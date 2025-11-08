Who Is Chris Jericho? Chris Jericho is an American-Canadian professional wrestler, musician, and actor, known for his ability to reinvent characters. He blends rockstar theatrics with technical wrestling prowess across various promotions. He first burst into the public eye with his highly anticipated WWF debut in 1999, famously interrupting The Rock. This electrifying arrival set the stage for a career marked by groundbreaking achievements and a loyal fanbase.

Full Name Chris Jericho Gender Male Height 6 feet 0 inches (183 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $18 million Nationality American, Canadian Ethnicity White Education Red River College, Hart Brothers School of Wrestling Father Edward Ted Irvine Mother Loretta Vivian Irvine Siblings Vanessa Gerads Kids Ash Edward Irvine, Sierra Loretta Irvine, Cheyenne Lee Irvine

Early Life and Education His father, former NHL player Ted Irvine, influenced Chris Jericho‘s early life, moving the family to Winnipeg, Manitoba, where he grew up. He developed a strong interest in professional wrestling by watching local events. Jericho later enrolled at the Hart Brothers School of Wrestling, honing his in-ring skills from age 19. He also pursued academic education, earning a diploma in Creative Communications from Red River College in Winnipeg.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Chris Jericho’s personal life, though he has maintained a long-standing marriage. He married Jessica Lockhart on July 30, 2000, and they have built a solid relationship spanning over two decades. Jericho shares three children with Lockhart: son Ash Edward Irvine, and twin daughters Sierra Loretta Irvine and Cheyenne Lee Irvine. The family often resides in Tampa, Florida, maintaining a tight-knit dynamic despite Jericho’s busy career.

Career Highlights Chris Jericho’s wrestling career is defined by his genre-bending style and numerous championships. He made history as the first Undisputed WWF Champion in 2001, unifying the WWF and WCW World Heavyweight titles in one night. Beyond wrestling, Jericho launched the highly popular “Talk Is Jericho” podcast, which has accumulated over 250 million downloads. He also fronts the heavy metal band Fozzy, touring globally and releasing multiple studio albums.