ADVERTISEMENT

If you think about your favorite characters from literature and film, one thing they most likely have in common is a compelling arc, which is basically a distilled summary of the journey they went through over the course of the story and the inner change it inspired.

But this phenomenon isn't exclusive to fictional realms. And the subreddit 'Character Arcs' has plenty of examples to prove it. From finding out their true sexuality to getting a job, here are some of the strongest and most original real-life transformations that were shared by the online community.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Wholesome Arc

Wholesome Arc Shares stats

ori1kenobi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

When It's Not Wednesday Act More My Dudes

When It's Not Wednesday Act More My Dudes Shares stats

kalyugikangaroo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Homosexual Awakening

Homosexual Awakening Shares stats

Alhruz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#4

Redditor Posts In Local Subreddit Asking For Directions To A Bridge. Other Members Put 2 And 2 Together And Call The Police, Saving Their Life

Redditor Posts In Local Subreddit Asking For Directions To A Bridge. Other Members Put 2 And 2 Together And Call The Police, Saving Their Life Shares stats

maddielovescolours Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

Adamboard

Adamboard Shares stats

villekissa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
wandiledludlu avatar
Sum Guy
Sum Guy
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He went on to be a co-founder of one of the most successful Wrestling youtube channels, Cultaholics.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
#6

Dinosaurs

Dinosaurs Shares stats

Gently-Weeps Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Real Life Progression

Real Life Progression Shares stats

bitchyswiftie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

Happy Ending

Happy Ending Shares stats

BLANKTWGOK Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
sotong5678 avatar
Simba
Simba
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yep I got this special seat on an ANA flight many years ago. Still feel s**t about it

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Maybe A Little Bit Earlier Next Time

Maybe A Little Bit Earlier Next Time Shares stats

Pickle_200 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
wandiledludlu avatar
Sum Guy
Sum Guy
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is this also for domestic? I swear I always arrive at the airport about 40 minutes before departure and it is usually during OR Tambo rush hour (weekdays at 5:30am)

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#10

He Has Been Saved

He Has Been Saved Shares stats

Minute_Suggestion_86 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
wandiledludlu avatar
Sum Guy
Sum Guy
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Its rare you see someone take off the clown costume... they are always putting it on

Vote comment up
11
11points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

Banana Dog

Banana Dog Shares stats

BoyoOftheNorth Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
lauraprobst avatar
LauraDragonWench
LauraDragonWench
Community Member
52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'd take Banana Dog - I like him a bunch! *shuffles away, embarrassed*

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

Sleep Is For The Weak

Sleep Is For The Weak Shares stats

Banthrox Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
lauraprobst avatar
LauraDragonWench
LauraDragonWench
Community Member
59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You're supposed to argue with the voices in your head SILENTLY. Right? *crickets* RIGHT?! C**p.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#13

Found In The Comments About Hogwarts Legacy Not Involving J. K. Rowling

Found In The Comments About Hogwarts Legacy Not Involving J. K. Rowling Shares stats

SirFancyDuck Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

They Saw The Error Of Their Ways

They Saw The Error Of Their Ways Shares stats

Existing_Mechanic_84 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
wandiledludlu avatar
Sum Guy
Sum Guy
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hahaha... oh America, you never fail to make me laugh

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

Princeton

Princeton Shares stats

jakspedicey Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

Purr Arc

Purr Arc Shares stats

YusufTariq Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Acceptance

Acceptance Shares stats

Anthman_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Any Sufficiently Advanced Technology Is Indistinguishable From Magic

Any Sufficiently Advanced Technology Is Indistinguishable From Magic Shares stats

zudduz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

From The Channel Nilered

From The Channel Nilered Shares stats

dutifon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

Found It!

Found It! Shares stats

Eingi , twitter.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

Why Would You Not Wash Your Rice In The First Place Bro???

Why Would You Not Wash Your Rice In The First Place Bro??? Shares stats

NinjayajniN Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#22

It Happens To The Best Of Us

It Happens To The Best Of Us Shares stats

SomeLoser74 , twitter.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
lauraprobst avatar
LauraDragonWench
LauraDragonWench
Community Member
48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This happens to me all the time - on a MUCH smaller scale - and I don't gamble. Unless you count living as a gamble, which... I guess?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#23

Redemption Arc

Redemption Arc Shares stats

EarFap Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

A Frog Learns The Error Of Its Ways

A Frog Learns The Error Of Its Ways Shares stats

Pieguy_____________ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Reddit User Comes To A Realization

Reddit User Comes To A Realization Shares stats

Em9500 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Murdering Arc

Murdering Arc Shares stats

elguachojkis7 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
ovataacronicta avatar
Ovata Acronicta
Ovata Acronicta
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Spotted lanternfly. Spread rapidly, very invasive, infests crops of things we grow.

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#27

Hope This Counts

Hope This Counts Shares stats

Supernihari12 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Don’t Mess With Gordon

Don’t Mess With Gordon Shares stats

That_Raccoon_Boi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

He Realized His Mistake

He Realized His Mistake Shares stats

Kirbytofu Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
bobbrooce_1 avatar
Bob Brooce
Bob Brooce
Community Member
23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There are only two possibilities. If they're not inedible then they're edible. Of course there are lots of thing that you shouldn't eat even though you could.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#30

The Prophecy Is Fulfilled

The Prophecy Is Fulfilled Shares stats

Jlegomon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!