Who Is Anna Faris? Anna Kay Faris is an American actress, renowned for her versatile comedic performances and distinctive voice work. Her ability to blend physical humor with endearing sincerity has made her a beloved figure in Hollywood. She broke into the public eye as Cindy Campbell in the horror-comedy Scary Movie series, which became a significant box office success. Faris is recognized for her memorable expressive reactions.

Full Name Anna Kay Faris Gender Female Height 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $30 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Edmonds Woodway High School, University of Washington Father Jack Faris Mother Karen Faris Siblings Robert Faris Kids Jack Pratt

Early Life and Education Anna Kay Faris was raised in Edmonds, Washington, by her father Jack, a sociology professor, and her mother Karen, a special education teacher, who encouraged her early acting pursuits. She graduated from Edmonds Woodway High School in 1994, where she actively participated in theater productions. Faris later earned a Bachelor of Arts in English literature from the University of Washington in 1999, initially considering a career as an author.

Notable Relationships A series of high-profile relationships has marked Anna Kay Faris’s public life, including her first marriage to actor Ben Indra from 2004 to 2008. She later married Chris Pratt in 2009, an on-set romance that captivated many fans. Faris and Pratt welcomed their son Jack in 2012, before their divorce was finalized in 2018. She is currently married to cinematographer Michael Barrett, whom she wed in a courthouse ceremony in 2021.

Career Highlights Anna Kay Faris achieved widespread recognition with her breakthrough role as Cindy Campbell in the highly successful Scary Movie franchise. Her comedic talent further shone in films such as Lost in Translation and The House Bunny, solidifying her status. Beyond film, Faris starred as Christy Plunkett in the acclaimed CBS sitcom Mom from 2013 to 2020, earning critical praise. She also launched her popular advice podcast Unqualified and authored a New York Times Best Seller memoir of the same name.