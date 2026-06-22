Who Is Meryl Streep? Meryl Streep is an American actress celebrated for her exceptional versatility and command of dialects. Her profound ability to transform into diverse characters defines her long career. Her breakthrough came with the 1978 drama The Deer Hunter, which earned her widespread critical acclaim. This performance quickly established her as a formidable and respected talent in Hollywood.

Full Name Meryl Streep Gender Female Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Relationship Status Separated Net Worth $100 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Vassar College, Yale School of Drama Father Harry William Streep Jr. Mother Mary Wilkinson Streep Siblings Harry William Streep III, Dana David Streep Kids Henry Wolfe Gummer, Mamie Gummer, Grace Gummer, Louisa Jacobson Gummer

Early Life and Education A close-knit family environment in Summit, New Jersey, nurtured Mary Louise Streep’s early talents. Her mother, Mary Wilkinson Streep, a commercial artist, strongly encouraged her creative pursuits. Streep graduated from Vassar College before earning her Master of Fine Arts from the Yale School of Drama, where her aptitude for accents and quick memorization became evident.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc defined Meryl Streep’s marriage to sculptor Don Gummer, lasting nearly forty years. They were married in 1978. Streep and Gummer separated in 2017, with the news publicly announced in 2023. They share four children, with whom they co-parent.

Career Highlights Her extensive filmography includes landmark performances in Sophie’s Choice, Out of Africa, and The Devil Wears Prada. These roles cemented Meryl Streep’s reputation for deep characterizations and critical success across genres. Beyond acting, Streep actively champions gender parity and labor protections, leveraging her influence for social impact. She is a prominent advocate for the National Women’s History Museum. To date, Streep has amassed a record 21 Academy Award nominations, winning three, alongside numerous Golden Globes and Emmy Awards, solidifying her status as a cinematic icon.