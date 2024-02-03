Frugal individuals have recently been sharing some of the affordable items that they’ve learned to love due to inflation, so we’ve gathered their thoughts down below. Keep reading to find a conversation with Lydia Beiler of Thrifty Frugal Mom , and be sure to upvote the replies that will help you cut down on your weekly grocery budget!

Nowadays, my grocery shopping consists less of making a list and grabbing everything on it and more of simply buying whatever I can find on sale. And when it comes to staples, I’ve gotten used to purchasing the least expensive options available. But according to many Reddit users, the cheapest products can sometimes be the best choices!

#1 I discovered overnight oats. Holy cow! They're great. I also figured out that dried blueberries are cheaper than frozen or fresh blueberries, and taste identical in overnight oats. No more bran flakes. No more milk. Just water, oats, blueberries, a little cinnamon, and some sugar.

#2 Tofu. I eat it at least once a week now. Cheaper and more protein than meat. I never ate it pre-pandemic.

#3 I don't buy milk. I buy whole powdered milk, about 3 lbs for $15 for adding to my coffee. So instead of spending $4/5 a gallon a week, this lasts 6 months at least.

To learn more about how to save money amidst inflation, we reached out to Lydia Beiler, aka Thrifty Frugal Mom, to hear which affordable items she's realized she actually prefers. "Whole chicken/bone-in chicken versus boneless chicken," Lydia shared. "The meat is so much more tender and moist. I bought them rarely before this but now buy them regularly!"

#4 90% of my winter veggie intake is now cabbage related. I refuse to pay the high price for off-season produce anymore.

#5 I stopped buying pine nuts. They're like $30 a bag now. I get sunflower seeds and pumpkin seeds instead.



I'm making my own herb and spice blends from bulk ingredients plus things we can grow in our yard.



I'm cooking more beans and lentils from dry instead of buying canned beans or frozen prepared meals.

#6 Using bar soaps again rather than shower gels and liquid hand soaps😊 The natural soap bars last a long time.

We were also curious what things Lydia purchases less frequently now that they've become so expensive. "I've stopped buying pastries as much," she shared. "I used to buy them pretty regularly as a family snack on the weekend, but have switched to other less expensive things. I do miss them, but not enough to make them a regular purchase again!" "Also chicken broth!" the Thrifty Frugal Mom added. "It's way cheaper to buy a whole chicken and then use the carcass to make my own bone broth. I've started to do that as much as I can! I do miss the convenience of buying store bought all the time, but it feels like it's worth the extra savings."

#7 Liquid dish soap and laundry soap instead of pods. We had switched to pods several years ago and when proces started going way up last year, we switched back. I have no idea why we were ever paying for pods!



Same with k cups. We stopped using our Keurig and started buying ground coffee. Got a French press and even buying fancy ground coffee, we are still coming out ahead.



No Amazon Prime. Decided not to renew last year and haven't missed it; in fact, the temptation to just buy whatever, whenever is completely gone. We have to be more thoughtful with purchases now.

#8 Unless there is a big noticible difference, i buy all almost store brand things when i shop. why spend more for things that are essentially the same.

#9 Frozen veggies. They were always a staple but now I buy them in bulk and eat them daily!

Lydia also shared some tips that might help you save money on groceries. "Don't be scared to try store brands. They often are made by the same company as the name brand, and we've discovered that for most products, we don't mind the cheaper option!" she told Bored Panda. "Buying in bulk can be a great way to save on things you purchase a lot too," Lydia added. "Just be sure to check the cost per unit on the shelf price tag to make sure you really are getting a better deal!" If you're looking for even more money-saving tips, be sure to visit Thrifty Frugal Mom!

#10 I wish I knew how amazing sardines were earlier in life!

#11 Ok I am a sunscreen-every-damn-day girlie and DO NOT SLEEP on the Walgreen’s brand moisturizing one (in a yellow container.) My grandma let me use hers once and I loved everything about it so much I ran out to buy some. A lot of times they’re buy one get one 1/2 off or have coupons, too. I prefer it over any name brand sunscreen, including the neutrogena I used to use.



PS. Yellow container only, do not buy the blue “sport” variety, it separates and feels gross.

#12 I used to buy Gardein beef crumbles until I realized that they're just TVP, which is exceptionally cheap. Same with buying mung bean to make vegan egg substitute instead of shelling out for JustEgg. So much easier to customize when you make both of these things at home

#13 Not a brand, but I’ve started buying my veggies at small local mom and pop fruit and veggie markets. I can walk down there and buy a couple of things I need, they may cost a bit more (and actually sometimes i find they’re the same/less), but I haven’t had to use my car to get there. And I’m not in a large grocery store where I’m going to buy a ton of different things I didn’t need while I walk through to get to the cash. And I’m supporting small local businesses. It’s a win for everyone, I’m so f*****g tired of the large grocery chains and their price gouging.

Edit: their/they’re

#14 Suave shampoo. I tried it in a summer rental and it was great, so my fancy stuff is sitting unused. I thought I might use it for a week or two and get tired of it, but it’s working great. I use the fancy stuff every few weeks and Suave most days now.

#15 We started shopping at our local Asian and Hispanic grocery stores. We go to Aldi's for bread, bagels and paper products. Fresh produce lasts a lot longer and is cheaper too. Our food budget has dropped from $200 a week to $125 consistently for two adults the last 10 months. We pack lunches, usually last nights dinner leftovers and we have saved a substantial amount of money.

#16 Microfiber cleaning cloths instead of paper towels. You can catch them on sale for less than $0.40 per cloth. They pay for themselves after 8 uses, and can easily last 100 uses.



They are superior to paper towels in every way, except for cleaning up tomato sauce or dog vomit. For that, you should stick with paper towels.



Only downside is having to fold them when the dryer is done. That part gets old pretty quick.

#17 I’ve started making my own snack bags of trail mix. I found them so handy since I’m breastfeeding and always need a snack in my bag. Trader Joe’s have some affordable options, but then I moved and there isn’t one close by. Publix has a sale right now for BOGO Blue Diamond Almonds and Walnuts so I stocked up with some dried cranberries and snack-size sandwich bags. Voila!

#18 Unflavored creamer for my coffee. Like heavy whipping cream or half and half.



I stopped using the sweetened or flavored creamers and now I can't stand them. The after taste is so horrible to me.



I buy cream for cooking so always have some on hand, I don't buy different cream just for my coffee anymore.



Same with flavored coffee. I will now and then get a certain brand as a treat, or see a flavor that sounds interesting and I want to try but I usually regret it. Lol Plain coffee is preferred.



I've always shopped generic/cheapest so can't say inflation has been the main cause of most of my preferences or maybe it's the only cause for my generic preferences. Lol

#19 Bone-in cuts of meat





Added bonus is they are more nutritious in vitamins/minerals and taste a hell of a lot better than boneless.

#20 Already bought this pre inflation craziness but Kirkland (Costco brand) Zyrtec. Get a year’s supply for pennies compared to regular Zyrtec. 100% the same ingredients too

#21 Steak, weirdly enough. The weekly ad steak is the same price or less than ground beef these days, so when I’m craving beef, screw it, steak it is!

#22 Indoor farming.





I work as a data analyst and fulfillment.





I have built entire spreadsheets around my indoor farming hobby and it is now cheaper to grow most of my produce at home hydroponically than to go shopping at anything owned by Loblaws, Sobeys, or Walmart.





All of my equipment has paid for itself in the first year in savings. The only time it becomes more expensive, is when something goes wrong, and I lose a portion of a harvest. Most of the time, I have so much extra I either have to try selling it off or give it away.

#23 Ground meats. They're a lot cheaper than other boneless cuts and can be used in a lot of the same applications. I use ground pork for my stir-fry & rice bowl and it's amazing -- crispy and soda soft, soaks up the sauce and you get a little with every bite.

#24 Meal planning and shopping online for pick up. I'm sitting on the couch when I order my groceries, so I can check if there is something I already have. I can price Check between stores. And I'm ordering nsded on a meal plan.



Instead of wondering and being tempted, I pull into my stall, message the ap and they bring them out.

#25 I know this is meant to be food related but tinting my own eyebrows. I used to get expensive treatments at the salon at $50 per month, now I get Just for Men beard eye and use that with a q-tip. Works amazing and I have way more control over the colour/darkness/frequency of it, not to mention time saved by just doing it 5 minutes at home instead of allocating an hour in my day to go to the salon.

#26 Lidils brand of margherita pizzas are only 5.5$ for 3 700 cal pizzas. I buy some Romano cheese to top them with and some sausage and it’s really great for the price



Honestly getting bidet to stop buying toilet paper was cool

#27 I stopped shopping at bath & body and went to suave

#28 Generic flavored Sparkling water.

#29 Drinking water and meatless dishes. I have cut out meat, alcohol and coffee. I didn't consume them much before so it wasn't hard to cut out. I do buy some meat but a lot less. I don't miss them. I prefer water now too.

#30 Hibachi bowls. I like going to the hibachi grill but is an expensive treat. But when I don’t want to spend the money I can create some at home.



Same for form sushi bowl. I make with salmon, white rice, cucumber, avocado, yum yum sauce I diy myself, and some sriracha. Then eat with some seaweed wraps

#31 Popcorn over chips and crackers. I made a great batch last night by popping kernels in veg oil, adding a bit of melted butter and then some cheese powder.



Granola over cereal too if you have extra nuts, trail mix or can make nut-free.



ETA: Check out Hoosier Farms for cheese powder.

Seriously so good. That or flavacol with coconut oil.

#32 Give up on Car dealers for maintenance.



Make my own pizza or little Caesar’s vs the other pizza place where one pizza was $30-35.



Haircuts.. just cut my own.



Starbucks



Diet Pepsi



Packaged/processed food

#33 4lb bag of sliced frozen strawberries at Sam’s Club instead of fresh berries. So convenient, no waste, DEELISH. $9

#34 Bought a soda stream instead of buying seltzers. My seltzer habit was getting a little much for how expensive even off brand seltzers were getting

#35 I love refried beans from better (not all) Mexican restaurants. I don’t like canned. I’ve tried making from scratch but they’re not as good. But I found a brand that Walmart sells in a plastic pouch that is very good, and also inexpensive. The brand is La Sierra. The only kind I’ve tried is the regular, but there’s also a chorizo flavor.

#36 I used to make chili with mostly meat and onion. Nowadays it's 50% beans, and I prefer it. Originally, when I would put beans in chili, I'd use red kidney beans. Nowadays I'll use anything bean related - I think red kidney beans are the least interesting you can find. I'll use tins of mixed beans, black beans, butter beans, chick peas. Heck, I've even added some (British) baked beans and thought they came out really well.



Secondly to that, this one was only mildly frugally related, but as we started to cut down on our meat consumption, we started to use a wider variety of vegetables. I had barely used "Chinese Leaf" (AKA Asian cabbage) before, and it works so well in a stir fry, as well as a variety of other things. It's given me a newfound appreciation for all things cabbage, including red cabbage in salads, sauerkraut and kimchi.



Where before I had only eaten cabbage as boiled cabbage, now cabbage is a big part of my weekly diet.

#37 Whey protein prices increased like crazy. Protein from MyProtein tastes the same as big name brands and it's almost half the price. Supplements from Bulk Supplements are actually pretty cheap. I get their creatine and it has a bitter taste, but if you mix it with something you don't notice it. I also am realizing how many of the name brands I used to buy are exactly the same as the name brand. Just with different colors on the packaging.

#38 Aldi brand Oreos are considered far superior to brand name Oreos in my household

#39 Plant-based protein. Meat is way too damn expensive