Meryl Streep smiling, wearing black glasses and a red outfit with a gold chain necklace, celebrating her career highlights.

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Meryl Streep

Born

June 22, 1949

Died
Birthplace

Summit, New Jersey, US

Age

77 Years Old

Horoscope

Cancer

Who Is Meryl Streep?

Meryl Streep is an American actress celebrated for her exceptional versatility and command of dialects. Her profound ability to transform into diverse characters defines her long career.

Her breakthrough came with the 1978 drama The Deer Hunter, which earned her widespread critical acclaim. This performance quickly established her as a formidable and respected talent in Hollywood.

Full NameMeryl Streep
GenderFemale
Height5 feet 6 inches (168 cm)
Relationship StatusSeparated
Net Worth$100 million
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityWhite
EducationVassar College, Yale School of Drama
FatherHarry William Streep Jr.
MotherMary Wilkinson Streep
SiblingsHarry William Streep III, Dana David Streep
KidsHenry Wolfe Gummer, Mamie Gummer, Grace Gummer, Louisa Jacobson Gummer

Early Life and Education

A close-knit family environment in Summit, New Jersey, nurtured Mary Louise Streep’s early talents. Her mother, Mary Wilkinson Streep, a commercial artist, strongly encouraged her creative pursuits.

Streep graduated from Vassar College before earning her Master of Fine Arts from the Yale School of Drama, where her aptitude for accents and quick memorization became evident.

Notable Relationships

A long-term arc defined Meryl Streep’s marriage to sculptor Don Gummer, lasting nearly forty years. They were married in 1978.

Streep and Gummer separated in 2017, with the news publicly announced in 2023. They share four children, with whom they co-parent.

Career Highlights

Her extensive filmography includes landmark performances in Sophie’s Choice, Out of Africa, and The Devil Wears Prada. These roles cemented Meryl Streep’s reputation for deep characterizations and critical success across genres.

Beyond acting, Streep actively champions gender parity and labor protections, leveraging her influence for social impact. She is a prominent advocate for the National Women’s History Museum.

To date, Streep has amassed a record 21 Academy Award nominations, winning three, alongside numerous Golden Globes and Emmy Awards, solidifying her status as a cinematic icon.

Signature Quote

“Acting is not about being famous, it’s about exploring the human condition.”

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