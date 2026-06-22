Who Is Bruce Campbell? Bruce Lorne Campbell is an American actor and filmmaker renowned for his distinctive blend of campy humor and intense physical performances. His extensive career in cult films has garnered a devoted global fanbase. His breakout moment came as Ash Williams in Sam Raimi’s blood-soaked horror film The Evil Dead. This role established his iconic status and a genre-defining scream.

Full Name Bruce Lorne Campbell Gender Male Height 6 feet one-half inch (184.2 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $10 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Western Michigan University Father Charles Newton Campbell Mother Joanne Louise Pickens Campbell Siblings Don Campbell, Michael Kids Rebecca, Andrew

Early Life and Education Born in Royal Oak, Michigan, Bruce Lorne Campbell was influenced by his father, Charles Newton Campbell’s, local theater work, which ignited his own early passion for acting and Super 8 filmmaking. He briefly attended Western Michigan University before dropping out. More crucially, his high school friendship with Sam Raimi became a foundational creative partnership that defined his career.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc defines Bruce Lorne Campbell’s relationships, notably his current marriage to Ida Gearon since 1991. He was previously married to Christine Deveau from 1983 to 1989. Campbell shares two children, Rebecca and Andrew, with his former wife Christine Deveau, and currently resides with Ida Gearon in Jacksonville, Oregon.

Career Highlights Bruce Lorne Campbell is widely celebrated for his starring role as Ash Williams across the iconic Evil Dead franchise, including The Evil Dead, Evil Dead II, and Army of Darkness. This enduring horror series solidified his status as a cult film icon, captivating audiences worldwide. Beyond his horror roots, Campbell achieved mainstream recognition as Sam Axe in the popular USA Network series Burn Notice. He also showcased versatility with appearances in Hercules: The Legendary Journeys and Xena: Warrior Princess.