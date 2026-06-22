Happy birthday to Meryl Streep , Cyndi Lauper , and Elizabeth Warren ! June 22 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Actress Meryl Streep, 77 With a career defined by extraordinary range, American actress Meryl Streep remains a versatile and enduring performer on screen and stage. She holds the record for most Academy Award nominations, showcasing unparalleled dedication to her craft.



Little-known fact: Before dedicating herself to acting, Meryl Streep initially pursued a career in opera and took vocal lessons as a child.

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#2 Singer and Actress Cyndi Lauper, 73 American singer and songwriter Cyndi Lauper rose to fame with her iconic voice and vibrant individuality. Known for anthems like “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” and “Time After Time,” she earned a Grammy for Best New Artist. Cyndi Lauper also achieved a Tony Award for composing the Kinky Boots musical.



Little-known fact: She stopped singing for a year in 1977 after damaging her vocal cords but regained it thanks to her vocal coach Katie Agresta.

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#3 Politician Elizabeth Warren, 77 An American politician and former law professor, Elizabeth Warren has served as the senior United States Senator from Massachusetts since 2013. She is widely recognized for her progressive stance on economic issues and her work in consumer protection. Warren played a key role in the creation of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.



Little-known fact: Before entering law, Elizabeth Warren initially worked as a public school teacher for children with disabilities.

#4 Actor Donald Faison, 52 An American actor and comedian, Donald Faison rose to prominence through his memorable television and film roles. Faison is widely recognized for his long-running stint as Dr. Chris Turk on the hit series Scrubs, as well as his role as Murray in the movie Clueless. His versatility extends to voice acting and co-hosting the popular podcast Fake Doctors, Real Friends.



Little-known fact: Few fans know that Donald Faison was not popular in high school until his junior year, when he joined the yearbook committee and put his face on every page.

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#5 Television Host Carson Daly, 53 An American television host and producer, Carson Daly first became a household name as the charismatic host of MTV's Total Request Live. His career evolved into hosting NBC's The Voice and co-hosting the Today show, expanding his reach to broad audiences. He is recognized for his approachable on-screen presence.



Little-known fact: Before his television career, Carson Daly initially aspired to become a priest and later considered a professional golf career, even playing against Tiger Woods in junior events.

#6 Actor Bruce Campbell, 68 Grit, humor, and a distinct delivery define American actor and filmmaker Bruce Campbell, born on June 22, 1958. His memorable portrayal of Ash Williams in the Evil Dead franchise cemented his cult status, earning him a dedicated fanbase. Campbell has also contributed significantly as a director and author, expanding his prolific career.



Little-known fact: He is an ordained minister and has performed marriage ceremonies.

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#7 Author Dan Brown, 62 An American novelist recognized for his intricate, research-driven thrillers, Dan Brown captivated millions with his blend of history, art, and cryptography. He is best known for the Robert Langdon series, including the wildly popular The Da Vinci Code. His works often explore philosophical questions at the intersection of science and faith.



Little-known fact: Before becoming a bestselling author, Dan Brown initially pursued a career as a singer-songwriter, even releasing a children's cassette and an adult album.

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#8 Actor Lee Min-Ho, 39 Renowned for his impactful roles, Lee Min-ho is a South Korean actor and singer who rose to international fame. He is best known for his breakthrough performance in the television series Boys Over Flowers and his subsequent work in dramas like The Heirs and Pachinko.



Lee Min-ho has expanded his career with a successful music album and philanthropic efforts through his PROMIZ platform.



Little-known fact: Lee Min-ho initially aspired to become a professional football player before an injury shifted his career path towards acting.

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#9 Actress Lindsay Wagner, 77 Renowned for her pioneering spirit, American actress Lindsay Wagner broke barriers as television's iconic Bionic Woman, Jaime Sommers. This Emmy-winning role redefined female action heroes, captivating audiences worldwide. She also champions holistic wellness through her writings and workshops.



Little-known fact: Before her acting career, Lindsay Wagner was a contestant on the game show The Dating Game in 1969.

#10 Actress Amy Brenneman, 62 American actress and producer Amy Brenneman is best known for her impactful television roles, including Detective Janice Licalsi in NYPD Blue. She later co-created and starred in Judging Amy, drawing inspiration from her judge mother.



Little-known fact: While at Harvard, Amy Brenneman took a semester off to study sacred dance and indigenous ritual in Kathmandu, Nepal.

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