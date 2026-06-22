Who Is Cyndi Lauper? Cyndi Lauper is an American singer and songwriter, renowned for her distinctive voice and vibrant individuality. Her eclectic style often blended punk glamor with pop sensibilities. Her breakout arrived with the 1983 debut album She’s So Unusual, which spawned four top-five hits. The album sold millions and cemented her status as a global pop icon.

Full Name Cyndi Lauper Gender Female Height 5 feet 3 inches (160 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $50 million Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Education Richmond Hill High School, Johnson State College Father Fred Lauper Mother Catrine Gallo Siblings Ellen Lauper, Fred Lauper Kids Declyn Wallace Thornton Lauper

Early Life and Education Growing up in Queens, New York, Cyndi Lauper was raised by her mother, Catrine, who instilled a love for the arts despite their financial struggles. She began writing songs and playing guitar by age twelve. Lauper attended Richmond Hill High School but was expelled, later earning her GED. She briefly studied art at Johnson State College in Vermont, fueling her artistic ambitions.

Notable Relationships A lasting partnership has defined Cyndi Lauper’s personal life, most notably her enduring marriage to actor David Thornton. They met on the set of the 1991 film Off and Running. Lauper and Thornton married in November 1991 and share one son, Declyn Wallace Thornton Lauper. Their relationship is characterized by mutual respect and artistic freedom.

Career Highlights Cyndi Lauper’s debut album, She’s So Unusual, yielded four top-five Billboard Hot 100 singles, a first for a female artist from a debut record. She sold over 50 million records worldwide throughout her career. Beyond recording, Lauper expanded into Broadway, composing the music and lyrics for the Tony Award-winning musical Kinky Boots. This landmark achievement made her the first solo woman to win Best Original Score. Her accolades include a Grammy, an Emmy, and a Tony, placing her among the select few EGOT winners. Lauper was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2015 and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2025.