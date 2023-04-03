48 Brilliant Gadgets From Cities Around The World That Make Navigating Traffic Safer And More Convenient
Have you ever attempted cycling through a city that’s designed purely for cars? It can be a harrowing experience that convinces you to either lock up your bike for a few months or move somewhere with the proper infrastructure for cyclists. Unfortunately, not every city in the world is pedestrian, driver and cyclist-friendly, but there are some with brilliant gadgets that make everyone’s life easier when navigating traffic.
Below, we’ve gathered some of the most innovative tools cities have utilized on their roads that have been shared in the Urban Equipment subreddit. Be sure to upvote the pics you wish were taken in your hometown, and don’t be scared to start pestering your local lawmakers to implement some of this technology as soon as possible!
This post may include affiliate links.
Singapore Traffic Light Allows Seniors/Disabled To Tap Cards To Add Time To Cross
The Speed Camera Lottery In Stockholm, Sweden
Drive at or under the speed limit and you'll be entered into a lottery where the prize fund comes from the fines that speeders pay. Average speed reduced from 32 km/h to 25 km/h (a reduction of 22%).
Luminous Road Markings In Nantes, France
Wow. Around here you can barely see the lines in the middle of the day
A Stand For Bikers To Hold On To While Waiting For The Traffic Lights In Sweden
A Bike Pump Permanently Installed Next To The Bike Lock-Up Area
This Traffic Light Shows How Long You Have To Wait
As long as it’s not light the “applying your update” screen.
Traffic Light With A Mirror To Allow The Drivers To See The Pedestrians/Cyclists That Are In Their Blind Spots
Montpellier, France. Test Of A Bicycle Path With Photoluminescent Paint
Great idea as it would fade as the evening went on and limit light pollution
This Traffic Light On The Sidewalk For Pedestrians On Their Phones
These Green Rings Of Light Move At The Pace Of The Speed Limit To Help Gauge Speed
In London The Road Tells You Which Way To Look For Traffic Coming
This Pole Matching The Traffic Light
New French Concept Of A Luminous Bollard For The Pedestrian Crossings Where There's No Traffic Lights, It Turn On When Someone Is Detected
I applaud all these ideas so pedestrians have more lights, warnings etc. but it's the motorists mostly who cause problems. Raise them a bollard in front of a crossing and, trust me, they'll stop. Paying attention or with their nose in the phone, but they will stop.
The Tactile Paving Changes Colours Depending On The Traffic Lights
Aren't those tactile paving aimed to blind people? Maybe I'm dumb but, I mean--
Luminous Bollards At A Pedestrian Crossing In France
Remote Control Used In France By Blind People To Activate The Sound System Of Pedestrian Traffic Lights
Why can't the traffic lights have sound originally, like in Japan?
Luminous Road Barrier
Metal Equipment That Allow Cyclists To Stand Up Straight While Being Stationary Waiting For The Green Light. Spain
Waste of time, cyclists don't wait for the green light anyway.
This Kindergarten In Australia Enforcing A One Way Road With Spikes
Must have had a lot of issues here, that is not a common thing to install.
A Button For Crossing The Road On A Horse
This Hourglass Shaped Traffic Light
Street Light Modified To Accommodate 4 Surveillance Cameras. Paris, France
Dunkirk, France, Bus Stop Sign With The Waiting Time
Aren't these everywhere? I come from a crappy post communist country and we have them.
"Incoming Bus" Luminosities Sign, When A City Bus Is Coming, The Sign Is Turned On To Warn The Drivers, France
Bumpy Plates For Blind People, Everywhere In France, I Hope It's The Same For The Other Countries Too
This U-Turn Only Traffic Light
Controlled Access Area System In Amsterdam, Netherlands
We have that where I work, so us plebs don't try to access the underground carpark
French Pedestrian Signal LED Panels
Luminous Bollards That Change Of Color Depending Of The Pedestrian Signal Color. La Défense, France
Bollard That Displays The Remaining Allowed Parking Time For Cars (30 Minutes For Each Car). France
Height Sensor At A Tunnel. If A Vehicle Is Too High, Luminous Warning Signs Will Turn On
Pedestrian Crossing + Bicycle Crossing In France
Special Light For Pedestrian Crossing, Belgium
Yellow Covers To Increase The Visibility Of Bollards During An Event
Multiple Heights Road Barrier
Road Separator Sign Used In France, It Can Bend In Case Of Accident
That’s actually a European norm : every road sign close to a traffic lane has to be made to easily bend if crashed into.
French Pedestrian Signal Used For Some Ski Lift
Pedestrian Light / Bike Light Mix, Spain
Parking Luminous Sign
Via Linea Range Of Road Signs, Integrated Screen Version
Rubber Pole To Limit The Danger For The Bicyclists/Bikers And For A Better Durability Against Small Impacts
Luminous Direction Sign In Paris
Yellow Arrow In France. Allow You To Run A Red Light If You Go In The Same Way Than What The Arrow Indicate
Road Sign Fixed On The Traffic Light Poles In France That Allow The Bikes To Cross A Red Light To Follow The Arrow
Trust me, every French cyclist will cross anyway, and yell at you
Colourful Crosswalk, France
Lighting Of The "Tunnel Du Mont Blanc" , France, In The 60s
Traffic Light Integrated Into A Metal Box With A Sign + A Light Under It For The Pedestrian Crossing. From France
But don't you have to always stop for pedestrians on a crosswalk? So there should be no need for a traffic light...in my opinion this may make situations tougher if there is a crosswalk without a traffic light because drivers are then used to look for the light, not for the people...I don't know how to put this in words, but I hope you understand what I want to say
Pity the list didn't have the height warning gantry used in Melbourne to try to stop trucks and buses attempting to drive under the Montague Street Bridge and getting stuck
"48 Brilliant Gadgets From Cities Around the World", apparently the world is just Europe and France.
That’s where most of the innovations come from.. Should 18 lanes highways in the middle of a city, from the USA or China, be part of this list? That’s what I thought.
Pity the list didn't have the height warning gantry used in Melbourne to try to stop trucks and buses attempting to drive under the Montague Street Bridge and getting stuck
"48 Brilliant Gadgets From Cities Around the World", apparently the world is just Europe and France.
That’s where most of the innovations come from.. Should 18 lanes highways in the middle of a city, from the USA or China, be part of this list? That’s what I thought.