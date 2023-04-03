Have you ever attempted cycling through a city that’s designed purely for cars? It can be a harrowing experience that convinces you to either lock up your bike for a few months or move somewhere with the proper infrastructure for cyclists. Unfortunately, not every city in the world is pedestrian, driver and cyclist-friendly, but there are some with brilliant gadgets that make everyone’s life easier when navigating traffic.

Below, we’ve gathered some of the most innovative tools cities have utilized on their roads that have been shared in the Urban Equipment subreddit. Be sure to upvote the pics you wish were taken in your hometown, and don’t be scared to start pestering your local lawmakers to implement some of this technology as soon as possible!

#1

Singapore Traffic Light Allows Seniors/Disabled To Tap Cards To Add Time To Cross

Singapore Traffic Light Allows Seniors/Disabled To Tap Cards To Add Time To Cross

#2

The Speed Camera Lottery In Stockholm, Sweden

The Speed Camera Lottery In Stockholm, Sweden

Drive at or under the speed limit and you'll be entered into a lottery where the prize fund comes from the fines that speeders pay. Average speed reduced from 32 km/h to 25 km/h (a reduction of 22%).

neroina Report

I’ve Seen Things
I’ve Seen Things
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This should be everywhere! It is such a great concept.

#3

Luminous Road Markings In Nantes, France

Luminous Road Markings In Nantes, France

Kemro59 Report

fair_weather_rose
fair_weather_rose
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow. Around here you can barely see the lines in the middle of the day

#4

A Stand For Bikers To Hold On To While Waiting For The Traffic Lights In Sweden

A Stand For Bikers To Hold On To While Waiting For The Traffic Lights In Sweden

medmik Report

#5

A Bike Pump Permanently Installed Next To The Bike Lock-Up Area

A Bike Pump Permanently Installed Next To The Bike Lock-Up Area

Kemro59 Report

I’ve Seen Things
I’ve Seen Things
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It is the little things that can help the most

#6

This Traffic Light Shows How Long You Have To Wait

This Traffic Light Shows How Long You Have To Wait

reddit.com Report

Austin Sauce
Austin Sauce
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As long as it’s not light the “applying your update” screen.

#7

Traffic Light With A Mirror To Allow The Drivers To See The Pedestrians/Cyclists That Are In Their Blind Spots

Traffic Light With A Mirror To Allow The Drivers To See The Pedestrians/Cyclists That Are In Their Blind Spots

Kemro59 Report

#8

Montpellier, France. Test Of A Bicycle Path With Photoluminescent Paint

Montpellier, France. Test Of A Bicycle Path With Photoluminescent Paint

Kemro59 Report

I’ve Seen Things
I’ve Seen Things
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Great idea as it would fade as the evening went on and limit light pollution

#9

This Traffic Light On The Sidewalk For Pedestrians On Their Phones

This Traffic Light On The Sidewalk For Pedestrians On Their Phones

imayneverknow Report

Elita One
Elita One
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Or, hear me out, people get their faces out of their phones and pay attention to their surroundings while crossing the road.

#10

These Green Rings Of Light Move At The Pace Of The Speed Limit To Help Gauge Speed

These Green Rings Of Light Move At The Pace Of The Speed Limit To Help Gauge Speed

j2t2_387 Report

Sponge Blob
Sponge Blob
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If only speedometers existed to help gauge the speed.

#11

In London The Road Tells You Which Way To Look For Traffic Coming

In London The Road Tells You Which Way To Look For Traffic Coming

dfac921 Report

Sponge Blob
Sponge Blob
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's a UK thing, not only London.

#12

This Pole Matching The Traffic Light

This Pole Matching The Traffic Light

ROMANTHEKING Report

XenoMurph
XenoMurph
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Also a Hungarian and an Irishman.

#13

New French Concept Of A Luminous Bollard For The Pedestrian Crossings Where There's No Traffic Lights, It Turn On When Someone Is Detected

New French Concept Of A Luminous Bollard For The Pedestrian Crossings Where There's No Traffic Lights, It Turn On When Someone Is Detected

Kemro59 Report

Sponge Blob
Sponge Blob
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I applaud all these ideas so pedestrians have more lights, warnings etc. but it's the motorists mostly who cause problems. Raise them a bollard in front of a crossing and, trust me, they'll stop. Paying attention or with their nose in the phone, but they will stop.

#14

The Tactile Paving Changes Colours Depending On The Traffic Lights

The Tactile Paving Changes Colours Depending On The Traffic Lights

Artichoke-Arti Report

Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Aren't those tactile paving aimed to blind people? Maybe I'm dumb but, I mean--

#15

Luminous Bollards At A Pedestrian Crossing In France

Luminous Bollards At A Pedestrian Crossing In France

Kemro59 Report

#16

Remote Control Used In France By Blind People To Activate The Sound System Of Pedestrian Traffic Lights

Remote Control Used In France By Blind People To Activate The Sound System Of Pedestrian Traffic Lights

Kemro59 Report

TIS Student (loyo2028)
TIS Student (loyo2028)
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why can't the traffic lights have sound originally, like in Japan?

#17

Luminous Road Barrier

Luminous Road Barrier

Kemro59 Report

#18

Metal Equipment That Allow Cyclists To Stand Up Straight While Being Stationary Waiting For The Green Light. Spain

Metal Equipment That Allow Cyclists To Stand Up Straight While Being Stationary Waiting For The Green Light. Spain

Kemro59 Report

Alex Langley
Alex Langley
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Waste of time, cyclists don't wait for the green light anyway.

#19

This Kindergarten In Australia Enforcing A One Way Road With Spikes

This Kindergarten In Australia Enforcing A One Way Road With Spikes

EveningFold3107 Report

I’ve Seen Things
I’ve Seen Things
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Must have had a lot of issues here, that is not a common thing to install.

#20

A Button For Crossing The Road On A Horse

A Button For Crossing The Road On A Horse

eighteightfivesix Report

#21

This Hourglass Shaped Traffic Light

This Hourglass Shaped Traffic Light

--Abby-- Report

#22

Street Light Modified To Accommodate 4 Surveillance Cameras. Paris, France

Street Light Modified To Accommodate 4 Surveillance Cameras. Paris, France

Kemro59 Report

#23

Dunkirk, France, Bus Stop Sign With The Waiting Time

Dunkirk, France, Bus Stop Sign With The Waiting Time

Kemro59 Report

Michal Pifko
Michal Pifko
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Aren't these everywhere? I come from a crappy post communist country and we have them.

#24

"Incoming Bus" Luminosities Sign, When A City Bus Is Coming, The Sign Is Turned On To Warn The Drivers, France

"Incoming Bus" Luminosities Sign, When A City Bus Is Coming, The Sign Is Turned On To Warn The Drivers, France

Kemro59 Report

#25

Bumpy Plates For Blind People, Everywhere In France, I Hope It's The Same For The Other Countries Too

Bumpy Plates For Blind People, Everywhere In France, I Hope It's The Same For The Other Countries Too

Kemro59 Report

#26

This U-Turn Only Traffic Light

This U-Turn Only Traffic Light

punkandpixels Report

#27

Controlled Access Area System In Amsterdam, Netherlands

Controlled Access Area System In Amsterdam, Netherlands

Kemro59 Report

Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We have that where I work, so us plebs don't try to access the underground carpark

#28

French Pedestrian Signal LED Panels

French Pedestrian Signal LED Panels

Kemro59 Report

Miki
Miki
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In someone's home...?

#29

Luminous Bollards That Change Of Color Depending Of The Pedestrian Signal Color. La Défense, France

Luminous Bollards That Change Of Color Depending Of The Pedestrian Signal Color. La Défense, France

Kemro59 Report

Mia Black
Mia Black
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This one I don't understand because where I live the pedestrians on a crosswalk have always the right of the way / drivers have to look and stop for them on crosswalks, period.

#30

Bollard That Displays The Remaining Allowed Parking Time For Cars (30 Minutes For Each Car). France

Bollard That Displays The Remaining Allowed Parking Time For Cars (30 Minutes For Each Car). France

Kemro59 Report

#31

Height Sensor At A Tunnel. If A Vehicle Is Too High, Luminous Warning Signs Will Turn On

Height Sensor At A Tunnel. If A Vehicle Is Too High, Luminous Warning Signs Will Turn On

Kemro59 Report

#32

Pedestrian Crossing + Bicycle Crossing In France

Pedestrian Crossing + Bicycle Crossing In France

Kemro59 Report

#33

Special Light For Pedestrian Crossing, Belgium

Special Light For Pedestrian Crossing, Belgium

Kemro59 Report

#34

Wood Guardrail

Wood Guardrail

Kemro59 Report

Sofia
Sofia
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

splinters in case of accident?

#35

Yellow Covers To Increase The Visibility Of Bollards During An Event

Yellow Covers To Increase The Visibility Of Bollards During An Event

Kemro59 Report

MomaBear
MomaBear
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have driven into yellow posts more than once. They don’t work 🤪

#36

Multiple Heights Road Barrier

Multiple Heights Road Barrier

Kemro59 Report

Sofia
Sofia
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

why? A height barrer should block access to vehilcess taller than that... So what is the purpose of this?

#37

Road Separator Sign Used In France, It Can Bend In Case Of Accident

Road Separator Sign Used In France, It Can Bend In Case Of Accident

Kemro59 Report

Donkeywheel
Donkeywheel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That’s actually a European norm : every road sign close to a traffic lane has to be made to easily bend if crashed into.

#38

French Pedestrian Signal Used For Some Ski Lift

French Pedestrian Signal Used For Some Ski Lift

Kemro59 Report

#39

Pedestrian Light / Bike Light Mix, Spain

Pedestrian Light / Bike Light Mix, Spain

Kemro59 Report

#40

Parking Luminous Sign



Kemro59 Report

#41

Via Linea Range Of Road Signs, Integrated Screen Version

Via Linea Range Of Road Signs, Integrated Screen Version

Kemro59 Report

#42

Rubber Pole To Limit The Danger For The Bicyclists/Bikers And For A Better Durability Against Small Impacts

Rubber Pole To Limit The Danger For The Bicyclists/Bikers And For A Better Durability Against Small Impacts

Kemro59 Report

#43

Luminous Direction Sign In Paris

Luminous Direction Sign In Paris

Kemro59 Report

#44

Yellow Arrow In France. Allow You To Run A Red Light If You Go In The Same Way Than What The Arrow Indicate

Yellow Arrow In France. Allow You To Run A Red Light If You Go In The Same Way Than What The Arrow Indicate

Kemro59 Report

Tortitude
Tortitude
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why not just have a green filter?

#45

Road Sign Fixed On The Traffic Light Poles In France That Allow The Bikes To Cross A Red Light To Follow The Arrow

Road Sign Fixed On The Traffic Light Poles In France That Allow The Bikes To Cross A Red Light To Follow The Arrow

Kemro59 Report

Fabian Bernard
Fabian Bernard
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Trust me, every French cyclist will cross anyway, and yell at you

#46

Colourful Crosswalk, France

Colourful Crosswalk, France

Kemro59 Report

#47

Lighting Of The "Tunnel Du Mont Blanc" , France, In The 60s

Lighting Of The "Tunnel Du Mont Blanc" , France, In The 60s

Kemro59 Report

#48

Traffic Light Integrated Into A Metal Box With A Sign + A Light Under It For The Pedestrian Crossing. From France

Traffic Light Integrated Into A Metal Box With A Sign + A Light Under It For The Pedestrian Crossing. From France

Kemro59 Report

Mia Black
Mia Black
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But don't you have to always stop for pedestrians on a crosswalk? So there should be no need for a traffic light...in my opinion this may make situations tougher if there is a crosswalk without a traffic light because drivers are then used to look for the light, not for the people...I don't know how to put this in words, but I hope you understand what I want to say

