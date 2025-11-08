Who Is Momo Hirai? Momo Hirai is a Japanese singer, dancer, and rapper who has captivated global audiences. Based in South Korea, she is a prominent member of the popular girl group Twice and its subunit MiSaMo. Her powerful stage presence and precise choreography define her artistry. Hirai’s breakout moment occurred during the 2015 reality television show “Sixteen,” where her exceptional dancing skills earned her a spot in Twice despite initial elimination. This crucial decision led to her swift rise, cementing her status as a leading figure in K-pop.

Full Name Momo Hirai Gender Female Height 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $8 million Nationality Japanese Ethnicity East Asian Education Tanabe Junior High School, Passed Japanese High School Graduation Father Hidemitsu Hirai Siblings Hana Hirai

Early Life and Education Born in Kyōtanabe, Kyoto Prefecture, Japan, Momo Hirai began dancing at the tender age of three, often alongside her older sister, Hana. This early immersion cultivated her lifelong passion for performance, which soon turned towards K-pop. Hirai attended Tanabe Junior High School and later passed the Japanese High School Graduation (GED equivalent). Her dedication to dance continued throughout her formative years, inspired by artists like J-pop star Namie Amuro.

Notable Relationships Momo Hirai was publicly linked to Kim Heechul, a South Korean singer and television personality, from late 2019 until mid-2021. The relationship garnered significant media attention across Asia. Hirai has no publicly acknowledged children and has not confirmed any other romantic relationships since her split from Heechul.

Career Highlights Momo Hirai’s career soared with the October 2015 debut of the girl group Twice, following her successful participation in the survival show “Sixteen.” The group quickly achieved international acclaim with hit singles and albums. Further expanding her artistic reach, Hirai debuted with the Japanese subunit MiSaMo in 2023, showcasing her versatility. She has also contributed to Twice’s music as a songwriter and holds several brand ambassador roles.