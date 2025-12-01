Who Is Russell Wilson? Russell Carrington Wilson is an American professional football quarterback, recognized for his exceptional leadership and dual-threat playmaking ability. He commands the field with both his arm and his legs. His breakout moment arrived in 2014, leading the Seattle Seahawks to victory in Super Bowl XLVIII. This championship cemented his status as a formidable force in the NFL.

Full Name Russell Carrington Wilson Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status Married to Ciara Net Worth $165 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Collegiate School, North Carolina State University, University of Wisconsin Father Harrison Benjamin Wilson III Mother Tammy Wilson Siblings Harrison Wilson IV, Anna Wilson Kids Future Zahir Wilson, Sienna Princess Wilson, Win Harrison Wilson, Amora Princess Wilson

Early Life and Education A strong family foundation shaped Russell Wilson in Cincinnati, Ohio, and Richmond, Virginia. His parents, Harrison Benjamin Wilson III and Tammy Wilson, fostered a deep love for sports from an early age. Wilson attended Collegiate School, where he excelled in football, baseball, and basketball. He later continued his collegiate career at North Carolina State University and the University of Wisconsin, showcasing his athletic versatility.

Notable Relationships Currently married to singer Ciara, Russell Wilson shares a blended family with four children. Their highly visible partnership frequently garners media attention. Wilson previously married Ashton Meem in 2012; the couple divorced in 2014. He is a devoted father to Future Zahir Wilson, Sienna Princess Wilson, Win Harrison Wilson, and Amora Princess Wilson.

Career Highlights Russell Wilson’s career in professional football is defined by his Super Bowl XLVIII victory with the Seattle Seahawks. He also holds the distinction of being a 10-time Pro Bowl selection, showcasing consistent elite performance across multiple seasons. Beyond the field, Wilson has expanded his influence into sports ownership, holding a minority stake in the Seattle Sounders FC. He champions various philanthropic initiatives through his Why Not You Foundation.