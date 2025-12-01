Russell Wilson: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Russell Wilson
November 29, 1988
Cincinnati, Ohio, US
37 Years Old
Sagittarius
Who Is Russell Wilson?
Russell Carrington Wilson is an American professional football quarterback, recognized for his exceptional leadership and dual-threat playmaking ability. He commands the field with both his arm and his legs.
His breakout moment arrived in 2014, leading the Seattle Seahawks to victory in Super Bowl XLVIII. This championship cemented his status as a formidable force in the NFL.
|Full Name
|Russell Carrington Wilson
|Gender
|Male
|Height
|5 feet 11 inches (180 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Married to Ciara
|Net Worth
|$165 million
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|African American
|Education
|Collegiate School, North Carolina State University, University of Wisconsin
|Father
|Harrison Benjamin Wilson III
|Mother
|Tammy Wilson
|Siblings
|Harrison Wilson IV, Anna Wilson
|Kids
|Future Zahir Wilson, Sienna Princess Wilson, Win Harrison Wilson, Amora Princess Wilson
Early Life and Education
A strong family foundation shaped Russell Wilson in Cincinnati, Ohio, and Richmond, Virginia. His parents, Harrison Benjamin Wilson III and Tammy Wilson, fostered a deep love for sports from an early age.
Wilson attended Collegiate School, where he excelled in football, baseball, and basketball. He later continued his collegiate career at North Carolina State University and the University of Wisconsin, showcasing his athletic versatility.
Notable Relationships
Currently married to singer Ciara, Russell Wilson shares a blended family with four children. Their highly visible partnership frequently garners media attention.
Wilson previously married Ashton Meem in 2012; the couple divorced in 2014. He is a devoted father to Future Zahir Wilson, Sienna Princess Wilson, Win Harrison Wilson, and Amora Princess Wilson.
Career Highlights
Russell Wilson’s career in professional football is defined by his Super Bowl XLVIII victory with the Seattle Seahawks. He also holds the distinction of being a 10-time Pro Bowl selection, showcasing consistent elite performance across multiple seasons.
Beyond the field, Wilson has expanded his influence into sports ownership, holding a minority stake in the Seattle Sounders FC. He champions various philanthropic initiatives through his Why Not You Foundation.
Signature Quote
“Why not you? Why not us?”
See Also
