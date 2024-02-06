In an age of appearances, these figures continue to talk about modesty and self-sacrifice, however, their words begin to sound a little different when you realize that the price of their fit could fund numerous charitable endeavors.

With a knack for spotting designer labels and their hefty price tags, it offers a glimpse into the world of faith and fashion by pairing images of pastors sporting high-end clothing items and their eye-watering costs.

Created by Ben Kirby , PreachersNSneakers is an online project that juxtaposes religious authority with materialism.

#1 Pastor Tobi Adegboyega Oh So Thankful To Be Wrapped In The Louis V Shearling Blouson Share icon

#2 Pastor Guillermo Maldonado Absolutely Suede In The Spirit Rocking This LV Denim Jacket Share icon

#3 Dr. Dharius Daniels Accessorizing With Prayer And A Lil Fendi Share icon

#4 Pastor Toure Roberts In The All-Terrain Lex McQ’s. Probably Easy To Keep Clean Share icon

#5 Worship Artist Dante Bowe Staying On Mega-Solid Ground In The Prada Lug Sole Loafs Share icon

#6 I Think Big Tymers Had A Song About Prophet Passion’s Fit Share icon

#7 Pastor Lusko Brought Out The YSL Shearling Fit For Pashion ‘22 Share icon

#8 Astor Todd Giving A Bit Of Cybertruck In These Balenciaga Rhino Boots Share icon

#9 Pastor Mike Todd In The Yeezy 750 Gardening Classics Share icon

#10 Pastor Mike Todd Ready For Nba Season In The Lv X Nba Bball Shorts Share icon

#11 Flyin Back A Couple Years To Pastor Crank Doin His Thing In First Class With Some Ow Air Prestos Share icon

#12 Throwin It Back To Some Houston V. Houston Action In The Gucci Aces Share icon

#13 Verified Pastor Robert Madu All Smiles And Lanvin Shoe Laces On The Transformation Church Stage Of All Places Share icon

#14 Pastor Mike Throwing A Fit With The Lv Dopp Kit/Yeezy Combo Share icon

#15 $350 And Prob Air-Dry Only Share icon

#16 Pastor Keion In The Top To Bottom Off White Vestments Share icon

#17 Pastor Mike Maybe Workshoppin Some Sermon Illustrations With Pastor Craig In The Nike Air Fogs Share icon

#18 Pastor Guillermo Maldonado In The Louis V Luxembourgish Swag Share icon

#19 Pastor Stephen R Chandler Also At Elevation In The Off White Af1s Share icon

#20 Elevation Church Pastor Steven Furtick About To Quote The Bible In The Rrl Fleece Paneled Denim Jacket Share icon

#21 Pastor Ron Carpenter Rocking Those Balenciagas, The Ones That Resemble Those Things You Wear On Your Feet Prior To Donning Shoes Share icon

#22 Pastor Todd Goin Electric In The Off White Volts Share icon

#23 Take Me Down To The Maverick City, Where The Kicks Are… Share icon

#24 Dr. Mike Freeman With Bible, Speed And Momentum Share icon

#25 Gospel Superstar Kirk Franklin With The Gucci Socksnstocks Combo Share icon

#26 Bishop Td Jakes With The New Louis V Laptop Bag Du Jour Share icon

#27 Pastor Mike Todd Taking Full Advantage Of That Dsquared2 Sale Share icon

#28 Exact Quote Of Me To My Wife After She Tells Me I Snored All Night^^^ Share icon

#29 Pastor Mike Todd At Vous Conference ‘22 In The Incomparable Off White Af1 Lows Share icon

#30 Pastor David Crank Spreading The Gospel And Supreme Logo Since Fw19 Share icon

#31 Pastor Maldonado Servin The Word In The 77 Gucci Tennies Share icon

#32 Pastor Mike Todd Taking The Vous Crew To School In The Off White Jordan University Blous Share icon

#33 Throwin It Back To One Of The Classic Pastorsnmultipleprivatejets, Creflo Dollar And His Clean Gucci Belt Share icon

#34 Pastor Rich Wilkerson Jr Shredding The Gnar In The Yevangelical 700 Arzareths Share icon

#35 Throwin It Back To Dr Mike Freeman Dressing For Comfort In The Versace Chain Reactions Share icon

#36 Pastor Chad In The T Scott Frags And Cardy Party Swag Share icon

#37 Pastor Steven Furtick On His 40 Days And 40 Nights Swag In The Off White Airmax 90s Share icon

#38 Pastor Ron Carpenter Favors A More Functional Prada Sneaker For His Sunday Preaching Share icon

#39 Goin Way Back (2ish Years) On A Wednesday To Pastor Steven Furtick, Makin Friends With Frustration And The Jordan 1 Plug Apparently Share icon

#40 I Think Future Said It Best: “It’s Cool, Man, Pastor Steven Got The Easter Red Bottoms On. Life Is Good, Know What I Mean? Like” Share icon

#41 Pastor Andre Valadao Leading The People To An Elevated But Cozy Cardi-Party In The Moncler Puff Share icon

#42 Pastor #cash Luna In The Lv Gradient Hoodie Live From Hillsong Conference Share icon

#43 Pastor Guillermo Maldonado With A Very Unique Looking Prada Sneaker That Resembles No Others Share icon

#44 Pastor Mike Todd Repping It For Us Flat-Footed Kings In Top To Bottom Off White Share icon

#45 Pastor Steven Furtick Leaving The 99 Other Hoodies To Find The 1, Rhude Bird Tile Pullover Share icon

#46 Pastor Casey Treat With The Top To Bottom Ice Cream Paint Job Share icon

#47 Pastor Furtick Knows A Bargain When He Sees One In The Muckducked-Out Balenciaga Triple S Share icon

#48 Preacher, Tim Tebow, Somehow Got On The Field At The Swamp In Florida In The Jordan 13 Black Hyper Royals Share icon

#49 Pastor Rich Wilkerson Jr Didn’t Get That Snkrs L In The Black And White Nike Dunk Lows Share icon

#50 Pastor Toure Roberts With The Oversized Faith, Windows And Mcqueen Sneaks Share icon

