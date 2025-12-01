Diego Boneta: Bio And Career Highlights
Diego Boneta
November 29, 1990
Mexico City, Mexico
35 Years Old
Sagittarius
Who Is Diego Boneta?
Diego Andrés González Boneta is a Mexican actor, producer, and singer-songwriter known for his captivating stage presence and versatile performances across music and film. His impressive bilingual talent has allowed him to navigate both Latin American and Hollywood productions with ease.
Boneta’s breakout arrived with his starring role in the musical film Rock of Ages, where his vocal talents captivated a global audience. He further solidified his fame portraying the iconic singer Luis Miguel in the acclaimed Netflix biographical series.
|Full Name
|Diego Andrés González Boneta
|Gender
|Male
|Height
|5 feet 11 inches (180 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Dating Renata Notni
|Net Worth
|$3 million
|Nationality
|Mexican, American, Spanish
|Ethnicity
|Mexican, Puerto Rican, Spanish
|Education
|Centro de Educación Artística (CEA) of Televisa
|Father
|Lauro Andrés González-Moreno
|Mother
|Astrid Boneta González
|Siblings
|Santiago González Boneta, Natalia González Boneta
Early Life and Education
Family ties to music influenced Diego Boneta’s early artistic inclinations in Mexico City, where he grew up splitting time between his birthplace and Los Angeles, California. His parents, both engineers, supported his passion from a young age.
He honed his acting and singing skills at the Centro de Educación Artística (CEA) of Televisa, a prestigious institution in Mexico, laying the groundwork for his eventual transition to international stages and screens.
Notable Relationships
Currently, Diego Boneta is in a public relationship with Mexican actress and model Renata Notni, with whom he has been frequently photographed at various events since 2021. Prior to this, he was linked to his Luis Miguel: The Series co-star Camila Sodi and also Chilean actress Mayte Rodríguez.
Boneta has no children from any of his relationships and maintains a relatively private stance on the details of his romantic life, sharing only confirmed public appearances.
Career Highlights
Diego Boneta achieved significant international recognition for his starring turn as Luis Miguel in the Netflix biographical series, a role that earned critical acclaim for his transformative portrayal and vocal performance across three successful seasons. His earlier Hollywood debut in the musical film Rock of Ages alongside Tom Cruise showcased his singing and acting prowess to a global audience.
Beyond acting, Boneta has expanded his influence into production, executive producing projects such as the romantic comedy At Midnight. He also contributes creatively as a co-writer, demonstrating his multi-faceted involvement in the entertainment industry.
Signature Quote
“There are no shortcuts; it’s all about hard work, perseverance, and being consistent.”
