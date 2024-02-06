Person Exposes Greedy Pastors By Showing What Expensive Designer Items They Wear Every Day (51 New Pics)
Created by Ben Kirby, PreachersNSneakers is an online project that juxtaposes religious authority with materialism.
With a knack for spotting designer labels and their hefty price tags, it offers a glimpse into the world of faith and fashion by pairing images of pastors sporting high-end clothing items and their eye-watering costs.
In an age of appearances, these figures continue to talk about modesty and self-sacrifice, however, their words begin to sound a little different when you realize that the price of their fit could fund numerous charitable endeavors.
More info: PreachersNSneakers.com | Instagram | Book
This post may include affiliate links.
Pastor Tobi Adegboyega Oh So Thankful To Be Wrapped In The Louis V Shearling Blouson
Pastor Guillermo Maldonado Absolutely Suede In The Spirit Rocking This LV Denim Jacket
Dr. Dharius Daniels Accessorizing With Prayer And A Lil Fendi
Pastor Toure Roberts In The All-Terrain Lex McQ’s. Probably Easy To Keep Clean
Worship Artist Dante Bowe Staying On Mega-Solid Ground In The Prada Lug Sole Loafs
I Think Big Tymers Had A Song About Prophet Passion’s Fit
Proof money doesn’t buy class. Most of these clothes are hideous. They can afford the best clothes in the world (from scamming and ripping people off) and they choose these garish outfits. Flaunting their wealth. Kind of ironic isn’t it. These people are ugly, inside and out.
Pastor Lusko Brought Out The YSL Shearling Fit For Pashion ‘22
You have to be a special kind of stupid to willingly buy a $3000 denim jacket.
Astor Todd Giving A Bit Of Cybertruck In These Balenciaga Rhino Boots
Pastor Mike Todd In The Yeezy 750 Gardening Classics
Pastor Mike Todd Ready For Nba Season In The Lv X Nba Bball Shorts
1000 bucks just to be a walking ad with a brand name stitched across your balls?
Flyin Back A Couple Years To Pastor Crank Doin His Thing In First Class With Some Ow Air Prestos
Throwin It Back To Some Houston V. Houston Action In The Gucci Aces
Verified Pastor Robert Madu All Smiles And Lanvin Shoe Laces On The Transformation Church Stage Of All Places
Pastor Mike Throwing A Fit With The Lv Dopp Kit/Yeezy Combo
$350 And Prob Air-Dry Only
Pastor Keion In The Top To Bottom Off White Vestments
Pastor Mike Maybe Workshoppin Some Sermon Illustrations With Pastor Craig In The Nike Air Fogs
Pastor Guillermo Maldonado In The Louis V Luxembourgish Swag
Pastor Stephen R Chandler Also At Elevation In The Off White Af1s
Elevation Church Pastor Steven Furtick About To Quote The Bible In The Rrl Fleece Paneled Denim Jacket
Pastor Ron Carpenter Rocking Those Balenciagas, The Ones That Resemble Those Things You Wear On Your Feet Prior To Donning Shoes
Pastor Todd Goin Electric In The Off White Volts
Take Me Down To The Maverick City, Where The Kicks Are…
Dr. Mike Freeman With Bible, Speed And Momentum
Gospel Superstar Kirk Franklin With The Gucci Socksnstocks Combo
Bishop Td Jakes With The New Louis V Laptop Bag Du Jour
Pastor Mike Todd Taking Full Advantage Of That Dsquared2 Sale
Exact Quote Of Me To My Wife After She Tells Me I Snored All Night^^^
Pastor Mike Todd At Vous Conference ‘22 In The Incomparable Off White Af1 Lows
Pastor David Crank Spreading The Gospel And Supreme Logo Since Fw19
Pastor Maldonado Servin The Word In The 77 Gucci Tennies
Pastor Mike Todd Taking The Vous Crew To School In The Off White Jordan University Blous
Throwin It Back To One Of The Classic Pastorsnmultipleprivatejets, Creflo Dollar And His Clean Gucci Belt
Pastor Rich Wilkerson Jr Shredding The Gnar In The Yevangelical 700 Arzareths
Throwin It Back To Dr Mike Freeman Dressing For Comfort In The Versace Chain Reactions
Pastor Chad In The T Scott Frags And Cardy Party Swag
Pastor Steven Furtick On His 40 Days And 40 Nights Swag In The Off White Airmax 90s
Pastor Ron Carpenter Favors A More Functional Prada Sneaker For His Sunday Preaching
Goin Way Back (2ish Years) On A Wednesday To Pastor Steven Furtick, Makin Friends With Frustration And The Jordan 1 Plug Apparently
I Think Future Said It Best: “It’s Cool, Man, Pastor Steven Got The Easter Red Bottoms On. Life Is Good, Know What I Mean? Like”
Pastor Andre Valadao Leading The People To An Elevated But Cozy Cardi-Party In The Moncler Puff
Pastor #cash Luna In The Lv Gradient Hoodie Live From Hillsong Conference
Pastor Guillermo Maldonado With A Very Unique Looking Prada Sneaker That Resembles No Others
Pastor Mike Todd Repping It For Us Flat-Footed Kings In Top To Bottom Off White
Pastor Steven Furtick Leaving The 99 Other Hoodies To Find The 1, Rhude Bird Tile Pullover
Pastor Casey Treat With The Top To Bottom Ice Cream Paint Job
Pastor Furtick Knows A Bargain When He Sees One In The Muckducked-Out Balenciaga Triple S
Preacher, Tim Tebow, Somehow Got On The Field At The Swamp In Florida In The Jordan 13 Black Hyper Royals
Pastor Rich Wilkerson Jr Didn’t Get That Snkrs L In The Black And White Nike Dunk Lows
Pastor Toure Roberts With The Oversized Faith, Windows And Mcqueen Sneaks
Bishop Jakes, A Man Of The People In The Fendi Low/Cargo Pant Combo
I am appalled.
Look at history. Priests were always profiting massively of their "jobs". Nothing new here.Load More Replies...
And rarely was the demand to „tax the rich“ as fitting as it is for these guys
Tax the church?Load More Replies...
Nobody‘s forced to give those con artists money
"A fool and his money are easily parted."Load More Replies...
I am appalled.
Look at history. Priests were always profiting massively of their "jobs". Nothing new here.Load More Replies...
And rarely was the demand to „tax the rich“ as fitting as it is for these guys
Tax the church?Load More Replies...
Nobody‘s forced to give those con artists money
"A fool and his money are easily parted."Load More Replies...