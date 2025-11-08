Happy birthday to Momo Hirai , Vanessa Lachey , and Nick Lachey ! November 9 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Dancer and Singer Momo Hirai, 29 An influential Japanese singer, dancer, and rapper, Momo Hirai rose to global prominence as a key member of the K-pop sensation Twice. Her unparalleled dance skills earned her the moniker "Dance Machine," defining the group's energetic performances. She has also successfully ventured into the Japanese market with the subunit MiSaMo.



Little-known fact: Momo Hirai has three dogs named Petco, Pudding, and Lucky, despite being allergic to dogs.

#2 Television Host and Actress Vanessa Lachey, 45 An American television host and actress, Vanessa Lachey first garnered attention as Miss Teen USA in 1998 before carving out a successful career in entertainment. She has anchored popular shows like MTV's Total Request Live and currently stars as the lead in NCIS: Hawaiʻi.



Little-known fact: Due to her father's Air Force service, Vanessa Lachey attended eleven different schools in nine years during her childhood.

#3 Singer and Actor Nick Lachey, 52 An American singer and television personality, Nick Lachey gained widespread recognition as the lead vocalist for the multi-platinum group 98 Degrees. His solo work and reality television ventures further cemented his public profile.

Lachey has successfully transitioned into hosting popular shows like Love Is Blind, showcasing his versatile entertainment career.



Little-known fact: Before his music career took off, Nick Lachey initially aspired to become a sports therapist.

#4 Actor Eric Dane, 53 American actor Eric William Dane, known for his commanding screen presence, gained widespread fame as Dr. Mark Sloan on Grey’s Anatomy. His career also features significant roles in The Last Ship and Euphoria.



Little-known fact: Before pursuing acting, Eric Dane was an athlete in high school, playing on the boys’ varsity water polo team.

#5 Rapper French Montana, 41 Moroccan-American rapper French Montana gained fame for his unique blend of East Coast hip-hop and global influences. His music often explores themes of his journey from Casablanca to the Bronx. He achieved diamond certification with his hit single “Unforgettable” and founded Coke Boys Records, supporting new talent.



Little-known fact: In school, his favorite subject was math, where he claimed he learned to count money.

#6 Wrestler Chris Jericho, 55 An American-Canadian professional wrestler and rock musician, Chris Jericho is celebrated for his influential career and constant character reinvention. He achieved historic success in wrestling, becoming the first Undisputed WWF Champion. Off-stage, he leads the popular heavy metal band Fozzy.



Little-known fact: Chris Jericho's stage name was inspired by the German power metal band Helloween's album Walls of Jericho.

#7 Producer and Director Ryan Murphy, 60 Innovative American producer and writer Ryan Murphy reshaped television with his distinctive storytelling. His projects often feature marginalized characters, bringing diverse voices to mainstream audiences.

Murphy's groundbreaking series include the musical hit Glee and the critically acclaimed anthology American Horror Story, both recognized for their unique vision and cultural impact.



Little-known fact: Before his television success, Ryan Murphy worked as a journalist for publications such as The Washington Post and The Los Angeles Times.

#8 Singer and Actress Delta Goodrem, 41 Renowned for her piano-driven pop anthems and acting roles, Australian singer-songwriter Delta Goodrem has cultivated a multifaceted career that spans music and television. She soared to international fame with her debut album Innocent Eyes, establishing herself as a dominant force in Australian music.

Beyond her chart-topping hits, Goodrem has been a prominent coach on The Voice Australia and a successful actress, showcasing her diverse talents to a global audience.



Little-known fact: Delta Goodrem's father bought a piano after her mother was induced into early labor due to a car crash, inadvertently sparking Goodrem's lifelong music career.

#9 Bodybuilder and Actor Lou Ferrigno, 74 An American actor and bodybuilder, Lou Ferrigno achieved fame as the iconic Hulk in the 1970s television series. His early career saw him clinch multiple Mr. Universe titles, establishing his formidable presence in the fitness world.



Little-known fact: Ferrigno once had a brief stint as a defensive lineman for the Toronto Argonauts in the Canadian Football League, despite never having played football.

#10 Footballer Alessandro Del Piero, 51 An iconic Italian former professional footballer, Alessandro Del Piero rose to global prominence as a prolific goal-scorer and captain for Juventus. He led his team to numerous Serie A titles and a UEFA Champions League victory in 1996. Del Piero also famously helped Italy win the 2006 FIFA World Cup.



Little-known fact: As a young child, Alessandro Del Piero initially played as a goalkeeper because his mother thought it would prevent him from sweating and getting injured.