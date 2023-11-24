ADVERTISEMENT

Imagine taking a virtual stroll through charming neighborhoods, discovering the cozy nooks and adorable corners of houses from the comfort of your own home. Well, that's exactly what US-based artist, Angela Hao, does! Using the magic of Google Street View, she wanders the streets of Japan, illustrating scenes that might make you wish you could step right into them!

Scroll down to take a peek at Angela's latest creations and get ready to be captivated by the irresistible charm of these house illustrations! Which one is your favorite?

More info: Instagram | twitter.com

#1

#1

angelahao_art

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

#2

angelahao_art

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

#3

angelahao_art

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#4

#4

angelahao_art

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

#5

angelahao_art

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

#6

angelahao_art

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

#7

angelahao_art

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

#8

angelahao_art

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#9

#9

angelahao_art

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

#10

angelahao_art

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

#11

angelahao_art

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

#12

angelahao_art

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

#13

angelahao_art

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

#14

angelahao_art

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

#15

angelahao_art

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

#16

angelahao_art

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#17

#17

angelahao_art

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#18

#18

angelahao_art

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#19

#19

angelahao_art

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#20

#20

angelahao_art

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#21

#21

angelahao_art

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#22

#22

angelahao_art

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST

