Who Is Lou Ferrigno? Louis Jude Ferrigno is an American actor and bodybuilder, globally recognized for his imposing physique. Ferrigno’s early life challenges, including significant hearing loss, fueled a determination that profoundly shaped his career path. His breakout moment arrived with the titular role in the groundbreaking television series The Incredible Hulk, captivating audiences worldwide. This iconic portrayal of the green-skinned superhero cemented his enduring place in pop culture history.

Full Name Louis Jude Ferrigno Gender Male Height 6 feet 5 inches (196 cm) Relationship Status Separated from Carla Ferrigno Net Worth $12 million Nationality American Ethnicity Italian American Education St. Athanasius Grammar School, Brooklyn Technical High School Father Matt Ferrigno Mother Victoria Ferrigno Kids Shanna Ferrigno, Louis Ferrigno Jr., Brent Ferrigno

Early Life and Education Born in Brooklyn, New York, to Victoria and Matt Ferrigno, Lou Ferrigno faced significant hearing loss from childhood ear infections. His strict Italian upbringing instilled discipline and resilience, pushing him to overcome early obstacles. By age 13, Ferrigno began dedicated weight training, drawing inspiration from comic book heroes and fellow bodybuilders like Steve Reeves. He attended St. Athanasius Grammar School before graduating from Brooklyn Technical High School.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances led to Lou Ferrigno’s marriage to Susan Groff in 1978, which ended in divorce a year later. He then married psychotherapist Carla Green on May 3, 1980, with whom he built a family. Ferrigno and Carla Green share three children: Shanna, Louis Jr., and Brent. In 2023, Carla filed for divorce, concluding their lengthy marriage and making their separation public.

Career Highlights Lou Ferrigno dominated the bodybuilding world, securing two consecutive IFBB Mr. Universe titles in 1973 and 1974, alongside an IFBB Mr. America title. His formidable rivalry with Arnold Schwarzenegger was famously documented in the 1977 film Pumping Iron. Beyond his bodybuilding prowess, Ferrigno became a household name portraying The Incredible Hulk in the CBS television series from 1977 to 1982. He also vocally reprised the role in later Marvel films and appeared in fantasy adventures such as Hercules and Sinbad of the Seven Seas.