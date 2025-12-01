Happy birthday to Gemma Chan , Don Cheadle , and Russell Wilson ! December 1 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Actress Gemma Chan, 43 British actress Gemma Chan rose to international fame for her standout performances and elegant screen presence. She is known for her roles in the hit film Crazy Rich Asians and her pivotal parts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Eternals. Chan also advocates for greater diversity in film.



Little-known fact: She is an accomplished classical violinist, having achieved Grade 8 in the instrument.

#2 Actor and Producer Don Cheadle, 61 Grit, improvisation, and a fearless approach to characters have made American actor and producer Don Cheadle a favorite among modern film directors. He is best known for his Oscar-nominated role in Hotel Rwanda and his extensive work as War Machine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Cheadle also won a Golden Globe Award for the series House of Lies.



Little-known fact: Before pursuing acting seriously, Don Cheadle was active in high school theater and was notably a mime.

#3 Football Player Russell Wilson, 37 An American professional football quarterback, Russell Wilson commands the field with remarkable agility and a potent throwing arm. He famously led the Seattle Seahawks to victory in Super Bowl XLVIII and has earned multiple Pro Bowl selections, solidifying his reputation as a top-tier player. Wilson is also a committed philanthropist through his Why Not You Foundation.



Little-known fact: Russell Wilson was drafted twice by Major League Baseball teams before pursuing his NFL career.

#4 Comedian and Television Host Howie Mandel, 70 Canadian comedian and television host Howie Mandel broke out on the drama series St. Elsewhere before becoming a household name. He is widely recognized for hosting Deal or No Deal and serving as a judge on America's Got Talent. Mandel also famously voiced Gizmo in the film Gremlins.



Little-known fact: Howie Mandel initially thought he was auditioning for a sitcom when he read the script for the dramatic medical series St. Elsewhere.

#5 Director and Screenwriter Joel Coen, 71 An American filmmaker, Joel Daniel Coen is widely celebrated for his unique directorial vision and screenwriting prowess, often in collaboration with his brother Ethan. His films, known for their dark humor and genre-bending narratives, have garnered numerous accolades, including multiple Academy Awards. Coen's works like Fargo and No Country for Old Men have left an indelible mark on cinematic history.



Little-known fact: As a teenager, Joel Coen saved money from mowing lawns to buy a Super 8 camera and remake films with his brother.

#6 Actress Anna Faris, 49 Known for her brilliant comedic timing, American actress Anna Faris rose to prominence through memorable roles in film and television. She garnered widespread fame leading the Scary Movie franchise and later anchored the popular CBS sitcom Mom.



Beyond acting, she also hosts the successful podcast Unqualified.



Little-known fact: She once described herself as a 'drama-club dork' in high school, even wearing a Christmas-tree skirt as a cape.

#7 Football Player Stefon Diggs, 32 Driven by a relentless work ethic, American professional football wide receiver Stefon Diggs has become one of the NFL's most dynamic playmakers. Diggs earned national recognition for his "Minneapolis Miracle" catch and his league-leading receiving season in 2020.



Little-known fact: He chose to attend the University of Maryland to stay close to home and help raise his younger brothers after his father's passing.

#8 Basketball Player Julius Randle, 31 Known for his powerful offensive game and tenacious rebounding, American professional basketball player Julius Randle has carved out a successful career as a versatile power forward. His consistent double-double threats have made him a key player in the NBA.

Randle earned the NBA Most Improved Player Award in 2021, and has been selected to three NBA All-Star Games. He played a pivotal role in leading the New York Knicks to playoff contention.



Little-known fact: Julius Randle broke his right tibia just 14 minutes into his NBA debut with the Los Angeles Lakers, effectively ending his rookie season.

#9 Actor and Singer Laura Marano, 30 Recognized for a reflective, genre-blending sound, American actress and singer Laura Marano rose to prominence on Disney Channel. Her role as Ally Dawson in Austin & Ally captivated audiences, launching her into widespread recognition. She has since expanded into film, notably appearing in The Perfect Date, and continues to release her own music.



Little-known fact: Laura Marano did not attend school on the set of Austin & Ally, preferring to attend a traditional high school to stay grounded.

#10 Actor and Singer Diego Boneta, 35 Embraced for his dynamic range as an actor and singer, Diego Boneta carved a path from Mexican telenovelas to global film and television. He is celebrated for starring in the acclaimed Luis Miguel: The Series and his powerful performance in the musical film Rock of Ages.



Little-known fact: Before his Hollywood success, Diego Boneta first gained fame in Mexico on children's reality singing competitions.