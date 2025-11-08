Who Is French Montana? French Montana is a Moroccan-American rapper known for his street-hardened lyrics and global sound. His music reflects an immigrant experience. He first gained public attention through his Cocaine City DVD series. This documented the burgeoning New York hip-hop scene, leading to his Bad Boy Records signing.

Full Name Karim Kharbouch Gender Male Height 6 feet 3 inches (190 cm) Relationship Status Engaged to Mahra Al Maktoum Net Worth $50 million Nationality Moroccan American Ethnicity Moroccan, Ethiopian, Somalian Education Lehman High School, Roosevelt High School Father Abdela Kharbouch Mother Khadija Guled Siblings Zack Kharbouch, Ayoub Kharbouch Kids Kruz Kharbouch

Early Life and Education Born Karim Kharbouch on November 9, 1984, in Casablanca, Morocco, French Montana spent his early childhood immersed in soccer and rap. He immigrated with his family to the South Bronx, New York, at 13. He learned English in the Bronx high schools of Lehman and Roosevelt, navigating a new culture while also developing his linguistic skills. These formative years on the streets heavily influenced his future musical direction.

Notable Relationships French Montana’s public life includes a marriage to Deen Kharbouch from 2007 to 2014 and a brief 2014 romance with Khloé Kardashian. More recently, he became engaged to Princess Sheikha Mahra Al Maktoum of Dubai in June 2025. Montana shares one son, Kruz Kharbouch, with his former wife, Deen Kharbouch, and maintains an amicable co-parenting relationship. He is currently preparing for his marriage to Princess Sheikha Mahra Al Maktoum.

Career Highlights French Montana’s single “Unforgettable,” featuring Swae Lee, became a diamond-certified global hit. It peaked at number three on the Billboard Hot 100, amassing over a billion streams. He founded Coke Boys Records in 2008, launching artists like Chinx and Lil Durk. Montana also signed a joint venture with Bad Boy Records and Maybach Music Group in 2012, releasing his debut album Excuse My French (2013), which peaked at number four on the Billboard 200.