Didn't Care Anymore. Before vs. After

howlongcanimakethisusername Report

#47

My Great-Great Grandmother's Cast Iron Dutch Oven, Circa 1880. Before And After Cleaning, And Seasoning

therealrobrobrob Report

#48

First Wild-Caught Griswold. Cleaned Up Nicely

Market_Minutes Report

#49

Before And After Pictures Of My Toughest Cleaning Gig Yet

courtneyoopsz Report

#50

John Deere Skid Steer Before And After

litshredder Report

#51

Very Neglected Tennis Court Before And After

i_enjoy_silence Report

#52

Cleaned And Painted An Old Propane Camp Stove That Was Given To Me

haringtiti Report

#53

Cleaned My Grandmother’s Oven Yesterday. The Before And After Feels So Nice. (She’s 96, So Be Kind About The Before Photo)

Savoritz20 Report

#54

This Beautiful Snare Drum Restoration

whitesebastian Report

#55

I'm Over Halfway Done Restoring This Leather Sofa, The Before And After Is Pretty Dramatic

JephriB Report

#56

Just Finished Cleaning This Backyard Up

rpgmgta Report

#57

I Love Restoring Old Game Consoles. Here Are Some Pictures Of An Xbox 360 I Am Cleaning Up

fozzythemexican Report

#58

Old Computer's Motherboard, Before And After Cleaning

sabbathian Report

#59

Garage/Storage Room Before And After. No Longer A Health Hazard

tokyobutterfly Report

#60

Before And After Of A Backyard I Reclaimed From Nature

rpgmgta Report

#61

When Grandma Says She Hasn't Cleaned It In 30 Years

AlmightyOx Report

#62

Before And After Of This $1 Pan I Bought

2460_one Report

#63

I Polished Up This Old Milkshake Maker

DoctorWhoniverse Report

#64

Roommates Thought The Sink Was Permanently Stained. I Got Bored In Quarantine And Proved Them Wrong

ghostof-nothing Report

