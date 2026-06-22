Who Is Lee Min-ho? Lee Min-ho is an impactful South Korean actor and singer, known for his charismatic screen presence. He has built a global fanbase through a string of successful television dramas. His breakout moment arrived in 2009 with the lead role of Gu Jun-pyo in the hit series Boys Over Flowers. The show became a cultural phenomenon, quickly establishing him as a prominent Hallyu star across Asia.

Full Name Lee Min-ho Gender Male Height 6 feet 2 inches (187 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $117 million Nationality South Korean Ethnicity Korean Education Konkuk University, Kookmin University Graduate School Siblings Lee Yun-jeong

Early Life and Education Born in Seoul, South Korea, Lee Min-ho initially harbored dreams of becoming a professional football player. An injury during elementary school, however, led him to shift his focus away from sports. By high school, he developed a keen interest in acting, eventually enrolling in Konkuk University’s College of Art and Design where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Film Arts. He is currently pursuing a master’s degree in Film.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Lee Min-ho’s public life, including relationships with actresses Park Min-young in 2011 and Bae Suzy from 2015 to 2017. Their connections often garnered significant media attention. Lee Min-ho has no children and is currently unconfirmed in any relationship, remaining officially single as of recent public statements.

Career Highlights Lee Min-ho’s television career established him as a top Hallyu star, achieving widespread fame with Boys Over Flowers and its subsequent global reach. He starred in several highly popular dramas, including City Hunter, The Heirs, and The Legend of the Blue Sea, which garnered high viewership ratings. He expanded his ventures with the launch of his YouTube channel “leeminho film,” where he serves as executive producer and creative director. In 2022, he made his Hollywood debut in a main role in the critically acclaimed Apple TV+ series Pachinko. To date, he has collected numerous accolades, including the Baeksang Arts Award for Best New Actor and multiple SBS Drama Awards.