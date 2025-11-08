Who Is Alessandro Del Piero? Alessandro Del Piero is an Italian former professional footballer and pundit, celebrated for his elegant playmaking and prolific goal-scoring abilities that contrasted his quiet demeanor. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest Italian players of all time. He first burst into the public eye after joining Juventus in 1993, quickly becoming a key attacking force for the dominant Turin club. His iconic goal-scoring celebrations and unwavering loyalty to Juventus made him a fan favorite for nearly two decades.

Full Name Alessandro Del Piero Gender Male Height 5 feet 9 inches (174 cm) Relationship Status Separated Net Worth $25 million Nationality Italian Education Accountancy Degree Father Gino Del Piero Mother Bruna Del Piero Siblings Stefano Del Piero Kids Tobias Del Piero, Dorotea Del Piero, Sasha Del Piero

Early Life and Education Born on November 9, 1974, in Conegliano, Italy, Alessandro Del Piero’s passion for football was evident from a young age. His parents, Bruna and Gino, initially encouraged him to play as a goalkeeper, hoping to reduce injury risk. However, his talent as a forward quickly shone through while playing for local youth teams like San Vendemiano and Padova. He later pursued an accountancy degree, primarily to honor his parents’ wishes, but his true calling remained on the pitch.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Alessandro Del Piero’s personal life, most notably his long-term marriage to Sonia Amoruso. They were together since 1999 and married in 2005. Del Piero and Amoruso share three children: sons Tobias and Sasha, and daughter Dorotea. However, recent reports from November 2025 indicate the couple has separated after 19 years of marriage.

Career Highlights Alessandro Del Piero’s football career is defined by his legendary tenure with Juventus, where he spent 19 seasons. He became the club’s all-time leading scorer with 290 goals and holds the record for most appearances with 705. Beyond club success, Del Piero was a pivotal member of the Italian national team. He won the 2006 FIFA World Cup, scoring a crucial goal in the semi-final against Germany. He also owns a professional football club for youth development, LA10 FC, and co-founded the sports organization EDGE Americas Sports.