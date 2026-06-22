Who Is Lindsay Wagner? Lindsay Jean Wagner is an American actress known for her iconic, pioneering spirit on screen, bringing a blend of strength and emotional depth to her roles. Her compelling portrayals have resonated with audiences across decades of film and television. She first gained widespread fame starring as Jaime Sommers in The Bionic Woman series, a groundbreaking role that redefined female heroes on television. This character captivated global audiences and earned Wagner an Emmy Award, solidifying her status as a pop culture icon.

Full Name Lindsay Jean Wagner Gender Female Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth $15 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education David Douglas High School, University of Oregon, Mt. Hood Community College Father William Wagner Mother Marilyn Wagner Kids Dorian, Alex

Early Life and Education Growing up in Los Angeles, California, Lindsay Jean Wagner experienced her parents’ divorce at age seven. She later moved to Portland, Oregon, with her mother and stepfather, where her early interests in performance began. At David Douglas High School, Wagner participated in numerous school plays, which cultivated her early passion for acting. She later attended the University of Oregon and Mt. Hood Community College before relocating to Los Angeles to pursue her professional career.

Notable Relationships Lindsay Wagner has been married four times, including to music publisher Allan Rider and actor Michael Brandon. Her relationship with stuntman Henry Kingi began after they met on the set of The Bionic Woman. Wagner shares two sons, Dorian and Alex, with Henry Kingi. Her final marriage was to TV producer Lawrence Mortorff, and she has not publicly confirmed another partner since their divorce.

Career Highlights Lindsay Wagner achieved global recognition for her breakthrough role as Jaime Sommers in the seminal television series The Bionic Woman. This performance not only broke new ground for female action heroes but also cemented her as a beloved figure in 1970s pop culture. Beyond acting, Wagner has expanded into authorship, co-writing books on health, beauty, and vegetarian cooking, demonstrating her commitment to holistic well-being. She also developed self-help workshops, “Quiet the Mind and Open the Heart,” sharing her philosophy on spirituality and meditation. Wagner received a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Dramatic Role for The Bionic Woman in 1977. She also holds a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, recognizing her enduring impact on television.