My Food Art Project: 22 Christmas-Inspired Snacks
I have been working on a food art project called ‘25 days countdown for Christmas’ where, every day from December 01, 2023, I have been creating edible food art with the usual healthy snacks or fruits for breakfast/lunch/dinner. I am sharing some of my simple food arts for this holiday time!
I Am An Elf
Made of pancake, raspberry, blueberry, and apple.
A Reindeer Near A Christmas Tree
Made with orange, raspberry, bread, strawberry, yogurt, blackberry, kiwi, beans, carrot, pomegranate and corn.
A Christmas Tree Using Kiwi Fruit
Decorated with strawberry star, corn, pomegranate, and carrots!
Wreath
Made using the salad contents of kale, lettuce, shredded chicken, cherry tomato, pomegranate, corn, Jalapeño and carrots.
Christmas Tree With Salad
Christmas Ornament
Made with dosa, chutney, raspberry, blackberry, corn, carrot, beans, green peas and blueberry.
Rudolph The Red Nose Reindeer
Made with rice, chicken, carrot, broccoli, blackberry and raspberry.
I Am A Pancake Snowman
Made with pancake, apple, carrot, and blueberry.
A Simple Christmas Tree
Made with cherry tomato, cucumber, and carrot. A really good idea for get together for Christmas for veg appetizers.
Grinch
Not so grumpy but happy was my kid’s request. Made the Grinch using kiwi, blackberry, black grapes, blueberry, raspberry, cooked egg yolk, and rice.
Kids wanted to eat celery and cream cheese for snacks so we (me and my daughter) made an easy and simple Christmas tree with that! Ornaments are made of corn, pomegranate, and carrots.
Penguins In Christmas Spirit!
Made using black grapes, cream cheese, raspberry, and carrots!
Christmas Lights!
The bulbs are made of cherry tomato, green grapes, and black grapes and the wire is made using thin cucumber cutting!
Snowpeas Christmas Tree!
Garnished using pomegranate, corn, celery and carrots!
Christmas Wreath With A Candle!
Snowman Tribe
Made using banana slices, carrot, mustard seeds, raspberry, black grapes, blackberry, cucumber, carrot and pretzel.
Christmas Tree!
Made using pancake, whipping cream, apple, corn, carrot, green peas, pomegranate and blackberry!
Rudolph, The Red-Nosed Reindeer
Made of pancake, banana, blueberry, apple, whipped cream, pretzels, and chocolate syrup!
Santa Is Here…
Made using Chappathi, strawberry, blueberry, carrot, yogurt, blackberry.
A Snowman
Made of idli (steamed rice cake - breakfast food in southern India)!
Santa
Made using pancake, whipping cream, strawberry, and grapes!
Grinch Fruit Snack!
Made using green grapes, bananas, and marshmallows!
