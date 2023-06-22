Cleaning might not be the most fun activity there is; not for all, at least. But even those who take no joy in wiping and mopping would likely agree that few things are more satisfying than viewing the before and after of a cleaned-up mess—whether it was a pot that needed a good scrub or an entire room one had to tackle.

A picture of something before and after the magical touch of a sponge, a cloth, or even a power washer if need be, allows you to fully appreciate the difference and the hard work it took to reach it. That might be one of the reasons people tend to share the images of their hard work with others, and today we’ve gathered some of their best examples on this list for you to view. Scroll down to find the before and after pictures, but browse them at your own risk as they might make you want to start a major clean-up mission.