If you think about your favorite characters from literature and film, one thing they most likely have in common is a compelling arc, which is basically a distilled summary of the journey they went through over the course of the story and the inner change it inspired.

But this phenomenon isn't exclusive to fictional realms. And the subreddit 'Character Arcs' has plenty of examples to prove it. From finding out their true sexuality to getting a job, here are some of the strongest and most original real-life transformations that were shared by the online community.