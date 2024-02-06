ADVERTISEMENT

Created by Ben Kirby, PreachersNSneakers is an online project that juxtaposes religious authority with materialism.

With a knack for spotting designer labels and their hefty price tags, it offers a glimpse into the world of faith and fashion by pairing images of pastors sporting high-end clothing items and their eye-watering costs.

In an age of appearances, these figures continue to talk about modesty and self-sacrifice, however, their words begin to sound a little different when you realize that the price of their fit could fund numerous charitable endeavors.

Pastor Tobi Adegboyega Oh So Thankful To Be Wrapped In The Louis V Shearling Blouson

Pastor Tobi Adegboyega Oh So Thankful To Be Wrapped In The Louis V Shearling Blouson

Pastor Guillermo Maldonado Absolutely Suede In The Spirit Rocking This LV Denim Jacket

Pastor Guillermo Maldonado Absolutely Suede In The Spirit Rocking This LV Denim Jacket

Dr. Dharius Daniels Accessorizing With Prayer And A Lil Fendi

Dr. Dharius Daniels Accessorizing With Prayer And A Lil Fendi

Pastor Toure Roberts In The All-Terrain Lex McQ’s. Probably Easy To Keep Clean

Pastor Toure Roberts In The All-Terrain Lex McQ’s. Probably Easy To Keep Clean

Worship Artist Dante Bowe Staying On Mega-Solid Ground In The Prada Lug Sole Loafs

Worship Artist Dante Bowe Staying On Mega-Solid Ground In The Prada Lug Sole Loafs

I Think Big Tymers Had A Song About Prophet Passion’s Fit

I Think Big Tymers Had A Song About Prophet Passion’s Fit

bagladyele avatar
𝖊𝖜𝖔𝛋
𝖊𝖜𝖔𝛋
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Proof money doesn’t buy class. Most of these clothes are hideous. They can afford the best clothes in the world (from scamming and ripping people off) and they choose these garish outfits. Flaunting their wealth. Kind of ironic isn’t it. These people are ugly, inside and out.

Pastor Lusko Brought Out The YSL Shearling Fit For Pashion ‘22

Pastor Lusko Brought Out The YSL Shearling Fit For Pashion ‘22

juniorcj82 avatar
JuniorCJ82
JuniorCJ82
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You have to be a special kind of stupid to willingly buy a $3000 denim jacket.

Astor Todd Giving A Bit Of Cybertruck In These Balenciaga Rhino Boots

Astor Todd Giving A Bit Of Cybertruck In These Balenciaga Rhino Boots

Pastor Mike Todd In The Yeezy 750 Gardening Classics

Pastor Mike Todd In The Yeezy 750 Gardening Classics

Pastor Mike Todd Ready For Nba Season In The Lv X Nba Bball Shorts

Pastor Mike Todd Ready For Nba Season In The Lv X Nba Bball Shorts

tambovtsev-igor avatar
Glasofruix
Glasofruix
Community Member
10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

1000 bucks just to be a walking ad with a brand name stitched across your balls?

Flyin Back A Couple Years To Pastor Crank Doin His Thing In First Class With Some Ow Air Prestos

Flyin Back A Couple Years To Pastor Crank Doin His Thing In First Class With Some Ow Air Prestos

Throwin It Back To Some Houston V. Houston Action In The Gucci Aces

Throwin It Back To Some Houston V. Houston Action In The Gucci Aces

Verified Pastor Robert Madu All Smiles And Lanvin Shoe Laces On The Transformation Church Stage Of All Places

Verified Pastor Robert Madu All Smiles And Lanvin Shoe Laces On The Transformation Church Stage Of All Places

Pastor Mike Throwing A Fit With The Lv Dopp Kit/Yeezy Combo

Pastor Mike Throwing A Fit With The Lv Dopp Kit/Yeezy Combo

$350 And Prob Air-Dry Only

$350 And Prob Air-Dry Only

Pastor Keion In The Top To Bottom Off White Vestments

Pastor Keion In The Top To Bottom Off White Vestments

Pastor Mike Maybe Workshoppin Some Sermon Illustrations With Pastor Craig In The Nike Air Fogs

Pastor Mike Maybe Workshoppin Some Sermon Illustrations With Pastor Craig In The Nike Air Fogs

Pastor Guillermo Maldonado In The Louis V Luxembourgish Swag

Pastor Guillermo Maldonado In The Louis V Luxembourgish Swag

Pastor Stephen R Chandler Also At Elevation In The Off White Af1s

Pastor Stephen R Chandler Also At Elevation In The Off White Af1s

Elevation Church Pastor Steven Furtick About To Quote The Bible In The Rrl Fleece Paneled Denim Jacket

Elevation Church Pastor Steven Furtick About To Quote The Bible In The Rrl Fleece Paneled Denim Jacket

Pastor Ron Carpenter Rocking Those Balenciagas, The Ones That Resemble Those Things You Wear On Your Feet Prior To Donning Shoes

Pastor Ron Carpenter Rocking Those Balenciagas, The Ones That Resemble Those Things You Wear On Your Feet Prior To Donning Shoes

Pastor Todd Goin Electric In The Off White Volts

Pastor Todd Goin Electric In The Off White Volts

Take Me Down To The Maverick City, Where The Kicks Are…

Take Me Down To The Maverick City, Where The Kicks Are…

Dr. Mike Freeman With Bible, Speed And Momentum

Dr. Mike Freeman With Bible, Speed And Momentum

Gospel Superstar Kirk Franklin With The Gucci Socksnstocks Combo

Gospel Superstar Kirk Franklin With The Gucci Socksnstocks Combo

stephanietrosch avatar
Scotira
Scotira
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Honestly one would have to pay me to wear this combination of socks and footwear 🙈 and it would take a lot of money to get me to wear that. 😅 Socks and sandals is a big "nono"

Bishop Td Jakes With The New Louis V Laptop Bag Du Jour

Bishop Td Jakes With The New Louis V Laptop Bag Du Jour

Pastor Mike Todd Taking Full Advantage Of That Dsquared2 Sale

Pastor Mike Todd Taking Full Advantage Of That Dsquared2 Sale

Exact Quote Of Me To My Wife After She Tells Me I Snored All Night^^^

Exact Quote Of Me To My Wife After She Tells Me I Snored All Night^^^

Pastor Mike Todd At Vous Conference ‘22 In The Incomparable Off White Af1 Lows

Pastor Mike Todd At Vous Conference ‘22 In The Incomparable Off White Af1 Lows

Pastor David Crank Spreading The Gospel And Supreme Logo Since Fw19

Pastor David Crank Spreading The Gospel And Supreme Logo Since Fw19

Pastor Maldonado Servin The Word In The 77 Gucci Tennies

Pastor Maldonado Servin The Word In The 77 Gucci Tennies

Pastor Mike Todd Taking The Vous Crew To School In The Off White Jordan University Blous

Pastor Mike Todd Taking The Vous Crew To School In The Off White Jordan University Blous

Throwin It Back To One Of The Classic Pastorsnmultipleprivatejets, Creflo Dollar And His Clean Gucci Belt

Throwin It Back To One Of The Classic Pastorsnmultipleprivatejets, Creflo Dollar And His Clean Gucci Belt

Pastor Rich Wilkerson Jr Shredding The Gnar In The Yevangelical 700 Arzareths

Pastor Rich Wilkerson Jr Shredding The Gnar In The Yevangelical 700 Arzareths

Throwin It Back To Dr Mike Freeman Dressing For Comfort In The Versace Chain Reactions

Throwin It Back To Dr Mike Freeman Dressing For Comfort In The Versace Chain Reactions

Pastor Chad In The T Scott Frags And Cardy Party Swag

Pastor Chad In The T Scott Frags And Cardy Party Swag

Pastor Steven Furtick On His 40 Days And 40 Nights Swag In The Off White Airmax 90s

Pastor Steven Furtick On His 40 Days And 40 Nights Swag In The Off White Airmax 90s

Pastor Ron Carpenter Favors A More Functional Prada Sneaker For His Sunday Preaching

Pastor Ron Carpenter Favors A More Functional Prada Sneaker For His Sunday Preaching

Goin Way Back (2ish Years) On A Wednesday To Pastor Steven Furtick, Makin Friends With Frustration And The Jordan 1 Plug Apparently

Goin Way Back (2ish Years) On A Wednesday To Pastor Steven Furtick, Makin Friends With Frustration And The Jordan 1 Plug Apparently

I Think Future Said It Best: “It’s Cool, Man, Pastor Steven Got The Easter Red Bottoms On. Life Is Good, Know What I Mean? Like”

I Think Future Said It Best: “It’s Cool, Man, Pastor Steven Got The Easter Red Bottoms On. Life Is Good, Know What I Mean? Like”

Pastor Andre Valadao Leading The People To An Elevated But Cozy Cardi-Party In The Moncler Puff

Pastor Andre Valadao Leading The People To An Elevated But Cozy Cardi-Party In The Moncler Puff

Pastor #cash Luna In The Lv Gradient Hoodie Live From Hillsong Conference

Pastor #cash Luna In The Lv Gradient Hoodie Live From Hillsong Conference

Pastor Guillermo Maldonado With A Very Unique Looking Prada Sneaker That Resembles No Others

Pastor Guillermo Maldonado With A Very Unique Looking Prada Sneaker That Resembles No Others

Pastor Mike Todd Repping It For Us Flat-Footed Kings In Top To Bottom Off White

Pastor Mike Todd Repping It For Us Flat-Footed Kings In Top To Bottom Off White

Pastor Steven Furtick Leaving The 99 Other Hoodies To Find The 1, Rhude Bird Tile Pullover

Pastor Steven Furtick Leaving The 99 Other Hoodies To Find The 1, Rhude Bird Tile Pullover

Pastor Casey Treat With The Top To Bottom Ice Cream Paint Job

Pastor Casey Treat With The Top To Bottom Ice Cream Paint Job

Pastor Furtick Knows A Bargain When He Sees One In The Muckducked-Out Balenciaga Triple S

Pastor Furtick Knows A Bargain When He Sees One In The Muckducked-Out Balenciaga Triple S

Preacher, Tim Tebow, Somehow Got On The Field At The Swamp In Florida In The Jordan 13 Black Hyper Royals

Preacher, Tim Tebow, Somehow Got On The Field At The Swamp In Florida In The Jordan 13 Black Hyper Royals

Pastor Rich Wilkerson Jr Didn’t Get That Snkrs L In The Black And White Nike Dunk Lows

Pastor Rich Wilkerson Jr Didn’t Get That Snkrs L In The Black And White Nike Dunk Lows

Pastor Toure Roberts With The Oversized Faith, Windows And Mcqueen Sneaks

Pastor Toure Roberts With The Oversized Faith, Windows And Mcqueen Sneaks

Bishop Jakes, A Man Of The People In The Fendi Low/Cargo Pant Combo

Bishop Jakes, A Man Of The People In The Fendi Low/Cargo Pant Combo

