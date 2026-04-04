Happy birthday to Robert Downey Jr. , Natasha Lyonne , and David Blaine ! April 4 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 American Actor, Producer, and Screenwriter. Robert Downey Jr., 61 Revered for his charismatic screen presence, American actor Robert Downey Jr. has redefined the superhero genre and enjoyed a remarkable career resurgence. Downey Jr. is also a producer and has earned an Academy Award for his work in Oppenheimer.



Little-known fact: He trained extensively in Wing Chun kung fu, a martial art that influenced his fighting style in action roles.

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#2 American Actress Natasha Lyonne, 47 With a career spanning decades, American actress, director, and writer Natasha Lyonne is celebrated for her distinctive voice and captivating performances in both film and television. She is widely recognized for her Emmy-nominated roles in Orange Is the New Black and the critically acclaimed series Russian Doll, which she also co-created. Her versatile talent continues to shape compelling narratives across various platforms.



Little-known fact: Natasha Lyonne was expelled from the Ramaz School, a private Jewish school, for selling marijuana to classmates.

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#3 American Magician and Producer David Blaine, 53 Renowned for pushing human limits, American illusionist and endurance artist David Blaine captivates global audiences with his daring stunts and intimate street magic. His televised specials have redefined the art of illusion for a new generation. Blaine notably held his breath underwater for over seventeen minutes, setting a world record in 2008.



Little-known fact: Before fully committing to magic, David Blaine explored acting and appeared in several television commercials and soap operas.

#4 American Actress and Singer Jamie Lynn Spears, 35 An American actress and singer, Jamie Lynn Spears rose to prominence for her starring role as Zoey Brooks in the Nickelodeon teen sitcom Zoey 101. She later transitioned into country music with her debut EP The Journey. Beyond acting and music, Spears has appeared in reality television shows and published her memoir.



Little-known fact: Jamie Lynn Spears' first on-screen acting role was an uncredited cameo in her older sister Britney's 2002 movie Crossroads.

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#5 American Comedian Eric André, 43 Known for his unique blend of surreal and improvisational humor, American comedian and actor Eric Samuel André has captivated audiences as a television host, writer, producer, and musician. His distinctive style on screen has earned him a devoted following. André became widely recognized as the creator and host of The Eric Andre Show, a critically acclaimed Adult Swim series, and has since expanded his career into film roles and voice acting.



Little-known fact: Before launching his comedy career, Eric Samuel André was originally interested in music and studied double bass at Berklee College of Music.

#6 American Singer-Songwriter and Actress Jill Scott, 54 An American singer-songwriter and actress, Jill Scott captivates audiences with her neo-soul sound and profound poetic lyrics. She first gained widespread recognition with her platinum-selling debut album, Who Is Jill Scott?: Words and Sounds Vol. 1. Scott is celebrated for her dynamic vocal range and versatile career, which also includes prominent roles in film and television.



Little-known fact: Before launching her celebrated music career, Jill Scott worked as a teacher’s aide, initially planning to become a high school English teacher.

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#7 American Singer-Songwriter and Actor Austin Mahone, 30 Rising from a strong digital following, American singer-songwriter Austin Mahone initially gained fame for his captivating pop song covers. His independent single “11:11” successfully charted, and he further rose to prominence with the platinum-certified hit “Mmm Yeah” featuring Pitbull.



Mahone has also ventured into country music with his recent album, A Lone Star Story.



Little-known fact: In 2020, Austin Mahone expanded his digital presence by joining the content platform OnlyFans.

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#8 American Actor, Producer, and Screenwriter David Cross, 62 An American comedian, writer, and actor, David Cross rose to prominence for his distinctive observational humor and satirical wit. He is best known for his role as Tobias Fünke in the Arrested Development series and as a co-creator and star of Mr. Show with Bob and David.



Little-known fact: David Cross was the first investor in the crowdfunding platform Kickstarter.

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#9 Irish Actor and Talk Show Host Graham Norton, 63 Irish presenter and author Graham Norton is celebrated for his vibrant personality and engaging talk show hosting. He gained widespread recognition for his iconic commentary at the Eurovision Song Contest and numerous BAFTA TV Awards. Norton has also penned several bestselling novels, showcasing his versatility beyond television.



Little-known fact: Before finding fame, Graham Norton performed a drag act at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe as a tea-towel clad Mother Teresa, which even garnered mistaken press attention.

#10 American Actor, Director, Producer, and Screenwriter Craig T. Nelson, 82 Renowned for his commanding stage presence, American actor Craig T. Nelson has captivated audiences across decades of film and television. Nelson earned an Emmy for his lead role in Coach, and he voiced Mr. Incredible in the animated film franchise.



Little-known fact: Before finding consistent acting success, Craig T. Nelson lived off the grid in a cabin with no running water or electricity for seven years.

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