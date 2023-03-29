These Online Groups Are All About Urban Design, Here Are 83 Of The Most Interesting Ideas Interview
Cities may have loads of opportunities and energy but have also been linked to a variety of issues affecting human well-being. Traffic noise, commutes, and pollution all end up affecting our stress levels and even our sleeping habits. City planners have the responsibility to ensure that we don’t all go crazy just living our lives.
As awareness about urban development grows, different online groups have formed that are devoted to showcasing the best designs or shaming the worst. We also reached out to Professor Alan March from the Melbourne School of Design to learn more about urban planning in general. So get comfortable and be sure to upvote your favorite examples. If you want to see more, check out our other article on this topic here.
This post may include affiliate links.
Paris, 9th Arrondissement. These Miniature Gardens Used To Be Car Parking Spaces Until A Few Years Ago. The City Reclaimed Them, And Replanted Them With Fruit Trees And Flowering Shrubs
Holland, 1982-2020
Comfort Town, An Old Industrial Site In Kyiv Built In Response To Brutalist Soviet Era Apartments Buildings
We asked Professor Alan March to give a few examples of what are core principles he believes help a city become more livable for its residents. “High enough density to allow services such as schools, parks, infrastructure, healthcare, etc to be provided at an affordable cost. Diverse types of housing and affordable housing. A mix of rent-to-buy, rent, and purchase options, in addition to legal structures that allow co-ownership between non-family members. The ability to move housing according to life circumstances without excessive costs such as stamp duties and other fees.”
“Low energy use, access to a range of green and other recreational spaces. Excellent schools, jobs, transit, and stable representative democracy. Help for poorer, disabled, elderly, and other people with limited life choices. A relatively equal society whereby birth circumstances in terms of location and Socio-Economic Status of parents do not set out one’s life course,” he added as important things for city planners to design for.
It's Never Too Late To Acknowledge The Reality That Urban Highways Are A Fixable Mistake
Luminous Pedestrian Crossing In France, When A Person Is Detected The Lights Turn On To Warn The Drivers
The Speed Camera Lottery In Stockholm, Sweden
Drive at or under the speed limit and you'll be entered into a lottery where the prize fund comes from the fines that speeders pay. Average speed reduced from 32 km/h to 25 km/h (a reduction of 22%)
As the popularity of walkable cities spreads, many urban areas are making streets smaller, removing parking lots, and expanding bicycle infrastructure and walkways. The most hardline advocates actually want to fully remove most cars from urban areas and replace them with robust and extensive public transportation alternatives. We wanted to know his take on the growing anti-car movement and whether it is too extreme of a solution.
I Dont Know Why, But I Just Love When City Elements Wrap Around Nature Like This. [oc] Photo Taken In Stockholm, Sweden
“Forget The Motor Car And Build Cities For Lovers And Friends.” - Lewis Mumford
My City, Delhi Is Redesigning Its S**tty Car Centric Good For Nothing Roads, Here's Half Of A Wide A** Road Reclaimed
If there was a way that no more car registrations were approved by the Transport Authorities. Or at least no family of two adults could own more than one car, or similar. Excessive car ownership and usage is a problem. As well as the logic of owners that since a new car has been acquired, the universe owes them parking spaces.
“The idea of a carless city has merit. Designing the city with few or no cars will mean we emit considerably fewer greenhouse gases and have cheaper and more equitable transport via mass transit and walking (and for the many people who cannot drive for many reasons). We will waste fewer resources on car spaces and freeways, get to know our neighbors better, have lower obesity in children (eg walking to school) and adults, and have fewer accidents and other health impacts from pollution. It will depend on cities being designed properly to achieve this.”
Edinburgh, Scotland
Urban Space Is Complex. But The Math Is Relatively Simple
I'm gonna play devil's advocate here, but not everyone can bike. Or walk. Or scoot. Or do anything but drive. The elderly, those who are disabled, those with chronic conditions, hell, those who have to bring a lot of stuff to work one day a week. So entirely taking away the option to park isn't helping everyone
Vienna Gasometers, Gas Storage Tanks First Built In 1896 And Converted Into Mixed-Use Developments Between 1995 And 2001
Lastly, for some contrast, we were curious to know if he had any examples of cities that made terrible design choices. Professor Alan March specified that Houston was a ‘good’ example of a bad city, due to “environmental degradation, huge inequality of wealth and housing provisions, gated communities for rich.” It also suffers from an overreliance on cars, as over 75% of residents have stated that they need a motor vehicle to go about their daily tasks.
Concrete Sewer Pipes Used As Outdoor Seating
Imagine if they started rolling, it would be like a hamster wheel :D
Bin For Cyclists In Denmark
Apartment Building With A Park At Its Center, Berlin
The abundance of cars on the street creates congestion that had led to Houston having one of the longest average commute times in the United States. This is a result of a comparatively low urban density compared to other US cities, as services, jobs, and public facilities are rarely close together. It’s not all doom and gloom, however, the city authorities are planning to introduce more bicycle infrastructure.
These Public Benches Are Reversible, So You Can Choose To Look At People, Or Boats
Traffic Light With A Mirror To Allow The Drivers To See The Pedestrians/Cyclists That Are In Their Blind Spots
Car Wash Replaced By Beautiful New Georgian Townhouses During 2017 In Stamford UK
This Does Put A Smile On My Face
There's A Map Of The District On This Plate In The Street
this is so cool...is it a "You are here" pointer in the middle?
My City Has Been Removing Some Street Parking And Making These "Parklets". It's A Much Better Use Of Space
"Gion Quarter" Kyoto, Japan
I bet Chihiro is hiding behind one of the corners :D
So We Got The Possibility To Redesign Our Street A Year Ago And We're Quite Happy With The Result
Planned City - La Plata, Argentina
This is grid planning and common all over North and South America, in cities that were founded and expanded under colonial rule. The opposite are cities that expand over time, organically. In Barcelona you can see both: a medieval old town and this colonial style grid expansion.
Green Houses In Berlin
This Is Why We Should Prioritize Infrastructure For Bicycles And Pedestrians Over Infrastructure For Cars
This ignores weather, total distance needed to be traveled and the effect of the difference in relative speed when trying to show how many people travel down the road. Bikes are great but the solution is more complex than just, "DUH! Get rid of all cars, have lots of bikes"
Before/After, France
World's Tallest Indoor Waterfall
Heated Sidewalks
What’s not to love?! The energy waste? Heating the exterior? Damaging the environment for confort or convenience is the exact reason the whole world have to face a climate crisis. The modal shift is b******t. It’s exactly the same with the AC in hot climates. If a place is not meant to be inhabited, don’t ruin the planet to make it fit.
Quince Street, Philadelphia. Legalize Narrow Streets!
Unique Types Of Urban Blocks That Are Just Amazing!!
The problem with these types of star street layouts is that it becomes really expensive when you do try to drive somewhere. You are always zigzagging or going in circles, etc., instead of being able to take more direct routes.
Aerial Shot Of The Forbidden City, Beijing
Barcelona Now vs. In 1990
Metal Equipment That Allow Cyclists To Stand Up Straight While Being Stationary Waiting For The Green Light. Spain
Bumpy Plates For Blind People, Everywhere In France, I Hope It's The Same For The Other Countries Too
You don’t have tactile paving in the US? There are several types in the UK; top & bottom of stairs, crossings, edge of platforms, cycle paths etc.
Las Vegas Creatively Getting Around Laws
Colourful Crosswalk, France
New Mixed Use Flats In Colombes, France Near Paris
A Roundabout In Nantes (France) With An Underground Car Park Entrance
Dragon Shaped Street Lights In Bethune, France
The Outer Battery, Newfoundland, Canada
One Of The Numerous City Canals In Leipzig, Germany
Traffic Light Installed In Paris And Designed In Such A Way As Not To Degrade The Surrounding Landscape While Being Perfectly Functional And Efficient
How Things Would Be Different With A Little Bit Of Rezoning And A Land Value Tax
Roundabout With Some Nature In The Middle, France
Anybody Know Why This Is Designed Like This? (Copenhagen Denmark)
To create a closer sense of community and connection between neighbors.
Planned This Shot For Months Before Coming To The Us, But I Didn't Expect The Sun To Make The Rails Golden. Sometimes Photography Is Just About Being A Lucky Bastard
Green Quarantine. Tucuman, Argentina. Photo By Diego Araoz
This Shot I Took Of The Snow Storm In Tokyo Last Week
Oh What's That? Not A Single Soul Wants To Sit In The Nft Lookin Ass Plastic "Chairs" At The Shadeless Downtown Astroturf Patch? So Weird, How Could We Have Predicted This
Buffalo, NY Grid At Night
A Bit Of Green In The Middle Of The City
Bench Design In Barcelona
Amsterdam
Sights From Porto, Portugal. Miss Traveling!
Rack For Locking Up Skateboards And Scooters
Tree In The Middle Of The Bike Lane (Buenos Aires, Argentina)
I hope some of the paving around the trees is water-permeable so that rain can get to the tree roots...but I doubt it.
Parking In Cairo
Traffic Light In Turkmenistan With A Very Elaborate Design, Totally In Line With The Public Lighting That Can Be Seen In The Background
Professor Carlos Moreno's Urban Theory Of ‘15-Minute City’ - A Concept Where Everyone Has Access To All Facilities And Resources Within A 15-Minute Walk Or Bike Ride
A lot of european cities strive for this as the ideal city development. Unfortunately it is commonly assumed that its complete realisation is not yet attainable. But some cities (especially Barcelona has been a pioneer at this) try to do their best. It is generally met with concerns as usually a lot of parking spaces are removed. Only that once the transformation is complete, those parking spaces are not really needed any more. Most people in "accessible" cities do not have the need for a car, and more and more of them do not own one.