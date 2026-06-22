Who Is Donald Faison? Donald Adeosun Faison is an American actor and comedian, known for his charismatic performances in television and film. He brings a unique blend of humor and heart to his wide array of roles. Faison’s breakout moment arrived as Murray in the iconic 1995 film Clueless, which later spun off into a popular TV series. This role cemented his image as a comedic talent early in his career.

Full Name Donald Adeosun Faison Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $12 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Professional Children’s School, LaGuardia High School for Music, Art, and the Performing Arts Father Donald Faison Mother Shirley Faison Siblings Olamide Faison Kids Sean Faison-Ince, Kaya Faison, Dade Faison, Kobe Faison, Rocco Faison, Wilder Francis Faison

Early Life and Education Born in Harlem, New York City, Donald Adeosun Faison grew up surrounded by the performing arts; his parents, Shirley and Donald Faison, were both involved with the National Black Theatre. His mother, a talent agent, greatly influenced his early career path. Faison honed his craft at the Professional Children’s School in Manhattan and later attended LaGuardia High School for Music, Art, and the Performing Arts, developing a strong foundation for his acting career.

Notable Relationships Donald Faison is currently married to CaCee Cobb, a union that began after they met at a birthday party for his Scrubs co-star Zach Braff in 2005. They later married in December 2012, at Braff’s home. Faison shares two children, Rocco and Wilder Francis, with Cobb. He also co-parents four older children—Sean, Kaya, Dade, and Kobe—from prior relationships.

Career Highlights Donald Faison achieved widespread fame through his leading role as Dr. Chris Turk on the acclaimed comedy-drama Scrubs, which aired for nine seasons. This performance garnered him significant critical recognition. Beyond his television success, Faison also made a memorable impact as Murray in the 1995 cult classic film Clueless and its subsequent TV adaptation. He has also ventured into voice acting and podcasting, co-hosting Fake Doctors, Real Friends.