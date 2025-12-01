Who Is Stefon Diggs? Stefon Marsean Diggs is an American professional football wide receiver, known for his dynamic route running and exceptional pass-catching ability. His competitive spirit consistently makes him a top performer on the field. He burst into the national spotlight in 2018 with his iconic “Minneapolis Miracle” touchdown catch in the NFL playoffs. This dramatic play secured a last-second victory, cementing his reputation for clutch performances.

Full Name Stefon Marsean Diggs Gender Male Height 6 feet 0 inches (183 cm) Relationship Status In a relationship with Cardi B Net Worth $60 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Our Lady of Good Counsel High School, University of Maryland Father Aron Diggs Mother Stephanie Diggs Siblings Trevon Diggs, Darez Mar’Sean Diggs, Aron Diggs Jr., Porsche Green Kids Nova Diggs, Charliee Harper Diggs-Lopera, a son with Cardi B

Early Life and Education Stefon Marsean Diggs grew up in Gaithersburg, Maryland, in a household where football was deeply ingrained by his father, Aron Diggs, who tragically passed away when Stefon was fourteen years old. His mother, Stephanie Diggs, then raised Stefon and his brothers, instilling a strong work ethic. He attended Our Lady of Good Counsel High School in Olney, Maryland, excelling in both football and track. Diggs later committed to the University of Maryland, where he became a standout wide receiver and kick returner, choosing to stay close to home to support his family.

Notable Relationships Stefon Diggs is currently in a high-profile relationship with rapper Cardi B; the couple recently welcomed a son in November 2025. He also has two daughters, Nova Diggs, born in October 2016, and Charliee Harper Diggs-Lopera, born in April 2025, with different partners. Diggs’ family life became a public topic with the birth of his son with Cardi B in November 2025, following the paternity confirmation of his daughter Charliee Harper Diggs-Lopera earlier that month.

Career Highlights Professional football wide receiver Stefon Marsean Diggs first gained widespread acclaim for his electric playmaking with the Minnesota Vikings, including the unforgettable “Minneapolis Miracle” touchdown. He later led the NFL in 2020 with 127 receptions and 1,535 receiving yards as a Buffalo Bill, solidifying his status as a top-tier talent. Beyond the gridiron, Diggs has expanded his brand through notable endorsement deals with companies like Adidas and Pepsi. His off-field presence reinforces his impact across both sports and popular culture. Diggs has earned multiple accolades throughout his career, including First-team All-Pro honors in 2020 and four Pro Bowl selections from 2020 to 2023.