Cities may have loads of opportunities and energy but have also been linked to a variety of issues affecting human well-being. Traffic noise, commutes, and pollution all end up affecting our stress levels and even our sleeping habits. City planners have the responsibility to ensure that we don’t all go crazy just living our lives.

As awareness about urban development grows, different online groups have formed that are devoted to showcasing the best designs or shaming the worst. We also reached out to Professor Alan March from the Melbourne School of Design to learn more about urban planning in general. So get comfortable and be sure to upvote your favorite examples. If you want to see more, check out our other article on this topic here

Paris, 9th Arrondissement. These Miniature Gardens Used To Be Car Parking Spaces Until A Few Years Ago. The City Reclaimed Them, And Replanted Them With Fruit Trees And Flowering Shrubs

Paris, 9th Arrondissement. These Miniature Gardens Used To Be Car Parking Spaces Until A Few Years Ago. The City Reclaimed Them, And Replanted Them With Fruit Trees And Flowering Shrubs

A great idea for all cities.

Holland, 1982-2020

Holland, 1982-2020

40 years and she STILL waiting for her bus

Comfort Town, An Old Industrial Site In Kyiv Built In Response To Brutalist Soviet Era Apartments Buildings

Comfort Town, An Old Industrial Site In Kyiv Built In Response To Brutalist Soviet Era Apartments Buildings

We asked Professor Alan March to give a few examples of what are core principles he believes help a city become more livable for its residents. “High enough density to allow services such as schools, parks, infrastructure, healthcare, etc to be provided at an affordable cost. Diverse types of housing and affordable housing. A mix of rent-to-buy, rent, and purchase options, in addition to legal structures that allow co-ownership between non-family members. The ability to move housing according to life circumstances without excessive costs such as stamp duties and other fees.”

“Low energy use, access to a range of green and other recreational spaces. Excellent schools, jobs, transit, and stable representative democracy. Help for poorer, disabled, elderly, and other people with limited life choices. A relatively equal society whereby birth circumstances in terms of location and Socio-Economic Status of parents do not set out one’s life course,” he added as important things for city planners to design for.
It's Never Too Late To Acknowledge The Reality That Urban Highways Are A Fixable Mistake

It's Never Too Late To Acknowledge The Reality That Urban Highways Are A Fixable Mistake

That was FAST! Only 29 years for change of this extent is incredible. In Czechia, I'm affraid, the whole thing would probably not be even approved in this time (not to mention that the money would already be gone too)

Luminous Pedestrian Crossing In France, When A Person Is Detected The Lights Turn On To Warn The Drivers

Luminous Pedestrian Crossing In France, When A Person Is Detected The Lights Turn On To Warn The Drivers

We have a similar system in my town

The Speed Camera Lottery In Stockholm, Sweden

The Speed Camera Lottery In Stockholm, Sweden

Drive at or under the speed limit and you'll be entered into a lottery where the prize fund comes from the fines that speeders pay. Average speed reduced from 32 km/h to 25 km/h (a reduction of 22%)

 As the popularity of walkable cities spreads, many urban areas are making streets smaller, removing parking lots, and expanding bicycle infrastructure and walkways. The most hardline advocates actually want to fully remove most cars from urban areas and replace them with robust and extensive public transportation alternatives. We wanted to know his take on the growing anti-car movement and whether it is too extreme of a solution.
I Dont Know Why, But I Just Love When City Elements Wrap Around Nature Like This. [oc] Photo Taken In Stockholm, Sweden

I Dont Know Why, But I Just Love When City Elements Wrap Around Nature Like This. [oc] Photo Taken In Stockholm, Sweden

“Forget The Motor Car And Build Cities For Lovers And Friends.” - Lewis Mumford

"Forget The Motor Car And Build Cities For Lovers And Friends." - Lewis Mumford

would be better if all cities where that way

My City, Delhi Is Redesigning Its S**tty Car Centric Good For Nothing Roads, Here's Half Of A Wide A** Road Reclaimed

My City, Delhi Is Redesigning Its S**tty Car Centric Good For Nothing Roads, Here's Half Of A Wide A** Road Reclaimed

If there was a way that no more car registrations were approved by the Transport Authorities. Or at least no family of two adults could own more than one car, or similar. Excessive car ownership and usage is a problem. As well as the logic of owners that since a new car has been acquired, the universe owes them parking spaces.

“The idea of a carless city has merit. Designing the city with few or no cars will mean we emit considerably fewer greenhouse gases and have cheaper and more equitable transport via mass transit and walking (and for the many people who cannot drive for many reasons). We will waste fewer resources on car spaces and freeways, get to know our neighbors better, have lower obesity in children (eg walking to school) and adults, and have fewer accidents and other health impacts from pollution. It will depend on cities being designed properly to achieve this.”
Edinburgh, Scotland

Edinburgh, Scotland

It makes a difference, to live in a city as beautiful as Edinburgh. Imagine looking forward to your commute, because the sights are so nice (and no, after 10 years they haven't become 'boring'). ♥

Urban Space Is Complex. But The Math Is Relatively Simple

Urban Space Is Complex. But The Math Is Relatively Simple

I'm gonna play devil's advocate here, but not everyone can bike. Or walk. Or scoot. Or do anything but drive. The elderly, those who are disabled, those with chronic conditions, hell, those who have to bring a lot of stuff to work one day a week. So entirely taking away the option to park isn't helping everyone

Vienna Gasometers, Gas Storage Tanks First Built In 1896 And Converted Into Mixed-Use Developments Between 1995 And 2001

Vienna Gasometers, Gas Storage Tanks First Built In 1896 And Converted Into Mixed-Use Developments Between 1995 And 2001

Lastly, for some contrast, we were curious to know if he had any examples of cities that made terrible design choices. Professor Alan March specified that Houston was a ‘good’ example of a bad city, due to “environmental degradation, huge inequality of wealth and housing provisions, gated communities for rich.” It also suffers from an overreliance on cars, as over 75% of residents have stated that they need a motor vehicle to go about their daily tasks.
Concrete Sewer Pipes Used As Outdoor Seating

Concrete Sewer Pipes Used As Outdoor Seating

Imagine if they started rolling, it would be like a hamster wheel :D

Bin For Cyclists In Denmark

Bin For Cyclists In Denmark

Apartment Building With A Park At Its Center, Berlin

Apartment Building With A Park At Its Center, Berlin

It's called "Horseshoe Estate" and was built in the 1920s

The abundance of cars on the street creates congestion that had led to Houston having one of the longest average commute times in the United States. This is a result of a comparatively low urban density compared to other US cities, as services, jobs, and public facilities are rarely close together. It’s not all doom and gloom, however, the city authorities are planning to introduce more bicycle infrastructure.
These Public Benches Are Reversible, So You Can Choose To Look At People, Or Boats

These Public Benches Are Reversible, So You Can Choose To Look At People, Or Boats

wouldnt have been simpler a bigger bench with the element for the back in the middle so can sit double people and not to have to argue if someone wants to see the street and the other the boats?

Traffic Light With A Mirror To Allow The Drivers To See The Pedestrians/Cyclists That Are In Their Blind Spots

Traffic Light With A Mirror To Allow The Drivers To See The Pedestrians/Cyclists That Are In Their Blind Spots

It’s downtown Amsterdam for those who wish to know

Car Wash Replaced By Beautiful New Georgian Townhouses During 2017 In Stamford UK

Car Wash Replaced By Beautiful New Georgian Townhouses During 2017 In Stamford UK

This Does Put A Smile On My Face

This Does Put A Smile On My Face

There's A Map Of The District On This Plate In The Street

There's A Map Of The District On This Plate In The Street

this is so cool...is it a "You are here" pointer in the middle?

My City Has Been Removing Some Street Parking And Making These "Parklets". It's A Much Better Use Of Space

My City Has Been Removing Some Street Parking And Making These "Parklets". It's A Much Better Use Of Space

"Gion Quarter" Kyoto, Japan

"Gion Quarter" Kyoto, Japan

I bet Chihiro is hiding behind one of the corners :D

So We Got The Possibility To Redesign Our Street A Year Ago And We're Quite Happy With The Result

So We Got The Possibility To Redesign Our Street A Year Ago And We're Quite Happy With The Result

Planned City - La Plata, Argentina

Planned City - La Plata, Argentina

This is grid planning and common all over North and South America, in cities that were founded and expanded under colonial rule. The opposite are cities that expand over time, organically. In Barcelona you can see both: a medieval old town and this colonial style grid expansion.

Green Houses In Berlin

Green Houses In Berlin

This Is Why We Should Prioritize Infrastructure For Bicycles And Pedestrians Over Infrastructure For Cars

This Is Why We Should Prioritize Infrastructure For Bicycles And Pedestrians Over Infrastructure For Cars

This ignores weather, total distance needed to be traveled and the effect of the difference in relative speed when trying to show how many people travel down the road. Bikes are great but the solution is more complex than just, "DUH! Get rid of all cars, have lots of bikes"

With And Without Trees, What A Difference It Makes

With And Without Trees, What A Difference It Makes

Before/After, France

Before/After, France

World's Tallest Indoor Waterfall

World's Tallest Indoor Waterfall

It’s the jewel gardens in Changi airport, Singapore. I’ve been though it and it’s breathtaking!

Heated Sidewalks

Heated Sidewalks

What’s not to love?! The energy waste? Heating the exterior? Damaging the environment for confort or convenience is the exact reason the whole world have to face a climate crisis. The modal shift is b******t. It’s exactly the same with the AC in hot climates. If a place is not meant to be inhabited, don’t ruin the planet to make it fit.

Quince Street, Philadelphia. Legalize Narrow Streets!

Quince Street, Philadelphia. Legalize Narrow Streets!

Unique Types Of Urban Blocks That Are Just Amazing!!

Unique Types Of Urban Blocks That Are Just Amazing!!

The problem with these types of star street layouts is that it becomes really expensive when you do try to drive somewhere. You are always zigzagging or going in circles, etc., instead of being able to take more direct routes.

Aerial Shot Of The Forbidden City, Beijing

Aerial Shot Of The Forbidden City, Beijing

Now THIS is urban planning!

Barcelona Now vs. In 1990

Barcelona Now vs. In 1990

Hopefully it is the first image?

Metal Equipment That Allow Cyclists To Stand Up Straight While Being Stationary Waiting For The Green Light. Spain

Metal Equipment That Allow Cyclists To Stand Up Straight While Being Stationary Waiting For The Green Light. Spain

mmmm dont really understand this: don't they have legs?

Bumpy Plates For Blind People, Everywhere In France, I Hope It's The Same For The Other Countries Too

Bumpy Plates For Blind People, Everywhere In France, I Hope It's The Same For The Other Countries Too

You don’t have tactile paving in the US? There are several types in the UK; top & bottom of stairs, crossings, edge of platforms, cycle paths etc.

Las Vegas Creatively Getting Around Laws

Las Vegas Creatively Getting Around Laws

Colourful Crosswalk, France

Colourful Crosswalk, France

New Mixed Use Flats In Colombes, France Near Paris

New Mixed Use Flats In Colombes, France Near Paris

A Roundabout In Nantes (France) With An Underground Car Park Entrance

A Roundabout In Nantes (France) With An Underground Car Park Entrance

France is world champion in roundabouts :-)

Dragon Shaped Street Lights In Bethune, France

Dragon Shaped Street Lights In Bethune, France

The Outer Battery, Newfoundland, Canada

The Outer Battery, Newfoundland, Canada

One Of The Numerous City Canals In Leipzig, Germany

One Of The Numerous City Canals In Leipzig, Germany

Don't forget our parks! Clara Park is just a 5min walk from the city center

Traffic Light Installed In Paris And Designed In Such A Way As Not To Degrade The Surrounding Landscape While Being Perfectly Functional And Efficient

Traffic Light Installed In Paris And Designed In Such A Way As Not To Degrade The Surrounding Landscape While Being Perfectly Functional And Efficient

How Things Would Be Different With A Little Bit Of Rezoning And A Land Value Tax

How Things Would Be Different With A Little Bit Of Rezoning And A Land Value Tax

Roundabout With Some Nature In The Middle, France

Roundabout With Some Nature In The Middle, France

Pretty much every rounda bout in australia has this there amazing homes for birds especially plovers.

Anybody Know Why This Is Designed Like This? (Copenhagen Denmark)

Anybody Know Why This Is Designed Like This? (Copenhagen Denmark)

To create a closer sense of community and connection between neighbors.

Planned This Shot For Months Before Coming To The Us, But I Didn't Expect The Sun To Make The Rails Golden. Sometimes Photography Is Just About Being A Lucky Bastard

Planned This Shot For Months Before Coming To The Us, But I Didn't Expect The Sun To Make The Rails Golden. Sometimes Photography Is Just About Being A Lucky Bastard

Green Quarantine. Tucuman, Argentina. Photo By Diego Araoz

Green Quarantine. Tucuman, Argentina. Photo By Diego Araoz

This Shot I Took Of The Snow Storm In Tokyo Last Week

This Shot I Took Of The Snow Storm In Tokyo Last Week

Oh What's That? Not A Single Soul Wants To Sit In The Nft Lookin Ass Plastic "Chairs" At The Shadeless Downtown Astroturf Patch? So Weird, How Could We Have Predicted This

Oh What's That? Not A Single Soul Wants To Sit In The Nft Lookin Ass Plastic "Chairs" At The Shadeless Downtown Astroturf Patch? So Weird, How Could We Have Predicted This

I know many such places, and usually they are full of people enjoying their lunch break or taking a rest form a shopping trip.... Although I don't care much for the chairs either.

Buffalo, NY Grid At Night

Buffalo, NY Grid At Night

A Bit Of Green In The Middle Of The City

A Bit Of Green In The Middle Of The City

Bench Design In Barcelona

Bench Design In Barcelona

Amsterdam

Amsterdam

Sights From Porto, Portugal. Miss Traveling!

Sights From Porto, Portugal. Miss Traveling!

Rack For Locking Up Skateboards And Scooters

Rack For Locking Up Skateboards And Scooters

Tree In The Middle Of The Bike Lane (Buenos Aires, Argentina)

Tree In The Middle Of The Bike Lane (Buenos Aires, Argentina)

I hope some of the paving around the trees is water-permeable so that rain can get to the tree roots...but I doubt it.

Parking In Cairo

Parking In Cairo

That is.... one place I would never park my car

Traffic Light In Turkmenistan With A Very Elaborate Design, Totally In Line With The Public Lighting That Can Be Seen In The Background

Traffic Light In Turkmenistan With A Very Elaborate Design, Totally In Line With The Public Lighting That Can Be Seen In The Background

Professor Carlos Moreno's Urban Theory Of ‘15-Minute City’ - A Concept Where Everyone Has Access To All Facilities And Resources Within A 15-Minute Walk Or Bike Ride

Professor Carlos Moreno's Urban Theory Of '15-Minute City' - A Concept Where Everyone Has Access To All Facilities And Resources Within A 15-Minute Walk Or Bike Ride

A lot of european cities strive for this as the ideal city development. Unfortunately it is commonly assumed that its complete realisation is not yet attainable. But some cities (especially Barcelona has been a pioneer at this) try to do their best. It is generally met with concerns as usually a lot of parking spaces are removed. Only that once the transformation is complete, those parking spaces are not really needed any more. Most people in "accessible" cities do not have the need for a car, and more and more of them do not own one.

