Have you ever attempted cycling through a city that’s designed purely for cars? It can be a harrowing experience that convinces you to either lock up your bike for a few months or move somewhere with the proper infrastructure for cyclists. Unfortunately, not every city in the world is pedestrian, driver and cyclist-friendly, but there are some with brilliant gadgets that make everyone’s life easier when navigating traffic.

Below, we’ve gathered some of the most innovative tools cities have utilized on their roads that have been shared in the Urban Equipment subreddit. Be sure to upvote the pics you wish were taken in your hometown, and don’t be scared to start pestering your local lawmakers to implement some of this technology as soon as possible!