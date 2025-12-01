Who Is Gemma Chan? Gemma Chan is an English actress known for her elegant style and thoughtful performances. She consistently chooses roles that challenge stereotypes and highlight diverse storytelling. Her breakout moment arrived with the science fiction series Humans. The show’s critical acclaim solidified her versatile acting prowess and introduced her to a global audience.

Full Name Gemma Chan Gender Female Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status Dating Dominic Cooper Net Worth $6 million Nationality British Ethnicity Chinese Education Newstead Wood School for Girls, Worcester College, Oxford, Drama Centre London Siblings Helen

Early Life and Education Growing up in Locksbottom, London, Gemma Chan’s parents fostered a strong work ethic. Her father, an engineer from Hong Kong, and mother, a pharmacist from Scotland, encouraged her academic pursuits. She attended Newstead Wood School for Girls, later studying law at Worcester College, Oxford. Chan famously turned down a legal firm offer to enroll at Drama Centre London, pursuing her passion for acting.

Notable Relationships Gemma Chan has been in a committed relationship with actor Dominic Cooper since 2018. The couple, who reside together in London, keep the details of their private life largely out of the public eye. She has no children. Her previous notable relationship was with comedian Jack Whitehall from 2011 to 2017.

Career Highlights Her career truly soared with roles in Crazy Rich Asians and the series Humans. She earned widespread acclaim for her portrayal of Astrid Leong-Teo and the complex synthetic, Mia. Chan further cemented her status with major parts in Marvel’s Captain Marvel and Eternals. These blockbusters showcased her versatility across diverse genres and franchises. Beyond acting, Chan is a recognized fashion icon and global ambassador for L’Oréal Paris. She also serves as a UNICEF UK ambassador, actively championing important causes off-screen.